Rankings Reaction, Who's No. 1? And Your Guide to Conference Tournaments: Puck Drop
There's a new debate in college hockey about which team should be No. 1 overall heading into the start of conference tournaments as Michigan is back atop both the polls and the National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index, but can be overtaken in the Big Ten standings and more by No. 2 Michigan State, which is visiting Minnesota this weekend while the Wolverines have completed their regular season.
No. 3 North Dakota is clearly in the mix as well after wrapping up the NCHC regular-season title over the other team that's firmly entrenched in the top four, reigning national champion Western Michigan (which fell behind Denver in the NCHC standings, but not the rankings).
Got all that? Yet in terms of college hockey chaos, that's nothing compared to how the CCHA regular-season title was claimed by Minnesota State emerging from a five-team scrum last weekend, and how the Hockey East teams will eventually line up behind regular-season champion Providence.
As of now, the No. 6 Friars have to be considered a lock for the NCAA Tournament because even if they are immediately bounced from the Hockey East playoffs they aren't going to fall the necessary spots to not qualify for an at-large bid. However, the league's other teams are, at best, on the bubble, which should make for a wild final weekend and league tournament.
One point separates each team between second and sixth place: Boston College (39 points), Connecticut (38), Massachusetts (37), Maine (36) and Boston University (35). The Black Bears and Terriers only have one game to play this week, while the other teams they're chasing all have two. That includes the Eagles visiting the Minutemen on Thursday.
Their NPI rankings, in order, are 13, 15, 20, 18 and 24, and they're all about to hit lose-and-go-home time as the Hockey East Tournament is all single-elimination. Right now, the No. 4 vs. 5 matchup in the quarterfinals would see Maine at Massachusetts.
We have a lot to get to so we'll start with this week's rankings, with the NPI top 20 heading into this week's play. All rankings throughout this article will be NPI as it will be used to determine the at-large teams and seeding for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
1. Michigan
2. Michigan State
3. North Dakota
4. Western Michigan
5. Penn State
6. Providence
7. Quinnipiac
8. Denver
9. Cornell
10. Minnesota Duluth
11. Dartmouth
12. Wisconsin
13. Boston College
14. Augustana
15. Connecticut
16. Minnesota State
17. St. Thomas
18. Maine
19. Bowling Green
20. Massachusetts
Did the polls follow suit this week? Yes, and no.
Made biggest jump: Cornell, Dartmouth, Minnesota State, Massachusetts and Maine all moved up two spots in the USCHO.com poll. We'll use the USA Hockey Men's Poll as a tiebreaker and give it to the Black Bears, who moved up from being not ranked to No. 18 after sweeping a home-and-home with Northeastern.
Had biggest fall: Michigan Tech was in the middle for the scramble to win the CCHA, but ended up taking two one-goal losses to Bowling Green, 1-0 and 4-3 to finish in a tie for fourth. The teams will play again next weekend in the CCHA quarterfinals.
Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Bowling Green, which is No. 19 in NPI, but is not in the top 20 of either major poll. However, the Falcons are going to need a long run in the CCHA playoffs, if not win it, to make the 16-team NCAA Tourament.
Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Massachusetts. The Minutemen are No. 20 in NPI, but No. 17 in both major polls after securing a win and tie (with shootout win) in a home-and-home with Connecticut.
