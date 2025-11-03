BC Bulletin

How Many of These College Hockey Logos Can You Name? Puck Drop

Your daily briefing on what's going on in college hockey, everything from the assists on the ice to the Zamboni.

Christopher Walsh

It's the state's first varsity ice hockey team at any level .... / Augustana University

For the past few days we've been profiling some of the college hockey programs that for whatever reason you may not know much about, or may not be in the spotlight as much as some of the sport's traditional powers.

Today, though, we'll do something a little more interactive and reader friendly for this edition of Puck Drop, college hockey logos.

Here are 10, including a couple just about any hockey fan should know, a handful that might cause anyone to pause, and a couple that we're flat-out trying to stump you. Good luck!

Answers are after the Quote of the Day near the bottom.

1.

Alaska Nanooks
Hint: This school began playing intercollegiate men's ice hockey during the 1925–26 season / NCAA

2.

Franklin Pierce Ravens
Hint: The women's soccer team has won five national championships and the men's soccer team has won three / NCAA

3.

Ferris State Bulldogs
Hint: Note the colors, and that there's a dog tag that we cut out at the bottom. / NCAA

4.

Colgate Raiders
Hint: Has played in six NCAA Tournaments and reached the 1990 title game. / NCAA

5.

Nebraska Omaha Mavericks
Hint: Not to be confused with a school having the same nickname and animal, but purple. / NCAA

6.

Robert Morris Colonials
Hint: Think the Pennsylvania Patriots. / NCAA

7.

Vermont Catamounts
Hint: This is the secondary logo for the school (which combined with the colors ... ) / NCAA

8.

Northern Michigan Wildcats
Hint: Three Frozen Fours and one national championship. / NCAA

9.

St, Cloud State Huskies
Hint: We'll give you the nickname, Huskies, but not the color. / NCAA

10.

Maine Black Bears
Hint: This is a vintage logo, and the colors are important. / NCAA

Puck Drop: Monday, November 3, 2025

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.

Monday's Schedule

No Games Scheduled

This Date in Hockey History:

November 3, 1908: Michigan defenseman Ike Klingbeil was born in Hancock, Mich.

November 3, 1937: The Howie Morenz Memorial Game was played in Montreal Forum after the legendary center died shortly after suffering a broken leg in a game. The NHL All-Stars beat Montreal All Stars, 6-5.

November 3, 1948: Gordie Howe of the Detroit Red Wings played in his first of 23 All-Star Games. The NHL All-Stars beat the reigning Stanley Cup champion Toronto Maple Leafs in Chicago.

November 3, 1952: Colorado College center Doug Palazzari was born in Eveleth, Minn.

November 3, 1967: Northeastern defenseman Rob Cowie was born in Toronto.

November 3, 1967: Yale goaltender Mike O’Neill was born in LaSalle, Quebec.

November 3, 1970: Minnesota defenseman Doug Zmolek was born in Rochester, Minn.

November 3, 1986: Former Bemidji State center Joel Otto scored his first NHL hat trick as Calgary defeated Los Angeles, 4-2.

November 3, 1987: Former Minnesota center Neil Broten notched his 500th career point as the Minnesota North Stars tied Detroit, 2-2

November 3, 1990: Hall of Fame coach Bob Johnson notched win No. 200 as the Pittsburgh Penguins skated past the New York Rangers 3-1.

November 3, 1993: Otto notched his scored his second career hat trick to lead the Flames to a 6-3 win at Hartford.

November 3, 2002: Former Maine left winger Paul Kariya became the first player for the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to notch 600 points with an assist during a 4-3 loss to San Jose.

November 3, 2003: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Grant Fuhr, Pat LaFontaine, Mike Illitch  and Brian Kilrea.

November 3, 2007: Hall of Fame coach Al Arbour came out of retirement for one game, No. 1,500 for the New York Islanders. They beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3–2, giving win No. 740. Albour is the only coach in NHL history to coach 1,500 games for the same team.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“In order to be successful, you need to experience failure.”

Keith Duncan’s father Dave

Answers

1. Alaska Nanooks
2. Franklin Pierce Ravens
3. Ferris State Bulldogs
4. Colgate Raiders
5. Nebraska Omaha Mavericks
6. Robert Morris Colonials
7. Vermont Catamounts
8. Northern Michigan Wildcats
9. St Cloud State Huskies
10. Maine Black Bears

We'll Leave You With This ...

Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

