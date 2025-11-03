How Many of These College Hockey Logos Can You Name? Puck Drop
For the past few days we've been profiling some of the college hockey programs that for whatever reason you may not know much about, or may not be in the spotlight as much as some of the sport's traditional powers.
Today, though, we'll do something a little more interactive and reader friendly for this edition of Puck Drop, college hockey logos.
Here are 10, including a couple just about any hockey fan should know, a handful that might cause anyone to pause, and a couple that we're flat-out trying to stump you. Good luck!
Answers are after the Quote of the Day near the bottom.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Puck Drop: Monday, November 3, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Monday's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
SEE ALSO: This Week's Rankings
This Date in Hockey History:
November 3, 1908: Michigan defenseman Ike Klingbeil was born in Hancock, Mich.
November 3, 1937: The Howie Morenz Memorial Game was played in Montreal Forum after the legendary center died shortly after suffering a broken leg in a game. The NHL All-Stars beat Montreal All Stars, 6-5.
November 3, 1948: Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings played in his first of 23 All-Star Games. The NHL All-Stars beat the reigning Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs in Chicago.
November 3, 1952: Colorado College center Doug Palazzari was born in Eveleth, Minn.
November 3, 1967: Northeastern defenseman Rob Cowie was born in Toronto.
November 3, 1967: Yale goaltender Mike O’Neill was born in LaSalle, Quebec.
November 3, 1970: Minnesota defenseman Doug Zmolek was born in Rochester, Minn.
November 3, 1986: Former Bemidji State center Joel Otto scored his first NHL hat trick as Calgary defeated Los Angeles, 4-2.
November 3, 1987: Former Minnesota center Neil Broten notched his 500th career point as the Minnesota North Stars tied Detroit, 2-2
November 3, 1990: Hall of Fame coach Bob Johnson notched win No. 200 as the Pittsburgh Penguins skated past the New York Rangers 3-1.
November 3, 1993: Otto notched his scored his second career hat trick to lead the Flames to a 6-3 win at Hartford.
November 3, 2002: Former Maine left winger Paul Kariya became the first player for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to notch 600 points with an assist during a 4-3 loss to San Jose.
November 3, 2003: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Grant Fuhr, Pat LaFontaine, Mike Illitch and Brian Kilrea.
November 3, 2007: Hall of Fame coach Al Arbour came out of retirement for one game, No. 1,500 for the New York Islanders. They beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3–2, giving win No. 740. Albour is the only coach in NHL history to coach 1,500 games for the same team.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“In order to be successful, you need to experience failure.”- Keith Duncan’s father Dave
Answers
1. Alaska Nanooks
2. Franklin Pierce Ravens
3. Ferris State Bulldogs
4. Colgate Raiders
5. Nebraska Omaha Mavericks
6. Robert Morris Colonials
7. Vermont Catamounts
8. Northern Michigan Wildcats
9. St Cloud State Huskies
10. Maine Black Bears