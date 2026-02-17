Team USA Men’s Hockey Olympics History: Every Finish as 2026 Squad Chases Gold

The men’s hockey playoffs are officially underway at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, with the quarterfinal qualifiers beginning on Tuesday morning. The entirety of the playoffs is a four-round affair, with the gold medal game set for Sunday, Feb. 22, at 8:10 a.m. ET from Milano Santagiulia Arena.

For Team USA specifically, they finished Group Play at the Games a cool 3–0 and as such, qualified for the No. 2 seed and a bye into the quarterfinals. They’ll take on the winner of Sweden vs. Latvia on Wednesday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Following three dominant wins over Latvia, Denmark, and Germany, the United States is primed to truly compete for a gold medal in 2026. Not only is their roster loaded with homegrown talent, but their coaching staff is littered with experience as head coach Mike Sullivan is flocked with assistants John Hynes, David Quinn, and John Tortorella.

On the topic, here’s a look back at Team USA’s hockey history at the Olympics, including their gold medal victories and how they’ve finished at each Games.

How many times has Team USA men’s hockey won the gold medal?

Mike Eruzione was captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team. | Jym Wilson, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The United States men’s hockey team has won two gold medals at the Winter Olympics. Their first came at the 1960 Games in Squaw Valley, while the second was the famous “Miracle on Ice” team at the 1980 Games at Lake Placid.

The 1960 team went a perfect 7–0 in the tournament and was guided by coach Jack Riley and captain Jack Kirrane. The 1980 team, meanwhile, was led by coach Herb Brooks and captain Mike Eruzione—a group that stunned the hockey world by defeating the Soviet Union 4–3 in the semifinals before clinching the gold medal with a win over Finland two days later.

Team USA has also won the silver medal eight times and bronze once.

Full list of Team USA men’s hockey finishes at the Winter Olympics

T.J. Oshie was a Team USA hero at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Here’s a complete look at where Team USA has finished in each Winter Olympics since 1920, along with their coach, team captain, and record at each Games.

Note: Gold medal victories are in bold.

Olympic Year, Host Coach Captain Record Finish/Medal 1920, Antwerp Cornelius Fellowes, Roy Schooley Joe McCormick 3–1–0 Silver 1924, Chamonix William S. Haddock Irving Small 4–1–0 Silver 1928, St. Moritz DNP DNP DNP DNP 1932, Lake Placid Alfred Winsor John Chase 4–1–1 Silver 1936, Garmisch-Partenkirchen Albert Prettyman John Garrison 5–2–1 Bronze 1948, St. Moritz John Garrison Goodwin Harding 5–3–0 4th, DSQ 1952, Oslo Connie Pleban Allen Van 6–1–1 Silver 1956, Cortina d’Ampezzo John Mariucci Gene Campbell 5–2–0 Silver 1960, Squaw Valley Jack Riley Jack Kirrane 7–0–0 Gold 1964, Innsbruck Eddie Jeremiah Herb Brooks, Bill Reichart 2–5–0 5th 1968, Grenoble Murray Williamson Lou Nanne 2–4–1 6th 1972, Sapporo Murray Williamson Tim Sheehy 4–2–0 Silver 1976, Innsbruck Bob Johnson John Taft 3–3–0 5th 1980, Lake Placid Herb Brooks Mike Eruzione 6–0–1 Gold 1984, Sarajevo Lou Vairo Phil Verchota 2–2–2 7th 1988, Calgary Dave Peterson Brian Leetch 3–3–0 7th 1992, Albertville Dave Peterson Clark Donatelli 5–2–1 4th 1994, Lillehammer Tim Taylor Peter Laviolette 1–4–3 8th 1998, Nagano Ron Wilson Chris Chelios 1–3–1 6th 2002, Salt Lake City Herb Brooks Chris Chelios 4–1–1 Silver 2006, Turin Peter Laviolette Chris Chelios 1–4–1 8th 2010, Vancouver Ron Wilson Jamie Langenbrunner 5–1 Silver 2014, Sochi Dan Bylsma Zach Parise 4–2 4th 2018, Pyeongchang Tony Granato Brian Gionta 2–3 7th 2022, Beijing David Quinn Andy Miele 3–1 5th

