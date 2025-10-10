Spartan Nation

What MSU's Nightingale Said Following Stunning Loss to New Hampshire

See what Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale had to say after his team was upset in its season opener to New Hampshire.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale talks to the media after a 4-3 loss to New Hampshire on Oct. 9, 2025, to start the 2025-26 season.
Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale talks to the media after a 4-3 loss to New Hampshire on Oct. 9, 2025, to start the 2025-26 season. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
Michigan State hockey suffered a heartbreaking loss to New Hampshire on Thursday night to start its 2025-26 season. The Wildcats scored with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation to stun the second-ranked Spartans, 4-3.

After the loss, head coach Adam Nightingale talked to the media about the loss and what he thought UNH did well and what his team didn't do enough of.

The complete video of his postgame press conference is below. MSU will get a chance to earn a split in the series against the Wildcats on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on B1G+.

Watch Adam Nightingale here:

In addition, a partial transcript of the press conference has been provided.

Transcript

Adam Nightingal
Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale, right, calls out to players as assistant coach Mike Towns looks on during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NIGHTINGALE: Obviously, tough start to the year, for sure. I thought the crowd was great. I thought it was a pretty normal start of the year; hockey was a little bit helter-skelter. I thought, you know, the second we kind of got to our game but --- give UNH credit, I thought they did a lot of good things. I thought they were heavy at the puck, competitive in front of their net and did a heck of a job blocking shots.

We take the five-minute major, we're only able to kill (three minutes), we only gave up one. But, I thought Tommi (Mannisto made a) great play and was staying with it and (Sean Barnhill) to tie it up.

And obviously, that's a super tough finish. But, I told the guys after the game, I mean, this is a team sport. You win as a team, you lose as a team, and clearly, we've got a lot to work on.

Tommi Mannist
Michigan State's Tommi MŠnnistš, right, moves the puck as New Hampshire's Nick De Angelis closes in during the second period on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: What most concerned you or disappointed you? What do you want to see most worked on, I guess?

NIGHTINGALE: I don't think concerned, disappointed are the right words. I think that knowing our group, we have a lot to work on, right? And one of them is the pace of the games played at the college level.

I think we've got a lot of new guys, and understanding that it's super competitive every night, it's like a playoff game. And not that I thought our guys weren't competitive, but I think that's a great reminder for our guys that this is hard. College hockey is hard and there are no nights off and they're (New Hampshire) a really good team.

Eric Nilso
Michigan State's Eric Nilson, left, battles with New Hampshire's Jacob Newcombe during the second period on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

