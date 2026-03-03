Rankings Reaction, Who's No. 1? And Your Guide to Conference Tournaments: Puck Drop

There's a new debate in college hockey about which team should be No. 1 overall heading into the start of conference tournaments as Michigan is back atop both the polls and the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, but can be overtaken in the Big Ten standings and more by No. 2 Michigan State, which is visiting Minnesota this weekend while the Wolverines have completed their regular season.

No. 3 North Dakota is clearly in the mix as well after wrapping up the NCHC regular-season title over the other team that's firmly entrenched in the top four, reigning national champion Western Michigan (which fell behind Denver in the NCHC standings, but not the rankings).

Got all that? Yet in terms of college hockey chaos, that's nothing compared to how the CCHA regular-season title was claimed by Minnesota State emerging from a five-team scrum last weekend, and how the Hockey East teams will eventually line up behind regular-season champion Providence.

As of now, the No. 6 Friars have to be considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament because even if they are immediately bounced from the Hockey East playoffs they aren't going to fall the necessary spots to not qualify for an at-large bid. However, the league's other teams are, at best, on the bubble, which should make for a wild final weekend and league tournament.

One point separates each team between second and sixth place: Boston College (39 points), Connecticut (38), Massachusetts (37), Maine (36) and Boston University (35). The Black Bears and Terriers only have one game to play this week, while the other teams they're chasing all have two. That includes the Eagles visiting the Minutemen on Thursday.

Their NPI rankings, in order, are 13, 15, 20, 18 and 24, and they're all about to hit lose-and-go-home time as the Hockey East Tournament is all single-elimination. Right now, the No. 4 vs. 5 matchup in the quarterfinals would see Maine at Massachusetts.

We have a lot to get to so we'll start with this week's rankings, with the NPI top 20 heading into this week's play. All rankings throughout this article will be NPI as it will be used to determine the at-large teams and seeding for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index 1. Michigan

2. Michigan State

3. North Dakota

4. Western Michigan

5. Penn State

6. Providence

7. Quinnipiac

8. Denver

9. Cornell

10. Minnesota Duluth

11. Dartmouth

12. Wisconsin

13. Boston College

14. Augustana

15. Connecticut

16. Minnesota State

17. St. Thomas

18. Maine

19. Bowling Green

20. Massachusetts

Did the polls follow suit this week? Yes, and no.

Made biggest jump: Cornell, Dartmouth, Minnesota State, Massachusetts and Maine all moved up two spots in the USCHO.com poll. We'll use the USA Hockey Men's Poll as a tiebreaker and give it to the Black Bears, who moved up from being not ranked to No. 18 after sweeping a home-and-home with Northeastern.

Had biggest fall: Michigan Tech was in the middle for the scramble to win the CCHA, but ended up taking two one-goal losses to Bowling Green, 1-0 and 4-3 to finish in a tie for fourth. The teams will play again next weekend in the CCHA quarterfinals.

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Bowling Green, which is No. 19 in NPI, but is not in the top 20 of either major poll. However, the Falcons are going to need a long run in the CCHA playoffs, if not win it, to make the 16-team NCAA Tourament.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Massachusetts. The Minutemen are No. 20 in NPI, but No. 17 in both major polls after securing a win and tie (with shootout win) in a home-and-home with Connecticut.

USCHO Men's Poll

March 2, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 26-7-1 965 (24) 2 2 Michigan State 24-7-1 941(11) 1 3 North Dakota 25-8-1 929 (14) 3 4 Western Michigan 24-9-1 855 (1) 4 5 Providence 22-9-2 738 6 6 Penn State 20-10-2 724 5 7 Denver 21-11-3 723 8 8 Quinnipiac 26-7-3 708 7 9 Cornell 20-8-1 573 11 10 Minnesota Duluth 20-13-1 549 9 11 Wisconsin 19-11-2 471 12 12 Dartmouth 19-7-4 450 14 13 Boston College 19-12-1 405 10 14 Connecticut 17-10-5 351 13 15 Augustana 20-10-4 285 15 16 Minnesota State 18-9-7 220 18 17 Massachusetts 19-12-1 185 19 18 Maine 18-12-3 136 20 19 St. Thomas 18-11-5 130 17 20 Michigan Tech 21-12-3 64 16

Others receiving votes: Union 34, Bowling Green 32, Boston University 7, Ohio State 5, Sacred Heart 5, St. Cloud State 5, Bentley 4, Miami 4, Colorado College 2

USA Hockey Men's Poll

March 2, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 668 (26) 2 2 North Dakota 637 (7) 3 3 Michigan State 631 (1) 1 4 Western Michigan 577 4 5 Providence 513 6 6 Penn State 496 5 7 Denver 484 8 8 Quinnipiac 476 7 9 Cornell 392 10 10 Minnesota Duluth 374 9 11 Wisconsin 331 13 12 Dartmouth 310 12 13 Boston College 289 11 14 Augustana 208 15 15 Connecticut 204 14 16 Minnesota State 168 18 17 Massachusetts 118 19 18 Maine 90 NR 19 St. Thomas 86 16 20 Union 28 20

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan Tech 27; Bowling Green 24; Boston University, 7; Bentley 2.

USCHO Women's Poll

March 2, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 31-3-2 298 (18) 1 2 Ohio State 32-4 282 (2) 2 3 Penn State 31-5-0 255 3 4 Minnesota 26-10-1 241 4 5 Northeastern 27-7-1 222 5 6 Connecticut 25-8-2 205 6 7 Yale 24-8 168 8 8 Quinnipiac 26-8-3 166 7 9 Princeton 23-9 138 10 10 Minnesota Duluth 20-14-3 114 9 11 Cornell 20-10-2 104 11 12 Mercyhurst 23-10-3 70 12 13 Minnesota State 17-8-2 62 14 14 Colgate 19-16-1 35 13 15 Clarkson 20-12-3 26 15

Others receiving votes: Brown 8, Holy Cross 4, St. Cloud State 1, Vermont 1

USA Hockey Women's Poll

February 24, 2026 (Will be updated Tuesday with updated rankings)

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 284 (19) 1 2 Ohio State 266 2 3 Penn State 240 4 4 Minnesota 230 3 5 Northeastern 206 5 6 Connecticut 176 6 7 Quinnipiac 173 7 8 Yale 151 8 9 Minnesota Duluth 137 10 10 Princeton 130 9 11 Cornell 95 11 12 Mercyhurst 65 13 13 Colgate 47 14 14 Minnesota State 33 15 15 Clarkson 28 12

Also receiving votes: Brown 11; Holy Cross, 4; Harvard 2; St. Cloud State 1.

SEE ALSO: Last week's college hockey rankings

Puck Drop: Monday, March 2, 2026

• Defenseman Connor Murphy, formerly of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, was traded was traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the Chicago Blackhawks for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. the 32-year-old is in the final season of a four-year, $17.6 million contract. The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

• Los Angeles Kings interim head coach D.J. Smith shook things up before his first game by promoting three players as former Massachusetts center Kenny Connors and former Denver forward Jared Wright both did their rookie laps before the 4-2 loss to Colorado. The third player, defenseman Angus Booth, scored in his NHL debut.

• Former Arizona State goaltender Joey Daccord made 35 saves as the Seattle Kraken ended the Carolina Hurricanes’ 12-game point streak with a 2-1 home victory.

• Former Minnesota State forward Tyler Pitlick was waived by the Minnesota Wild, who claimed claimed Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

• Former Boston University commitment Callum Hughes, of the OHL's Erie Otters, has committed to Cornell.

• The New York City tour continued for the Hughes brothers and Hilary Knight, who was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Seattle Torrent this week as she played the Olympics with a torn MCL. Jack Hughes on bunking with his brother Quinn during the Olympics: "Felt like I was a freshman at Michigan again."

Jimmy Fallon shares a letter that Jack Hughes wrote to himself before he got drafted and his brother Quinn got emotional hearing it 🥹



Also Luke Hughes made a special appearance! 😅 pic.twitter.com/vizeJebf0D — Devils Fanatics (@devilsfanatics) March 3, 2026

Men's Conference Tournament Guide

Like Hockey East, the Big Ten has a final weekend of play before the league tournament gets under way, which is why none of the pairings are listed under those conferences:

AHA Tournament First Round

Tuesday, March 3

Mercyhurst at Canisus, 6 p.m. ET

Army at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET



Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Friday, March 6

Lowest remaining seed at Bentley

Second-lowest remaining seed at Sacred Heart

Air Force at Robert Morris

RIT at Holy Cross

Saturday, March 7

Lowest remaining seed at Bentley

Second-lowest remaining seed at Sacred Heart

Air Force at Robert Morris

RIT at Holy Cross

Sunday, March 7 (if necessary)

Lowest remaining seed at Bentley

Second-lowest remaining seed at Sacred Heart

Air Force at Robert Morris

RIT at Holy Cross



Semifinals

Best of 3

Friday, March 13

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed

Saturday March 14

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed

Sunday, March 15 (if necessary)

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed



Championship

Saturday, March 21

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals

Wednesday, March 11

No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed

No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed

No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed



Semifinals

Saturday, March 14

Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 seed

Quarterfinal winner at highest seed remaining



Championship

Saturday, March 21

Semifinal winners at top-advancing team

CCHA Tournament Quarterfinals

Friday, March 6

Lake Superior State at No. 17 St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 14 Augustana, 7 p.m. CT

Ferris State at No. 16 Minnesota State, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Bemidji State at No. 14 Augustana, 6 p.m. CT

Ferris State at No. 16 Minnesota State, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6 p.m.

Lake Superior State at No. 17 St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT

Sunday, March 8 (if necessary)

Lake Superior State at No. 17 St. Thomas, 5 p.m. CT

Bemidji State at No. 14 Augustana, 5 p.m. CT

Ferris State at No. 16 Minnesota State, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 5 p.m.



Semifinals

Saturday, March 14

Highest remaining seeds host



Championship

Friday, March 20

Semifinal winners at higher seed

ECAC Tournament Opening Round

Friday, March 6

St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brown at Union, 5 p.m. ET

Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET



Quarterfinals

Best of 3

Friday’s Games

Lowest remaining seed at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET

Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 11 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Second-highest remaining seed at No. 9 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Highest-remaining seed at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lowest remaining seed at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET

Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 11 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Second-highest remaining seed at No. 9 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Highest-remaining seed at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games (if necessary)

Lowest remaining seed at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET

Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 11 Dartmouth, 4 p.m. ET

Second-highest remaining seed at No. 9 Cornell, 4 p.m. ET

Highest-remaining seed at Princeton, 4 p.m.



Semifinals

Friday, March 20

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Semifinal 1, 4 p.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 7 p.m. ET



Championship

Saturday, March 21

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. ET

Hockey East Opening Round

Wednesday, March 11

Seed No. 11 at Seed No. 6

Seed No. 10 at Seed No. 7

Seed No. 9 at Seed No. 8



Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 14

Lowest remaining seed at Seed No. 1

Second-lowest remaining seed at Seed No. 2

Third-lowest remaining seed at Seed No. 3

Seed 5 at Seed 4



Semifinals

Friday, March 20

At TD Garden, Boston

Semifinal 1

Semifinal 2



Championship

Saturday, March 21

Semifinals winners

Hockey East emailed teams this evening telling them to refrain from "any theatrical lighting, dimming, or strobe effects" after goals. The only time light shows are permitted is after the final buzzer.



This is in response to the UMass-UConn incident on Saturday night. — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) March 3, 2026

NCHC Tournament Quarterfinals

Friday, March 6

Colorado College at Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET

Miami at Denver, 7 p.m. MT

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CT

Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m., CT

Saturday, March 7

Colorado College at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

Miami at Denver, 6 p.m. MT

St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT

Omaha at North Dakota, 6 p.m., CT

Sunday, March 8 (if necessary)

Colorado College at No. 4 Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET

Miami at No. 8 Denver, 6 p.m. MT

St. Cloud State at No. 10 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT

Omaha at No. 3 North Dakota, 6 p.m., CT



Semifinals

Saturday, March 14

Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed

Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed



Championship

Saturday, March 21

Semifinal winners at higher seed

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Women's College Hockey Conference Tournaments AHA Tournament

Opening Round

February 19 (at Centene Center, Maryland Heights, Mo.)