USCHO Men's Poll
March 2, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
26-7-1
965 (24)
2
2
Michigan State
24-7-1
941(11)
1
3
North Dakota
25-8-1
929 (14)
3
4
Western Michigan
24-9-1
855 (1)
4
5
Providence
22-9-2
738
6
6
Penn State
20-10-2
724
5
7
Denver
21-11-3
723
8
8
Quinnipiac
26-7-3
708
7
9
Cornell
20-8-1
573
11
10
Minnesota Duluth
20-13-1
549
9
11
Wisconsin
19-11-2
471
12
12
Dartmouth
19-7-4
450
14
13
Boston College
19-12-1
405
10
14
Connecticut
17-10-5
351
13
15
Augustana
20-10-4
285
15
16
Minnesota State
18-9-7
220
18
17
Massachusetts
19-12-1
185
19
18
Maine
18-12-3
136
20
19
St. Thomas
18-11-5
130
17
20
Michigan Tech
21-12-3
64
16
Others receiving votes: Union 34, Bowling Green 32, Boston University 7, Ohio State 5, Sacred Heart 5, St. Cloud State 5, Bentley 4, Miami 4, Colorado College 2
USA Hockey Men's Poll
March 2, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
668 (26)
2
2
North Dakota
637 (7)
3
3
Michigan State
631 (1)
1
4
Western Michigan
577
4
5
Providence
513
6
6
Penn State
496
5
7
Denver
484
8
8
Quinnipiac
476
7
9
Cornell
392
10
10
Minnesota Duluth
374
9
11
Wisconsin
331
13
12
Dartmouth
310
12
13
Boston College
289
11
14
Augustana
208
15
15
Connecticut
204
14
16
Minnesota State
168
18
17
Massachusetts
118
19
18
Maine
90
NR
19
St. Thomas
86
16
20
Union
28
20
Others Receiving Votes: Michigan Tech 27; Bowling Green 24; Boston University, 7; Bentley 2.
USCHO Women's Poll
March 2, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
31-3-2
298 (18)
1
2
Ohio State
32-4
282 (2)
2
3
Penn State
31-5-0
255
3
4
Minnesota
26-10-1
241
4
5
Northeastern
27-7-1
222
5
6
Connecticut
25-8-2
205
6
7
Yale
24-8
168
8
8
Quinnipiac
26-8-3
166
7
9
Princeton
23-9
138
10
10
Minnesota Duluth
20-14-3
114
9
11
Cornell
20-10-2
104
11
12
Mercyhurst
23-10-3
70
12
13
Minnesota State
17-8-2
62
14
14
Colgate
19-16-1
35
13
15
Clarkson
20-12-3
26
15
Others receiving votes: Brown 8, Holy Cross 4, St. Cloud State 1, Vermont 1
USA Hockey Women's Poll
February 24, 2026 (Will be updated Tuesday with updated rankings)
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
284 (19)
1
2
Ohio State
266
2
3
Penn State
240
4
4
Minnesota
230
3
5
Northeastern
206
5
6
Connecticut
176
6
7
Quinnipiac
173
7
8
Yale
151
8
9
Minnesota Duluth
137
10
10
Princeton
130
9
11
Cornell
95
11
12
Mercyhurst
65
13
13
Colgate
47
14
14
Minnesota State
33
15
15
Clarkson
28
12
Also receiving votes: Brown 11; Holy Cross, 4; Harvard 2; St. Cloud State 1.
SEE ALSO: Last week's college hockey rankings
Puck Drop: Monday, March 2, 2026
• Defenseman Connor Murphy, formerly of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, was traded was traded to the Edmonton Oilers by the Chicago Blackhawks for a second-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft. the 32-year-old is in the final season of a four-year, $17.6 million contract. The NHL trade deadline is Friday at 3 p.m. ET.
• Los Angeles Kings interim head coach D.J. Smith shook things up before his first game by promoting three players as former Massachusetts center Kenny Connors and former Denver forward Jared Wright both did their rookie laps before the 4-2 loss to Colorado. The third player, defenseman Angus Booth, scored in his NHL debut.
• Former Arizona State goaltender Joey Daccord made 35 saves as the Seattle Kraken ended the Carolina Hurricanes’ 12-game point streak with a 2-1 home victory.
• Former Minnesota State forward Tyler Pitlick was waived by the Minnesota Wild, who claimed claimed Robby Fabbri off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.
• Former Boston University commitment Callum Hughes, of the OHL's Erie Otters, has committed to Cornell.
• The New York City tour continued for the Hughes brothers and Hilary Knight, who was placed on long-term injured reserve by the Seattle Torrent this week as she played the Olympics with a torn MCL. Jack Hughes on bunking with his brother Quinn during the Olympics: "Felt like I was a freshman at Michigan again."
