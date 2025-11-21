No. 17 UMass Gets Clutch OT Hockey East Win at No. 16 Providence: Puck Drop
After falling to the bottom of the Hockey East standings with last weekend's home-and-home sweep with Boston College, No. 17 Massachusetts rallied for a crucial 2-1 win in overtime at Providence on Thursday night.
Sophomore Mikey DeAngelo's second goal was the difference with just 45 seconds remaining in OT at Schneider Arena, while junior goaltender Jackson Irving tied his career best with 48 saves.
The Friars had 49-30 edge in shots. But the overtime was all UMass, which had the only three shots of the extra time and won five of the six faceoffs, while Providence's John Mustard rang one of the crossbar.
"It looked like a UMass hockey team out there," Minutemen coach Greg Carvel said. "You know, some nights this year it hasn't looked that way. Tonight, we did. It was a hard-fought game, they always are here. I'm very proud of the guys. They followed the game plan well, and they competed for 60 minutes and earned a win in tough place to play."
DeAngelo's first goal came on a power play, with freshman Justin Kerr earning the first point of his collegiate career with one of the assists. Freshman Roger McQueen tied the score with a one-timer from the slot with 2:47 remaining in regulation.
The Minutemen improved to 8-6-0 overall and 2-4-0 in Hockey East, while the Friars fell to 5-5-2 (3-3-1 ). The teams will close the home-and-home series on Saturday in Amherst, Mass.
• What's the difference between first and last in the women's national rankings? Eight goals apparently. Lacey Eden had two goals as No. 1 Wisconsin had seven different players score in an 8-0 home victory over No. 15 St. Thomas. Eden and Caroline Harvey both had four points while Ava McNaughton notched her sixth shutout and 19th of her career.
• Former Denver forward Jack Devine made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers, while former Ohio State center Stephen Halliday did likewise with the Ottawa Senators.
• The United States Collegiate Selects hockey team has announced the final three members of its support staff with Chase Engdahl (Dartmouth, strength and conditioning), Simon French (Maine photographer/videographer) and Evan Moorhouse (Brown director of operations and goaltenders) for the group headed to play in the upcoming 2025 Spengler Cup.
• Alaska Fairbanks received a commitment from defenseman Jack Willson, who had been previously committed to Michigan. Quinnipiac landed commitments from a pair of OHL prospects, Erie team captain Gabriel Frasca, and Flint forward Alex Kostov.
• Former Boston College forward Abby Newhook signed a one-year contract with the Boston Fleet in the PWHL, along with former UMD forward Oiliva Mobley and two Ohio State players, defender Riley Brengman and goaltender Amanda Thiele. The league's season opener is Friday night with Toronto vs. Minnesota, while the inaugural game for the Seattle Torrent at the Vancouver Goldeneyes is sold out.
Three To See in the NHL
• While UMass was piecing together its big win, former Minutemen defender Cale Makar made this impressive goal on Thursday night:
• Former Michigan center Adam Fantille got the game-winner for Columbus:
• Former Omaha forward Jake Guentzel got the overtime goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Thursday's Scores
MEN
Hockey East
No. 17 Massachusetts 2, No. 16 Providence 1 (OT)
Non-Conference
Holy Cross 7, Alaska-Anchorage 2
WOMEN
ECAC
Princeton 4, No. 7 Quinnipiac 3 (OT)
WCHA
1 Wisconsin 8, No. 15 St. Thomas 0
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Friday's Schedule
MEN
Big Ten
Ohio State at No. 2 Michigan, 7 p.m. ET
No. 5 Penn State at Minnesota, FS1, 7 p.m. CT
No. 7 Wisconsin at No. 1 Michigan State, 8:30 p.m.
