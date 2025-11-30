Miami Wins Belpot Trophy in Ireland, BU Wins at MSG: Puck Drop
Junior forward Matteo Giampa's second goal was the game winner, and sophomore goaltender Matteo Drobac made 29 saves to be named the Player of the Tournament as the Miami RedHawks edged Union 3-2 in the championship game of the Freeindship Four in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Giampa's decisive goal came with 3:38 remaining in a back-and-forth third period, but was a bit unorthodox. He put a high shot shot on Union Cameron Korpi that the goaltender couldn't cleanly handle, which then ricocheted off a defender and into the net.
His first goal opening the scoring on a near-breakaway in the first period, when he raced past two defenders to put a shot over Korpi's shoulder. Casper Nassen had Miami's other goal on a second-period power play. Etienne Lessard and Connor Smith scored for Union (9-4-2).
Although the RedHawks (10-4-0) notched their first win of the season against a ranked opponent, the win was an exclamation point on the turnaround after winning just three games last season. The trophy was Miami's first since the 2015 Frozen Faceoff and first in-season multi-opponent tournament since the 2011 Denver Cup Classic.
In the third-place game, freshman goalie Teagan Kendrick made 26 saves to earn his first career win and shutout as Sacred Heart defeated RIT 3-0. Sophomore defenseman Michael Rubin picked a good time to score his first goal of the season in the second period, when the Pioneers (7-6-1) had a 13-6 edge in shots. They added two empty-net goals in the third period.
The shutout was the Pioneers' first since the season-opener at RIT on Oct. 10. The Tigers (9-6) didn't score a goal in the tournament.
Gophers Win Hall of Fame Game against No. 4 Denver
Six different players scored for Minnesota, including Javon Moore in overtime, as the the Golden Gophers knocked off No. 4 Denver in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Ball Arena, 6-5. He was one of three freshmen who scored for UM, but his came with 35 seconds remaining in the extra frame. Although Minnesota is still under .500 (7-9-1), it was the Gophers' second win against a top-five opponent in eight days.
Although the Pioneers (9-5-1) had a huge shot advantage of 52-25, they never had the lead as junior Luca Di Pasquo turned away a career-best 47 shots. It was his third time making 30 or more saves in the last five appearances, including a 24-save first period. However, Denver scored four goals in the third period to mount a huge comeback, including Boston Buckberger's tying goal at 19:36.9 after the goalie had been pulled.
Boston University Edges Cornell at Madison Square Garden
No. 19 Boston University snapped No. 17 Cornell's four-game winning streak for the Kelley-Harkness Cup in Red Hot Hockey at MSG, and in the process got back to .500 on the season at 7-7-1. Sophomores Cole Eiserman's goal with 5:24 remaining was the difference while sophomore Mikhail Yegorov made 28 saves. Sophomore Kamil Bednarik opened the scoring for the Terriers with a powerplay goal in the first period, while freshman Reegan Hiscock had a second-period goal for Cornell (6-3).
Puck Drop: Sunday, November 30, 2025
• The quote of the week had to be between brothers Matthew and Brady Tkachuk. When asked on their podcast if he thought he could tackle NFL running back Derrick Henry, Brady said he believed it was about mindset. “I feel like I could take down an NFL running back.” His brother promptly called him an idiot, with a colorful word mixed in.
• New Hampshire picked up a pair of commitments from the Brampton Steelheads (OHL), left wing Mason Zebeski and defenseman Parker Von Richter.
• Team USA arrived in Dawson Creek, British Columbia for the 2025 Para Hockey Cup. It opens play Sunday at 8 p.m. ET against Czechia.
• Former Cornell defenseman Travis Mitchell made his NHL debut with the New York Islanders on Friday. He had been called up once last season and again two weeks ago without appearing in a game.
• If you saw the pass that former Notre Dame forward Kyle Palmieri made after getting injured, the New York Islanders announced that he'll have to repair an ACL tear in his left knee and is expected to be out 6-8 months.
• Another update: We mentioned that the Dallas Stars had former Boston University standout Clayton Keller as the No. 1 star when he played for Utah after his father's passing, on Saturday the St. Louis Blues held a moment of silence for Bryan Keller before their game against the Mammoth. Keller was born in Chesterfield, Mo., and he was raised in Swansea, Ill., just to the east of St. Louis.
