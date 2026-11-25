It’s the Thanksgiving edition of bracketology in college hockey as most men’s teams are about one-third through the regular season that will go into March. Coming off a shakeup in the polls, the projected pairings look a lot different from just a week ago.

For those who have been following bracketology so far, our methodology has not been the same as what the NCAA selection committee will do, using the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index to determine the at-large teams and seedings of the 16-team field, at least not yet.

For our purposes the teams atop the conference standings get the automatic bids (which will eventually be the conference tournament champion), NPI is used to determine the at-large teams, but polls for seedings.

We’ll switch over sometime in the near future, when the NPI is a little more reflective of what’s happening as a whole on the ice. To further explain why, we’ll include what strictly using NPI at this point would mean for projected tournament pairings.

So let’s get to it:

First, the automatic qualifiers, teams currently leading their respective conferences: Step one, our automatic qualifiers, teams currently in first place in their respective conferences: Army (AHA); Wisconsin (Big Ten); Augustana (CCHA); Yale (ECAC); Providence (Hockey East); and Minnesota Duluth (NCHC).

Vermont is actually tied with Providence atop Hockey East with 21 points, but the Friars get the nod because they have three more regulation wins (seven to four), and have played two fewer league games.

You remember that the first few bracketology projections we did this season had the teams predicted to win their leagues in preseason polls as the automatic bids. Providence is the only favorite to be leading at this point.

Second, the 10 at-large teams, per NPI: Dartmouth, Michigan, Quinnipiac, Michigan State, North Dakota, Miami, Northeastern, Western Michigan, Michigan Tech and reigning national champion Denver.

Third, the seedings, which by using the polls will look nothing like the NPI rankings.

In this scenario the polls would have it, in order: Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota Duluth, North Dakota, Dartmouth, Augustana, Denver, Quinnipiac, Providence, Michigan State, Western Michigan, Michigan Tech, Miami, Army, Northeastern and Yale.

(The highest ranked team not in our field is No. 13 Boston University).

The regional locations, from East to West, are Springfield, Mass., Hartford, Conn, (Sacred Heart host), Springfield, Mass (UMass), Fargo, N.D. (UND), and Loveland, Colo. (Never). Two come into play here. The 2027 Men's Frozen Four will be held at Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.

Our initial bracket, with the No. 1-overall seed’s regional paired with No. 4 for the potential matchup in the Frozen Four semifinals.

1-Wisconsin vs. 4-Yale; 2-Quinnipiac vs. 3-Providence

1-North Dakota vs. 4-Miami; 2-Dartmouth vs. 3-Michigan Tech



1-Michigan vs. 4- Northeastern; 2-Denver vs. 3-Michigan State

1-Minnesota Duluth vs. 4-Army; 2-Augusta vs. 3-Western Michigan

There was only one snag, Miami, this is why it’s bolded. Teams from the same conference can’t play in the first round, and the RedHawks can’t be moved out of their tier to preserve bracket integrity. Consequently, a three-way swap is made among the 4-seeds, and Miami actually moves down two slots in the bracket since it can’t play UMD either.

It goes right into this scenario’s version of the Group of Death, like when the World Cup has an insanely tough grouping. What else do you call Michigan, Denver and Michigan State, playing in elevated Loveland?

We add out locations, which could luck out in terms of local attendance draws, and have our projected bracket:

Hartford: 1-Wisconsin vs. 4-Yale; 2-Quinnipiac vs. 3-Providence

Fargo: 1-North Dakota vs. 4-Army; 2-Dartmouth vs. 3-Michigan Tech



Springfield: 1-Minnesota Duluth vs. 4-Northeastern; 2-Augusta vs. 3-Western Michigan

Loveland: 1-Michigan vs. 4-Miami; 2-Denver vs. 3-Michigan State

Now to throw an extra wrench, and how the NPI is still getting up to speed as every team starts with the same baseline in strength of schedule, etc., here’s how the pairings would look with the same 16-team field.

Fargo: 1-Dartmouth vs. Michigan Tech; 2-Michigan State vs. 3-North Dakota

Springfield: 1-Wisconsin vs. 4- Western Michigan; 2-Providence vs 3-Miami



Hartford: 1-Michigan vs. 4- Yale; 2-Quinnipiac vs. 3-Army

Loveland: 1-Augustana vs. 4- Denver; 2-Minnesota Duluth vs. 3-Northeastern

Three switches had to be made. On the third tier, Northeastern can’t face Providence in the first round, so it switches with Miami. On the fourth tier, Yale can’t play Dartmouth, but it can’t swap with Denver because it would be in the same regional with the other host, UND. Michigan Tech can’t face Augustana either, so Denver slides up and plays Augustana.

Yeah, let’s just say that the NPI brackets need to be sent back to the kitchen as it’s the food equivalent to still being somewhat raw.

