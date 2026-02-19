The Hobey Run: Scoring Leaders and Goal-Stealers Take Center Stage

The Hobey Baker chatter is everywhere, you’ve got goal scorers, stonewall goalies, and playmakers raking up assists. Ethan Wyttenbach is putting together a ridiculous freshman season, while Michael Hage and T. J. Hughes are piling up points in Ann Arbor.

The Plante brothers are making serious noise, and Eric Pohlkamp is leading a red-hot Denver Squad. Add in two of the best netminders in the country, and we’ve got a legit race shaping up.

The hardware is still months away, but the resume building is already in full swing. Below is a list of five front-runners and five nominees to watch in no particular order.

Hobey Baker Winners by Position

Position Number of Winners Forward 35 Defenseman 9 Goaltender 4

Frontrunners

T.J. Hughes, Michigan, Sr., F

Hughes leads the Wolverines in scoring with 43 points, scoring 15 goals and 28 assists. He is second nationally in points and points per game with 1.43. He added two goals and an assist in a five-point weekend against then-No. 6 Penn State.

Max Plante, Minnesota Duluth, So., F

Max leads the Bulldogs with 41 points on the season, scoring 20 goals and dishing out 21 assists. He is top 10 nationally in both goals per game with .67 and points per game with 1.37.

Ethan Wyttenbach, Quinnipiac, Fr., F

Wyttenbach leads the nation with 51 points on the season; the next closest player has 43. The freshman has been lighting up the scoreboard, scoring in 12 straight games. His goals per game are 1.59, which leads the nation. He added two goals and two assists this past weekend in a sweep of Princeton.

Trey Augustine, Michigan State, Jr., G

Michigan State goaltender Trey Augustine (1) hits the puck away against Michigan during the second period of Duel in the D at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, February 7, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Augustine has been impressive between the pipes, giving the Spartans a top-five netminder night in and night out. He has a save percentage of .932 and a goals-against average of 1.957, both of which rank fifth nationally.

Stiven Sardarian, Michigan Tech, Sr., D

Sardarian is tied for fourth in the country with 41 points and leads Michigan Tech to the top of the CCHA standings. He has 11 goals and 30 assists, averaging .94 assists per game, ranking second nationally.

Nominees to Watch

Alex Tracy, Minnesota State, Sr., G

Alex Tracy defends the net against Bemidji State. | Mankato Athletics

Tracy continues an impressive season, sporting a 1.915 goals-against average, which ranks fourth in the country. He also posts a save percentage of .926, blocking 705 shots on the season.

Zam Plante, Minnesota Duluth, So., F

Zam joins his brother Max as a nominee. Zam owns 38 points on the season, netting 14 goals and 24 assists. Zam ranks 12th nationally in points per game with 1.27.

Eric Pohlkamp, Denver, Jr., D

Pohlkamp continues to lead a red-hot Denver team that is 6-0-1 over the last seven games. Pohlkamp has 31 points on 16 goals and 15 assists, adding four assists in a weekend sweep at Omaha.

Charlie Stramel, Michigan State, Sr., F

Michigan State's Charlie Stramel moves the puck against Minnesota during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stramel has the Spartans rolling with three top-five wins in their last four games. He has 38 points on 18 goals and 20 assists. He also posts 0.64 goals per game and 1.36 points per game, ranking in the top 10 nationally.

Michael Hage, Michigan, So., F

Hage has 42 points on the season, scoring 12 goals and 30 assists. His points per game are third nationally at 1.40, while his assists per game lead the country at 1.00. Hage added five assists in a weekend series against then-No. 6 Penn State.