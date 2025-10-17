Nationally-Ranked Matchups and Chances to Make a Statement: All Things Women's Hockey East
The opening week of conference play saw perennial contender Boston College make a statement to the league about why it should not be forgotten as well as Vermont putting together an impressive enough series to garner national poll votes for the first time this year. In addition, Northeastern were dominant both in and out of Hockey East play as it controlled the entirety of the ice during both of its games.
Looking ahead, a trio of tests away from home ice await Hockey East schools this weekend as they have an opportunity to pick up quality wins during a break from conference play. Vermont has the opportunity to ride momentum from a quality weekend against St. Lawrence to what would be the biggest victory in program history if they can pull it off at the Ice Breaker Tournament.
Hockey East in the Polls
The league currently doesn't have any teams in the top 10, but numerous are sort of lurking below the surface: No. 11 Connecticut, No. 12 Northeastern, No. 13 Boston University, RV(17) Boston College, RV(20) Vermont
A Look Back: Conference Play Opens Up
Boston College Sweeps Conference Openers
The Eagles were the only team in Hockey East to play a pair of conference games, taking down Holy Cross at home before a road victory over Providence in a game that could have seeding ramifications down the line. It was the top line who carried the scoring for Boston College, as Ava Thoms, Sammy Taber, and Kate Ham combined for 13 points over the weekend as it appears Taber has more than adapted to life without last season’s linemates Julia Pellerin and Abby Newhook.
The win over Holy Cross is a return to tradition for BC, as it was unbeaten in all 17 meetings in program history prior to last year, when the Crusaders picked up a pair of wins and take the season series. Defeating Providence could be a true six-point result in determining the last quarterfinal host in the Hockey East tournament, with the two sides picked to finish fourth and fifth in the conference’s preseason poll.
Northeastern Starts Fast, Downs Providence
A relatively easy day at the office for Lisa Jönsson, as the sophomore recorded the shutout after only facing 18 shots. It wasn’t the same story on the other end, as Northeastern peppered Hope Walinski with 47 shots, putting a pair past her in both the first and second period. Lilly Shannon and Stryker Zablocki each recorded a goal and an assist in the first game of the conference schedule.
Vermont win Series Against St. Lawrence
In the dying seconds of game one, Morgann Skoda found the back of the net for her first goal for the Catamounts with less than five seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime. Ellie Simmons subsequently made the final two of her career high 33 saves as the game officially went down as a tie. St. Lawrence would take the largely ceremonial non-conference shootout, with Abby Hehl scoring the only goal.
The following night, a last minute equalizer would force an extra frame, as St. Lawrence’s Kiley Matsel scored with the extra attacker out to answer the goal earlier in the period from Kaylee Lewis earlier in the period. It would take just over three minutes of three-on-three play for Oona Havana to score the game winning goal, after a defensive effort by Rose-Marie Brochu set up an odd-women rush.
Looking Ahead: Back to Non-Conference Play
Vermont Face Monstrous Test in Ice Breaker Tournament
For the first time in two decades the Catamounts and Badgers will face off, with a spot in the Ice Breaker Tournament championship game on the line. No. 1 Wisconsin comes in undefeated, with a win streak of 19 dating back to last season’s championship campaign and Vermont look to pick up a fourth consecutive result against ranked opponents after a tie and win vs St. Lawrence.
Wisconsin is headlined by a trio of returning All-Americans; Laila Edwards, Kristen Simms, and Caroline Harvey and are outscoring opponents 29-5 over six games. Vermont will need the best performance of the season out of the defensive core, led by Ashley Kokavec, if the Catmounts want a chance at picking off the top-ranked Badgers for the first time in five tries.
Depending on result, Vermont will face Saint Anselm or Union in either the title game or third-place match.
Northeastern Travels to Quinnipiac
Following a dismantling of both Providence and RPI, the undefeated Huskies face their toughest test yet when they travel to Hamden, Quinnipiac for a nationally-ranked matchup with the undefeated Bobcats. The two game road series starts a stretch of six-straight games against teams that received votes in this week’s USCHO poll, with a pair of games coming up against both Boston University and Vermont.
This will be the first foray away from historic Matthews Arena this season, first road trips have historically been a strong suit for Dave Flint’s squad winning the last ten road openers. It will be a rematch of last season’s series in Boston, where the teams split with Northeastern taking a 4-2 win in the opener and Quinnipiac responding with a 3-0 shutout the following night.
Eagles Look for Marquee win Against Cornell
A home sweep over a top-five Clarkson team a year ago catapulted Boston College into the national conversation and kept the Eagles on the right side of the projected bubble until the final weeks of the season and they’re hoping a road trip to Cornell can provide the same bump this season.
After a pair of conference victories, it's back to non-conference play for Boston College which has really found its stride after a rough start to the year in Minnesota. Ava Thomas and Madelyn Murphy have emerged as freshman standouts, with the two combining for five goals last weekend and get a chance to prove it on a bigger stage this weekend as BC looks for its first win against Cornell since 2013.
Players of the Week
Co-Player of the Week: Ava Thomas, Boston College
It didn’t take long for the Eagles’ freshman forward to put the conference on notice, netting the game winning goal in both of her first two Hockey East games. Thomas would end the weekend with three goals and three assists to continue an impressive start to her collegiate career which has seen the Pennsylvania native record 11 points in five games.
Co-Player of the Week: Lilly Shannon, Northeastern
The senior forward led the Huskies to a pair of victories, taking down Providence and RPI by a combined score of 10-1. After Shannon picked up six points, including four assists, the Massachusetts native moved into a tie for the conference’s lead with six assists.
Goalie of the Week: Grace Campbell, Boston College
Despite convincing final scorelines, it wasn’t easy sledding for Boston College which was outshot in both contests over the weekend. Had it not been for a standout performance by Grace Campbell, saving 72 of the 75 shots she faced, it's unlikely the Eagles would have managed to find themselves undefeated in conference play.
Defender of the Week: Aurora Kahlert, New Hampshire
Kahlert impressed on both ends of the ice for the Wildcats, contributing three points and five blocks over two games. She registered a team-high plus-four as her performance led to a victory and tie at Union.
Rookie of the Week: Zoe Cliche, Vermont
After Vermont failed to pick up a victory in its first three contests, it was trial by fire for the Ontario native, as her first career start came against then No. 12 St. Lawrence. The freshman stepped up, making 25 saves en route to a 2-1 victory.