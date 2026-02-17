SI

Team USA Men’s Hockey Olympics History: Every Finish as 2026 Squad Chases Gold

A look back at the United States men’s hockey team’s finishes at the Winter Olympics.
Mike Kadlick
Team USA is looking for its first gold medal since 1980.
Team USA is looking for its first gold medal since 1980. | Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images

The men’s hockey playoffs are officially underway at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, with the quarterfinal qualifiers beginning on Tuesday morning. The entirety of the playoffs is a four-round affair, with the gold medal game set for Sunday, Feb. 22, at 8:10 a.m. ET from Milano Santagiulia Arena.

For Team USA specifically, they finished Group Play at the Games a cool 3–0 and as such, qualified for the No. 2 seed and a bye into the quarterfinals. They’ll take on the winner of Sweden vs. Latvia on Wednesday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. ET.

Following three dominant wins over Latvia, Denmark, and Germany, the United States is primed to truly compete for a gold medal in 2026. Not only is their roster loaded with homegrown talent, but their coaching staff is littered with experience as head coach Mike Sullivan is flocked with assistants John Hynes, David Quinn, and John Tortorella.

On the topic, here’s a look back at Team USA’s hockey history at the Olympics, including their gold medal victories and how they’ve finished at each Games.

How many times has Team USA men’s hockey won the gold medal?

Mike Eruzione
Mike Eruzione was captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team. | Jym Wilson, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The United States men’s hockey team has won two gold medals at the Winter Olympics. Their first came at the 1960 Games in Squaw Valley, while the second was the famous “Miracle on Ice” team at the 1980 Games at Lake Placid.

The 1960 team went a perfect 7–0 in the tournament and was guided by coach Jack Riley and captain Jack Kirrane. The 1980 team, meanwhile, was led by coach Herb Brooks and captain Mike Eruzione—a group that stunned the hockey world by defeating the Soviet Union 4–3 in the semifinals before clinching the gold medal with a win over Finland two days later.

Team USA has also won the silver medal eight times and bronze once.

Full list of Team USA men’s hockey finishes at the Winter Olympics

T.J. Oshie
T.J. Oshie was a Team USA hero at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Here’s a complete look at where Team USA has finished in each Winter Olympics since 1920, along with their coach, team captain, and record at each Games.

Note: Gold medal victories are in bold.

Olympic Year, Host

Coach

Captain

Record

Finish/Medal

1920, Antwerp

Cornelius Fellowes, Roy Schooley

Joe McCormick

3–1–0

Silver

1924, Chamonix

William S. Haddock

Irving Small

4–1–0

Silver

1928, St. Moritz

DNP

DNP

DNP

DNP

1932, Lake Placid

Alfred Winsor

John Chase

4–1–1

Silver

1936, Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Albert Prettyman

John Garrison

5–2–1

Bronze

1948, St. Moritz

John Garrison

Goodwin Harding

5–3–0

4th, DSQ

1952, Oslo

Connie Pleban

Allen Van

6–1–1

Silver

1956, Cortina d’Ampezzo

John Mariucci

Gene Campbell

5–2–0

Silver

1960, Squaw Valley

Jack Riley

Jack Kirrane

7–0–0

Gold

1964, Innsbruck

Eddie Jeremiah

Herb Brooks, Bill Reichart

2–5–0

5th

1968, Grenoble

Murray Williamson

Lou Nanne

2–4–1

6th

1972, Sapporo

Murray Williamson

Tim Sheehy

4–2–0

Silver

1976, Innsbruck

Bob Johnson

John Taft

3–3–0

5th

1980, Lake Placid

Herb Brooks

Mike Eruzione

6–0–1

Gold

1984, Sarajevo

Lou Vairo

Phil Verchota

2–2–2

7th

1988, Calgary

Dave Peterson

Brian Leetch

3–3–0

7th

1992, Albertville

Dave Peterson

Clark Donatelli

5–2–1

4th

1994, Lillehammer

Tim Taylor

Peter Laviolette

1–4–3

8th

1998, Nagano

Ron Wilson

Chris Chelios

1–3–1

6th

2002, Salt Lake City

Herb Brooks

Chris Chelios

4–1–1

Silver

2006, Turin

Peter Laviolette

Chris Chelios

1–4–1

8th

2010, Vancouver

Ron Wilson

Jamie Langenbrunner

5–1

Silver

2014, Sochi

Dan Bylsma

Zach Parise

4–2

4th

2018, Pyeongchang

Tony Granato

Brian Gionta

2–3

7th

2022, Beijing

David Quinn

Andy Miele

3–1

5th

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