Saturday's Scores
MEN
Friendship Four (at SSE Arena, Belfast, N. Ireland)
Third-place game: Sacred Heart 3, RIT 0
Championship: Miami 3, No. 20 Union 2
Adirondack Winter Invitational (Herb Brooks Arena, Lake Placid, N.Y.)
Alaska 3, Clarkson 2
UMass Lowell 7, St. Lawrence 3
U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game (Ball Arena, Denver, Colo.)
Minnesota vs. No. 4 Denver (n)
AHA
Air Force 3, Canisius 3 (OT)
Mercyhurst 1, Robert Morris 1 (SO)
CCHA
St. Thomas 2, Michigan Tech 1
No. 14 Minnesota State 3, Northern Michigan 2
Augustana 2, Lake Superior 1
Non-Conference
No. 13 Dartmouth 1, Merrimack 0
No. 11 Northeastern 4, Brown 1
No. 8 Quinnipiac 3, Stonehill 2
Army 5, No. 18 Massachusetts 4
RPI 3, Niagara 2
Arizona State 4, Ohio State 3 (OT)
New Hampshire 3, Bentley 0
Long Island 5, Lindenwood 2
No. 16 Providence 2, Colorado College 1
No. 6 North Dakota 2, Bemidji State 1 (OT)
No. 17 Cornell 2, No. 19 Boston University 1
Bowling Green 4, Princeton 3
No. 1 Michigan 4, Harvard 3 (OT)
Omaha 3, Yale 1
WOMEN
D1 in DC
No. 10 Clarkson 2, No. 14 St. Cloud State 0
No. 2 Ohio State 5, No. 12 Colgate 0
Nutmeg Classic at Storrs, Conn.
Third-place game: No. 9 Quinnipiac 2, Sacred Heart 0
Championship: No. 8 UConn 3, Yale 2
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
No. 1 Wisconsin 5, Mercyhurst 1
AHA
RIT 6, Robert Morris 3
Non-Conference
Providence 3, No. 11 Brown 2 (OT)
No. 15 Minnesota State 5, Dartmouth 0
Bemidji State 2, Lindenwood 2 (SO)
No. 4 Penn State 4, No. 7 Northeastern 1
St. Lawrence 4, Boston College 2
Harvard 5, Maine 1
Union 3, Delaware 0
No. 5 Cornell 5, Vermont 1
Syracuse 3, Rensselaer 0
Holy Cross 6, Assumption 2
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Sunday's Schedule
WOMEN
Smashville Showcase, at Nashville
No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Stonehill, noon CT
Non-Conference
Assumption at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at No. 11 Brown, NESN, 4 p.m. ET
This Date in Hockey History:
November 30, 1911: Hall of Fame left wing Sweeney Schriner was born in Saratov, Russia.
November 30, 1958: UMD defenseman Curt Giles was born in The Pas, Manitoba.
November 30, 1969: Michigan Tech goaltender Geoff Sarjeant was born in Newmarket, Ontario.
November 30, 1972: Bowling Green center Sean Pronger was born in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
November 30, 1985: Western Michigan right wing Paul Szczechura was born in Brantford, Ontario.
November 30, 1988: New Hampshire right wing Paul Thompson was born in Methuen, Mass.
November 30, 1989: Wisconsin defenseman Cody Goloubef was born in Mississauga, Ontario.
November 30, 1993: Minnesota center Justin Kloos was born in Lakeville, Minn.
November 30, 1996: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour notched NHL win No. 200 with the Chicago Blackhawks, thanks to a 5-3 win at Los Angeles. Former Boston University right wing Tony Amonte scored his third career hat trick.
November 30, 2022: Patrick Kane was credited with assist No. 764 to pass Chris Chelios and move into fourth among U.S.-born players behind Phil Housley (894), Mike Modano (813) and Brian Leetch (781). Chicago still lost to Edmonton, 5-4.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"Eddie [Belfour] is one of the most loyal guys I've ever come across. He said his funnest year of hockey was 1987, which caught me. This guy has won the Olympics, the Stanley Cup, he's in the Hall of Fame, but his true friends are the guys on the 1987 team."- UND teammate Scott Koberinski
We'll Leave You With This ...
Speaking of Belfour ... with his 160th win, former Boston University goaltender Jake Oettinger tied the Eagle for third all-time in franchise history. He paid homage: