Stonewalling the Nation's No. 1 Team a Great Way to be Named a Player of the Week

Another weekend of college hockey in the books, and it delivered. A sophomore put up a historic stat line that turned heads across the country. A junior goaltender stifled the nation's top squad when his team needed him most. A freshman quietly outplayed a ranked opponent and barely broke a sweat doing it. And a young defenseman used the biggest stage of his season to announce himself, doubling his point total and helping his team punch a playoff ticket in the process.

College hockey has a way of producing moments that remind you why you watch, and this past weekend was no exception. Whether it was the highlight reel, the shot-stopping, or the clutch performances under pressure, the best players in the country showed up and delivered. These are the four who rose above the rest. Here are this week's Players of the Week.

Forward of the Week: Caelan Fitzpatrick, So., Merrimack

Merrimack's Caelan Fitzpatrick celebrates after scoring. | Merrimack Athletics

Fitzpatrick led the nation in scoring with six points on three goals and three assists, helping Merrimack to an undefeated weekend against Vermont. On Frida,y he had an incredible two goal three assist game, the most points scored in a Hockey East conference game since 2024. He scored both a shorthanded and a power-play goal in the 5-2 win. The following night, he added another goal in a 4-4 tie. He finished the weekend with a rating of +2 and led Hockey East with eight blocked shots.

Defensemen of the Week: Shaun McEwen, Fr., Miami

Shaun McEwen possesses the puck for Miami. | Miami Athletics

McEwen helped Miami of Ohio clinch a Frozen Faceoff playoff spot, doubling his season point total in a split at Omaha. He scored four points in the series, including the first goal of his career. In game one, he assisted on two goals in a 5-3 loss. On Saturday, he opened the scoring with a power-play goal, then scored an empty-netter to seal the 4-2 victory. McEwen finished the series with two goals and two assists, while firing eight shots on goal. McEwen now has eight points on two goals and six assists this season.

Goaltender of the Week: Kristoffer Eberly, Jr., Ohio State

Ohio State's Kristoffer Eberly celebrates with teammates after a win. | Ohio State Athletics

Eberly held Michigan State, the nation's top team and seventh-best scoring team, to four goals and only allowed two even-strength goals. He helped lead Ohio State to a 1-0-1 record on the weekend, on Friday he stopped 22 of 23 shots in a 5-1 victory. In game two, he saved 34 of 37 shots, including 10 of 13 shootout attempts, in a 3-3 tie. On the weekend, he finished with 56 saves, a 1.94 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .933. As a consequence, the Spartans are no longer No. 1 in the rankings.

Rookie of the Week: Max Hildebrand, Fr., Bemidji State

Hildebrand went 1-0-1 last weekend, holding then-No. 17 St. Thomas to just three goals on the weekend, while the Tommies average 3.50 goals per game. In game one, he posted 32 saves in a 3-1 victory, and the following night, he stopped 27 of 29 shots in a 2-2 tie. On the weekend, he registered 59 saves, a .952 save percentage, and a 1.44 goals-against average.