Men's Conference Tournament Guide
Like Hockey East, the Big Ten has a final weekend of play before the league tournament gets under way, which is why none of the pairings are listed under those conferences:
AHA Tournament
First Round
Tuesday, March 3
Mercyhurst at Canisus, 6 p.m. ET
Army at Niagara, 7 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Best of 3
Friday, March 6
Lowest remaining seed at Bentley
Second-lowest remaining seed at Sacred Heart
Air Force at Robert Morris
RIT at Holy Cross
Saturday, March 7
Lowest remaining seed at Bentley
Second-lowest remaining seed at Sacred Heart
Air Force at Robert Morris
RIT at Holy Cross
Sunday, March 7 (if necessary)
Lowest remaining seed at Bentley
Second-lowest remaining seed at Sacred Heart
Air Force at Robert Morris
RIT at Holy Cross
Semifinals
Best of 3
Friday, March 13
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed
Saturday March 14
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed
Sunday, March 15 (if necessary)
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Third-highest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Big Ten Tournament
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 11
No. 5 seed at No. 4 seed
No. 7 seed at No. 2 seed
No. 6 seed at No. 3 seed
Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Lowest seed remaining at No. 1 seed
Quarterfinal winner at highest seed remaining
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Semifinal winners at top-advancing team
CCHA Tournament
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 6
Lake Superior State at No. 17 St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT
Bemidji State at No. 14 Augustana, 7 p.m. CT
Ferris State at No. 16 Minnesota State, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Bemidji State at No. 14 Augustana, 6 p.m. CT
Ferris State at No. 16 Minnesota State, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 6 p.m.
Lake Superior State at No. 17 St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT
Sunday, March 8 (if necessary)
Lake Superior State at No. 17 St. Thomas, 5 p.m. CT
Bemidji State at No. 14 Augustana, 5 p.m. CT
Ferris State at No. 16 Minnesota State, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan Tech, 5 p.m.
Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Highest remaining seeds host
Championship
Friday, March 20
Semifinal winners at higher seed
ECAC Tournament
Opening Round
Friday, March 6
St. Lawrence at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET
RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Brown at Union, 5 p.m. ET
Yale at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET
Quarterfinals
Best of 3
Friday’s Games
Lowest remaining seed at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET
Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 11 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET
Second-highest remaining seed at No. 9 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
Highest-remaining seed at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Lowest remaining seed at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET
Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 11 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET
Second-highest remaining seed at No. 9 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
Highest-remaining seed at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games (if necessary)
Lowest remaining seed at No. 7 Quinnipiac, 4 p.m. ET
Second-lowest remaining seed at No. 11 Dartmouth, 4 p.m. ET
Second-highest remaining seed at No. 9 Cornell, 4 p.m. ET
Highest-remaining seed at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Semifinals
Friday, March 20
At Lake Placid, N.Y.
Semifinal 1, 4 p.m. ET
Semifinal 2, 7 p.m. ET
Championship
Saturday, March 21
At Lake Placid, N.Y.
Semifinal winners, 5 p.m. ET
Hockey East
Opening Round
Wednesday, March 11
Seed No. 11 at Seed No. 6
Seed No. 10 at Seed No. 7
Seed No. 9 at Seed No. 8
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 14
Lowest remaining seed at Seed No. 1
Second-lowest remaining seed at Seed No. 2
Third-lowest remaining seed at Seed No. 3
Seed 5 at Seed 4
Semifinals
Friday, March 20
At TD Garden, Boston
Semifinal 1
Semifinal 2
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Semifinals winners
NCHC Tournament
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 6
Colorado College at Western Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
Miami at Denver, 7 p.m. MT
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 7 p.m. CT
Omaha at North Dakota, 7 p.m., CT
Saturday, March 7
Colorado College at Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET
Miami at Denver, 6 p.m. MT
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT
Omaha at North Dakota, 6 p.m., CT
Sunday, March 8 (if necessary)
Colorado College at No. 4 Western Michigan, 6 p.m. ET
Miami at No. 8 Denver, 6 p.m. MT
St. Cloud State at No. 10 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT
Omaha at No. 3 North Dakota, 6 p.m., CT
Semifinals
Saturday, March 14
Lowest remaining seed at highest remaining seed
Second-lowest remaining seed at second-highest remaining seed
Championship
Saturday, March 21
Semifinal winners at higher seed
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Women's College Hockey Conference Tournaments
AHA Tournament
Opening Round
February 19 (at Centene Center, Maryland Heights, Mo.)
