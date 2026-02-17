Team USA Men’s Hockey Olympics History: Every Finish as 2026 Squad Chases Gold
The men’s hockey playoffs are officially underway at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, with the quarterfinal qualifiers beginning on Tuesday morning. The entirety of the playoffs is a four-round affair, with the gold medal game set for Sunday, Feb. 22, at 8:10 a.m. ET from Milano Santagiulia Arena.
For Team USA specifically, they finished Group Play at the Games a cool 3–0 and as such, qualified for the No. 2 seed and a bye into the quarterfinals. They’ll take on the winner of Sweden vs. Latvia on Wednesday afternoon at 3:10 p.m. ET.
Following three dominant wins over Latvia, Denmark, and Germany, the United States is primed to truly compete for a gold medal in 2026. Not only is their roster loaded with homegrown talent, but their coaching staff is littered with experience as head coach Mike Sullivan is flocked with assistants John Hynes, David Quinn, and John Tortorella.
On the topic, here’s a look back at Team USA’s hockey history at the Olympics, including their gold medal victories and how they’ve finished at each Games.
How many times has Team USA men’s hockey won the gold medal?
The United States men’s hockey team has won two gold medals at the Winter Olympics. Their first came at the 1960 Games in Squaw Valley, while the second was the famous “Miracle on Ice” team at the 1980 Games at Lake Placid.
The 1960 team went a perfect 7–0 in the tournament and was guided by coach Jack Riley and captain Jack Kirrane. The 1980 team, meanwhile, was led by coach Herb Brooks and captain Mike Eruzione—a group that stunned the hockey world by defeating the Soviet Union 4–3 in the semifinals before clinching the gold medal with a win over Finland two days later.
Team USA has also won the silver medal eight times and bronze once.
Full list of Team USA men’s hockey finishes at the Winter Olympics
Here’s a complete look at where Team USA has finished in each Winter Olympics since 1920, along with their coach, team captain, and record at each Games.
Note: Gold medal victories are in bold.
Olympic Year, Host
Coach
Captain
Record
Finish/Medal
1920, Antwerp
Cornelius Fellowes, Roy Schooley
Joe McCormick
3–1–0
Silver
1924, Chamonix
William S. Haddock
Irving Small
4–1–0
Silver
1928, St. Moritz
DNP
DNP
DNP
DNP
1932, Lake Placid
Alfred Winsor
John Chase
4–1–1
Silver
1936, Garmisch-Partenkirchen
Albert Prettyman
John Garrison
5–2–1
Bronze
1948, St. Moritz
John Garrison
Goodwin Harding
5–3–0
4th, DSQ
1952, Oslo
Connie Pleban
Allen Van
6–1–1
Silver
1956, Cortina d’Ampezzo
John Mariucci
Gene Campbell
5–2–0
Silver
1960, Squaw Valley
Jack Riley
Jack Kirrane
7–0–0
Gold
1964, Innsbruck
Eddie Jeremiah
Herb Brooks, Bill Reichart
2–5–0
5th
1968, Grenoble
Murray Williamson
Lou Nanne
2–4–1
6th
1972, Sapporo
Murray Williamson
Tim Sheehy
4–2–0
Silver
1976, Innsbruck
Bob Johnson
John Taft
3–3–0
5th
1980, Lake Placid
Herb Brooks
Mike Eruzione
6–0–1
Gold
1984, Sarajevo
Lou Vairo
Phil Verchota
2–2–2
7th
1988, Calgary
Dave Peterson
Brian Leetch
3–3–0
7th
1992, Albertville
Dave Peterson
Clark Donatelli
5–2–1
4th
1994, Lillehammer
Tim Taylor
Peter Laviolette
1–4–3
8th
1998, Nagano
Ron Wilson
Chris Chelios
1–3–1
6th
2002, Salt Lake City
Herb Brooks
Chris Chelios
4–1–1
Silver
2006, Turin
Peter Laviolette
Chris Chelios
1–4–1
8th
2010, Vancouver
Ron Wilson
Jamie Langenbrunner
5–1
Silver
2014, Sochi
Dan Bylsma
Zach Parise
4–2
4th
2018, Pyeongchang
Tony Granato
Brian Gionta
2–3
7th
2022, Beijing
David Quinn
Andy Miele
3–1
5th
