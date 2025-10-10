Night of Upsets! College Hockey No. 1, 2 and 4 Teams All Lose: Puck Drop
This story will be updated with game information
Puck Drop: Friday, October 10, 2025
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times ET.
Thursday's Scores
MEN
Non-Conference
Clarkson 6, No. 4 Penn State 4
Ferris State 3, No. 1 Western Michigan 2
New Hampshire 4, No. 2 Michigan State 3
No. 11 Boston College at No. 12 Minnesota (n)
Exhibition
U.S. Under-18 Team at Wisconson (n)
Friday's Games
MEN
Alaska Fairbanks at No. 8 Quinnipiac, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Niagara, 6 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.
LIU at Canisius, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Michigan at No. 7 Providence, 7 p.m.
Union at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at No. 6 Maine, 7 p.m.
Army at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Miami at RPI, 7 p.m.
No. 11 Boston College at No. 12 Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at No. 4 Penn State, 7 p.m.
No. 1 Western Michigan at Ferris State, 7 p.m.
Colgate at No. 3 Boston University, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
No. 14 UMass at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Lindenwood at Lake Superior State, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at RIT, 7:05 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at No. 2 Michigan State, 7:30 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota State at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
No. 19 St. Thomas at No. 10 North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State, 8:07 p.m.
Augustana at Minnesota Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Bentley at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
No. 5 Denver at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Notre Dame at No. 15 Arizona State, 10 p.m.
WOMEN
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Wisconsin, noon
St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 1 p.m.
Assumption at Post, 1 p.m.
Providence at No. 13 Northeastern, 1:30 p.m.
Saint Anselm at Maine, 2 p.m.
No. 7 Quinnipiac at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Merrimack at Lindenwood, 5 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Bemidji State at No. 2 Ohio State, 6 p.m.
No. 14 Boston University at No. 8 Colgate, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Penn State at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Vermont at No. 12 St. Lawrence, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston College, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Union, 6:30 p.m.
No. 10 St. Cloud State at No. 3 Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
LIU at Saint Michael’s, 7:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
MEN
Union at Mercyhurst, 5 p.m.
Northern Michigan at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Bowling Green at Niagara, 5 p.m.
Sacred Heart at RIT, 5:05 p.m.
Miami at RPI, 6 p.m.
Colgate at No. 3 Boston University, 6 p.m.
Lindenwood at Lake Superior State, 6 p.m.
LIU at Canisius, 7 p.m.
No. 9 Michigan at No. 7 Providence, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at No. 6 Maine, 7 p.m.
Colorado College at Air Force, 7:05 p.m.
No. 20 Minnesota State at Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State, 7:07 p.m.
Augustana at Minnesota Duluth, 7:07 p.m.
Bentley at No. 5 Denver, 9 p.m.
WOMEN
No. 5 Penn State at Delaware, 2 p.m.
RPI at No. 13 Northeastern, 2 p.m.
No. 3 Minnesota at No. 10 St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Lindenwood, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Providence 2 p.m.
Franklin Pierce at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Vermont at No. 12 St. Lawrence, 3 p.m.
No. 7 Quinnipiac at Syracuse, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas at Minnesota State, 3 p.m.
Stonehill at Saint Anselm, 3 p.m.
New Hampshire at Union, 3 p.m.
LIU at Saint Michael’s, 3 p.m.
No. 14 Boston University at No. 8 Colgate, 6 p.m.
Bemidji State at No. 2 Ohio State, 6 p.m.
RIT at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
MEN
Stonehill at Army, 4 p.m.
Vermont at St. Lawrence, 4 p.m.
WOMEN
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at No. 1 Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• NBC announced that Kenny Albert, Eddie Olczyk (U.S. Hall of Fame), AJ Mleczko (Harvard), Brian Boucher and Jen Botterill (Harvard) will headline its hockey coverage at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
• The first players who will represent the U.S. in the upcoming Spengler Cup tournament over the holidays were announced: Penn State forward Aiden Fink, North Dakota defenseman Jake Livanavage, Minnesota State goalie Alex Tracy, Connecticut forward Joey Muldowney, and Penn State defenseman Mac Gadowsky. The team will be made up of current college players who are at least sophomores, and are not playing in the World Junior tournament.
• Former Miami center Jack Roslovic signed on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million with the Edmonton Oilers. The eighth-year veteran had been a free agent after playing with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, fishing with 22 goals and 17 assists.
• Penn State Is Buzzing for the Nittany Lions' Hockey Home-Opener
• NCAA Tournament or bust: Gophers' Mara Braun, Amaya Battle set goals high
On This Date in Hockey History:
October 10, 1915: Hall of Fame referee Bill Chadwick, the league's first American-born official in 1939, was born in Manhattan.
October 10, 1919: Hall of Fame center Edgar Laprade was born in Port Arthur, Ontario.
October 10, 1963: Michigan State left wing Mike Donnelly was born in Detroit.
October 10, 1970: The Buffalo Sabres made their league debut with a 2-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins.
October 10, 1972: Bowling Green center Brian Holzinger was born in Parma, Ohio.
October 10, 1974: Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger was born in Dryden, Ontario.
October 10, 1985: Former RPI center Adam Oates scored his first NHL goal and also had an assist, but the Detroit Red Wings lost to the Minnesota North Stars 6-5.
October 10, 1985: Former Northern Arizona left wing Greg Adams set an NHL record for most assists in an opening night game, five, as the New Jersey Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-5.
October 10, 1992: Former Minnesota goaltender Robb Stauber notched his first NHL win as the Los Angeles Kings started a 12-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets.
October 10, 1995: Former Minnesota center Darby Hendrickson scored his first NHL goal as the host Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New York Islanders 7-3. American coach Peter Laviolette, out of Westfield State College, had the Islanders off to a 3-0 start.
October 10, 1998: The Nashville Predators played their first home game, but lost 1-0 to the Vancouver Canucks as Kirk McLean notched the shutout.
October 10, 2000: Ohio State forward Georgii Merkulov was born in Ryazan, Russia.
October 10, 2001: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish scored two third-period goals as the New York Islanders notched their 1,000th win with a 6-3 victory over Pittbsurgh.
October 10, 2002: Former North Dakota goaltender Ed Belfour made 33 saves and got the shutout his first start with the Toronto Maple Leafs. They pummeled the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0.
October 10, 2014: Former North Dakota center Brock Nelson tied a New York Islanders team record for most points in a season opener with four (two goals, two assists) during a 5-3 victory at Carolina.
October 10, 2017: Before hosting their first NHL home game, the Vegas Golden Knights held an emotional pregame ceremony to honor the victims and first responders from a mass shooting at a concert. A 58-second moment of silence was held in remembrance of the 58 victims, and the No. 58 jersey was eventually retired in their memory. When the game started the new franchise scored four goals in the first period en route to a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“I just loved it, right from the get-go at 5 years old,” she said. “It wasn’t a sport that you go to school and all your friends play. Obviously my brother played, but I definitely just fell in love with the sport. I loved to compete. I loved to skate. I loved to be on the rink. It was an immediate passion for the sport right away.”- Krissy Wendell-Pohl