For those wondering, here was last week’s bracketology projection, which demonstrates just how much things can change in just seven days:

Hartford: 1 Michigan vs. 4 -Vermont; 2-Quinnipiac vs. 3- Michigan State

Springfield: 1- Western Michigan vs. 4-Northeastern; 2- Minnesota Duluth vs. 3- Providence



Fargo: 1- Wisconsin vs. 4-Army; 2-North Dakota vs. 3- Augustana

Loveland: 1- Denver vs. 4-Ohio State; 2- Dartmouth vs. 3- Colorado College



Women’s Bracketology

The NPI has two extra weeks of data in general, but we’re still going with having the automatic bids filled by the current conference leaders: Penn State (AHA), Clarkson (ECAC), Northeastern (Hockey East), Franklin Pierce (NEWHA), Ohio State (WCHA).

The next six per NPI make up the 11-team field: Minnesota, Princeton, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Quinnipiac and Cornell.

Again, we’re using rankings for the seedings, with the Frozen Four set for Duluth, Minn., March 21-23.

8 vs. 9: Penn State vs. Connecticut

No. 1 Bye: Ohio State



4 vs. 5: Northeastern vs. Princeton



7 vs. 10: Quinnipiac vs. Cornell

No. 2 Bye: Minnesota



6 vs. 11: Clarkson vs. Franklin Pierce

No. 3 Bye: Wisconsin

Because the selection committee wants to avoid first-round matchups from the same conference it would want to avoid Cornell vs. Quinnipiac and swap the bottom teams.

Puck Drop: Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Marton Nemes scored two goals, Peter Kramer had one and Lukas Swedin made 24 saves as Bentley earned its first ever win over Harvard, 3-0.

Jake Sloan had two goals including a short-hander, Adam Zlnka also scored and Jacob Steinman allowed one goal with 25 saves as Bowling Green defeated Notre Dame for the first time since 2019.

The U.S. Collegiate Selects completed the initial 25-man roster with the addition Dartmouth senior goaltender Emmett Croteau. The U.S. open play at the 2026 Spengler Cup on Saturday, Dec. 26 against Frölunda HC of Sweden.

Recruiting update: Center Mason Walker, who currently plays for Sudbury (OHL), committed to play for St. Lawrence in 2028.

The 2026 U.S. Women's National Sled Hockey Team Opened the World Para Ice Hockey Championship with 10-0 victory over host Australia. Kelsey DiClaudio had two goals and four assists as Team USA outshot Australia 29-0.

Jack Eichel (Boston University) and rookie Trevor Connelly (Providence) both scored two goals as the Las Vegas won at Edmonton 5-3 in a matchup of the top two teams in the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the NHL has 14 scheduled games Wednesday before the entire league takes Thursday off.

College Hockey Scores MEN

AHA

Niagara 6, Canisius 5 (OT)



Non-Conference

Bowling Green 3, Notre Dame 1

No. 16 Northeastern 5, Brown 3

Bentley 3, Harvard 0



WOMEN

Non-Conference

No. 5 Princeton 2, Delaware 0

No. 6 Clarkson 7, Syracuse 1

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

Non-Conference

St. Thomas at Bemidji State, 6 p.m. CT

This Date in Hockey History November 25, 1930: The Philadelphia Quakers notched their first win by defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1. They went 4-36-4 during their only NHL season.



November 25, 1951: Chicago Blackhawks assistant trainer and former NHL goaltender Moe Roberts had to suit up after Harry Lumley suffered an injury and couldn’t continue. He didn’t allow a goal, but Detroit still won 5-2. Roberts was 45 at the time and is still the oldest goaltender to play in an NHL game.



November 25, 1965: Michigan defenseman Jeff Norton was born in Acton, Mass.



November 25, 1967: Minnesota goaltender Robb Stauber was born in Duluth.



November 25, 1975: Former Cornell goaltender Ken Dryden notched his 22nd career shutout during a 4-0 Montreal victory against the Atlanta Flames. He finished his career with 46.



November 25, 1980: Michigan State defenseman John-Michael Liles was born in Indianapolis.



November 25, 1987: Former Minnesota center Aaron Broten had two goals and three assists as New Jersey won 8-7 in overtime in Edmonton to become the second team in NHL history to finish last overall one season and then beat the reining Stanley Cup Champs in their first two meetings the next season.



November 25, 1992: Former Alaska Anchorage left wing Mike Peluso scored 29 seconds into a 3-1 victory over New Jersey to set a franchise record for fastest goal at the start of a game. He added a second goal as Ottawa snapped a 0-20-1 winless streak.



November 25, 2012: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish announced his retirement after 722 NHL games over 12 seasons and with seven different teams.



November 25, 2022: Former Minnesota right wing Blake Wheeler set a Winnipeg Jets record for most games played with 844.



November 25, 2023: Former UMass defenseman Cale Maker set an NHL record for most assists by a defenseman in November with 19, topping Ray Bourque’s 18 in 1984, and became the fastest defenseman in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history to record 30 points in a season. Colorado defeated Calgary 3-1.

Hockey Quote of the Day

[What’s your favorite sports drink?]

“Bud Light.” Keith Tkachuk (Boston University)

We'll Leave You With This ...

Giant’s Causeway did not disappoint. pic.twitter.com/vZipHLw4m6 — UMD Men's Hockey (@UMDMensHockey) November 24, 2026

— The views expressed in Christopher Walsh’s opinion part of Puck Drop are his own and do not necessarily reflect ON SI, Sports Illustrated or digital partner Minute.

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