Robert Morris 3, Delaware 2, OT



Quarterfinals

February 21

Lindenwood 3, Robert Morris 1

Syracuse 4, RIT 3, 2OT



Semifinals (Best of 3)

February 27

No. 12 Mercyhurst 2, Lindenwood 1

No. 3 Penn State 7, Syracuse 0



February 28

No. 12 Mercyhurst 3, Lindenwood 2, 2OT

No. 3 Penn State 2, Syracuse 1



Championship

Saturday's Game

No. 12 Mercyhurst at No. 3 Penn State, 2 p.m. ET



ECAC Tournament

Opening Round

February 20

Union 2, No. 14 Clarkson 1

Colgate 4, RPI 2



February 21

Brown 7, Dartmouth 2

Harvard 3, St. Lawrence, OT



Quarterfinals (Best of 3)

Friday’s Games

No. 11 Cornell 3, No. 13 Colgate 2 (OT)

No. 10 Princeton 1, Harvard 0

No. 8 Yale, Union 2

No. 6 Quinnipiac 6, Brown 3



February 28

No. 11 Cornell 3, No. 13 Colgate 1

Harvard 3, No. 10 Princeton 1

No. 8 Yale 6, Union 1

Brown 3, No. 6 Quinnipiac 2, OT



March 1

No. 6 Quinnipiac 5, Brown 4

No. 10 Princeton 5, Harvard 1



Semifinals

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

Thursday’s Games

No. 8 Yale vs. No. 11 Cornell, 4 p.m. ET

No. 6 Quinnipiac vs. No. 10 Princeton, 7 p.m. ET



Championship

At Lake Placid, N.Y.

March 7

5 p.m. ET



Hockey East Tournament

Opening Round

Wednesday’s Games

Maine 4, Merrimack 0

Boston University 3, Providence 0



Quarterfinals

Saturday’s Games

Vermont 1, Boston College 1

Holy Cross 5, New Hampshire 4

No. 7 Connecticut 6, Maine 1

No. 5 Northeastern 2, Boson University 2, 2OT



Semifinals

Tuesday’s Games

Holy Cross at No. 7 Connecticut, 6 p.m. ET

Vermont at No. 5 Northeastern, 6 p.m. ET



Championship

March 7



NEWHA Tournament

Quarterfinals (Best of 3)

February 27

Assumption 2, Post 1 (OT)

Stonehill 3, Long Island 0

Franklin Pierce 8, Saint Michael’s 0

Saint Anselm 3, Sacred Heart 2



February 28

Saint Anselm 3, Sacred Heart 1

Stonehill 4, Long Island 3, OT

Post 2, Assumption 1

Franklin Pierce 5, Saint Michael’s 1



March 1

Assumption 4, Post 2



Semifinals

Wednesday’s Games

Saint Anselm at Assumption, 3 p.m. ET

Stonehill at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET



Championship

March 7



WCHA Tournament

Quarterfinals (Best of 3)

February 27

No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth 2, No. 15 Minnesota State 0

St. Cloud State 1, No. 4 Minnesota 0

No. 2 Ohio State 5, St. Thomas 1

No. 1 Wisconsin 7, Bemidji State 0



February 28

No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth 3, No. 15 Minnesota State 2, 2OT

No. 4 Minnesota 4, St. Cloud State 1

No. 2 Ohio State 4, St. Thomas 1

No. 1 Wisconsin 3, Bemidji State 2, OT



March 1

St. Cloud State at No. 4 Minnesota, 3 p.m. CT



Semifinals

At St. Paul, Minn.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Minnesota State, BTN, 4 p.m. CT

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m. p.m. CT



Championship

At St. Paul, Minn.

March 7

BTN, 2 p.m. CT

Hockey Quote of the Day

"I want to get better and make it last as long as I can." Duncan Keith (Michigan State)

When Vincent Trocheck spoke with his son about the possibility of a trade out of New York, his son responded:



"I'll stay, because I have a hockey team here and I didn't get traded" 😭 pic.twitter.com/6PvCVZlAC1 — Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 2, 2026

Check out our Facebook page, which has a new name and we hope will be your college hockey home through the postseason and Frozen Four in Las Vegas.