Robert Morris 3, Delaware 2, OT
Quarterfinals
February 21
Lindenwood 3, Robert Morris 1
Syracuse 4, RIT 3, 2OT
Semifinals (Best of 3)
February 27
No. 12 Mercyhurst 2, Lindenwood 1
No. 3 Penn State 7, Syracuse 0
February 28
No. 12 Mercyhurst 3, Lindenwood 2, 2OT
No. 3 Penn State 2, Syracuse 1
Championship
Saturday's Game
No. 12 Mercyhurst at No. 3 Penn State, 2 p.m. ET
ECAC Tournament
Opening Round
February 20
Union 2, No. 14 Clarkson 1
Colgate 4, RPI 2
February 21
Brown 7, Dartmouth 2
Harvard 3, St. Lawrence, OT
Quarterfinals (Best of 3)
Friday’s Games
No. 11 Cornell 3, No. 13 Colgate 2 (OT)
No. 10 Princeton 1, Harvard 0
No. 8 Yale, Union 2
No. 6 Quinnipiac 6, Brown 3
February 28
No. 11 Cornell 3, No. 13 Colgate 1
Harvard 3, No. 10 Princeton 1
No. 8 Yale 6, Union 1
Brown 3, No. 6 Quinnipiac 2, OT
March 1
No. 6 Quinnipiac 5, Brown 4
No. 10 Princeton 5, Harvard 1
Semifinals
At Lake Placid, N.Y.
Thursday’s Games
No. 8 Yale vs. No. 11 Cornell, 4 p.m. ET
No. 6 Quinnipiac vs. No. 10 Princeton, 7 p.m. ET
Championship
At Lake Placid, N.Y.
March 7
5 p.m. ET
Hockey East Tournament
Opening Round
Wednesday’s Games
Maine 4, Merrimack 0
Boston University 3, Providence 0
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s Games
Vermont 1, Boston College 1
Holy Cross 5, New Hampshire 4
No. 7 Connecticut 6, Maine 1
No. 5 Northeastern 2, Boson University 2, 2OT
Semifinals
Tuesday’s Games
Holy Cross at No. 7 Connecticut, 6 p.m. ET
Vermont at No. 5 Northeastern, 6 p.m. ET
Championship
March 7
NEWHA Tournament
Quarterfinals (Best of 3)
February 27
Assumption 2, Post 1 (OT)
Stonehill 3, Long Island 0
Franklin Pierce 8, Saint Michael’s 0
Saint Anselm 3, Sacred Heart 2
February 28
Saint Anselm 3, Sacred Heart 1
Stonehill 4, Long Island 3, OT
Post 2, Assumption 1
Franklin Pierce 5, Saint Michael’s 1
March 1
Assumption 4, Post 2
Semifinals
Wednesday’s Games
Saint Anselm at Assumption, 3 p.m. ET
Stonehill at Franklin Pierce, 7 p.m. ET
Championship
March 7
WCHA Tournament
Quarterfinals (Best of 3)
February 27
No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth 2, No. 15 Minnesota State 0
St. Cloud State 1, No. 4 Minnesota 0
No. 2 Ohio State 5, St. Thomas 1
No. 1 Wisconsin 7, Bemidji State 0
February 28
No. 9 Minnesota-Duluth 3, No. 15 Minnesota State 2, 2OT
No. 4 Minnesota 4, St. Cloud State 1
No. 2 Ohio State 4, St. Thomas 1
No. 1 Wisconsin 3, Bemidji State 2, OT
March 1
St. Cloud State at No. 4 Minnesota, 3 p.m. CT
Semifinals
At St. Paul, Minn.
Thursday’s Games
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. No. 4 Minnesota State, BTN, 4 p.m. CT
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Minnesota, BTN, 7:30 p.m. p.m. CT
Championship
At St. Paul, Minn.
March 7
BTN, 2 p.m. CT
Hockey Quote of the Day
"I want to get better and make it last as long as I can."Duncan Keith (Michigan State)