Exhibition
US Under-18 at No. 6 North Dakota, 7 p.m. CT
AHA
Mercyhurst at Canisius, 7 p.m. ET
Air Force at Army, 7 p.m. ET
RIT at Bentley, 7 p.m. ET
CCHA
Lake Superior at Ferris State, 7 p.m. ET
Michigan Tech at No, 14 Minnesota State, 7 p.m. CT
Bowling Green at St. Thomas, 7 p.m. CT
Northern Michigan at Bemidji State, 7 p.m. CT
ECAC
Yale at Brown, 7 p.m. ET
RPI at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET
No. 20 Union at No. 19 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET
St. Lawrence at Princeton, 7 p.m. ET
Clarkson at No. 9 Quinnipiac, 7 p.m. ET
Hockey East
No. 11 UConn at New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET
No. 18 Boston University at No. 12 Northeastern, 7 p.m. ET
No. 10 Maine at No. 15 Boston College, NESN, 7 p.m. ET
NCHC
St. Cloud State at Miami, 7 p.m. ET
No. 8 Western Michigan at Omaha, 7 p.m. CT
No. 3 Denver at Arizona State, 7 p.m. MT
No. 4 Minnesota Duluth at Colorado College, 7 p.m. MT
Non-Conference
Merrimack at Long Island, 7 p.m. ET
Robert Morris at Lindenwood, 7 p.m. CT
WOMEN
AHA
Robert Morris at Lindenwood, noon CT
Mercyhurst at Syracuse, 6 p.m. ET
No. 6 Penn State at RIT, 6 p.m. ET
ECAC
No. 12 Brown at No. 11 Clarkson, 6 p.m. ET
No. 13 Colgate at Rensselaer, 6 p.m. ET
No. 14 Yale at St. Lawrence, 6 p.m. ET
No. 4 Cornell at Union, 6 p.m. ET
Hockey East
Providence at Boston University, 6 p.m. ET
Vermont at No. 9 UConn, 6 p.m. ET
New Hampshire at Holy Cross, 6 p.m. ET
No. 8 Northeastern at Maine, 6 p.m. ET
NEWHA
Post at Stonehill, 3 p.m. ET
Sacred Heart at Long Island ,3 p.m. ET
Saint Michael's at Franklin Pierce , 4 p.m. ET
Saint Anselm at Assumption, 7 p.m. ET
WCHA
No. 10 St. Cloud State at Bemidji State, 3:02 p.m. CT
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 5 Minnesota Duluth, 5:01 p.m. CT
Minnesota State at No. 2 Minnesota, 6 p.m. CT
No. 15 St. Thomas at No. 1 Wisconsin, 7 p.m. CT
Players of the Week
In case you missed any, here's the full rundown:
Atlantic Men
Forward: Felix Trudeau, SR, Sacred Heart
Defenseman: Will Elias, JR, Holy Cross
Goaltender: Ajeet Gundarah, SO, Sacred Heart
Rookie: Maxim Muranov (F), Niagara
Big Ten (Three Stars of the Week)
Trey Augustine, Michigan State, Jr., G
Adam Eisele, Ohio State, Gr.. F
Porter Martone, Michigan State, Fr., F
CCHA
Forward: Noah Morneau, Fr., Bowling Green
Defenseman: Evan Murr, Jr., Minnesota State
Goaltender: Alex Tracy, Sr., Minnesota State
Rookie: Dominik Rymon, Fr., Bowling Green
ECAC Men
Forward: Simon Labelle, Sr., Colgate
Defender: George Fegaras, Jr., Cornell
Rookie: Nathan Morin, Fr., Dartmouth
Goaltender: Cameron Korpi, So., Union
Hockey East Men
Player: Jake Percival, Sr. F, Connecticut
Rookie: Miguel Marques, Fr. F, Maine
Defender: Ryan Philbrick, Fr., D, New Hampshire
Goaltender: Louka Cloutier, Fr., G, Boston College
NCHC
Forward: Ben Strinden, North Dakota, Sr.
Defenseman: Boston Buckberger, Denver, Jr.
Goaltender: Quentin Miller, Denver, Fr.
Rookie: Dawson Cowan, Omaha, G
Atlantic Women
Forward: Katelyn Roberts, SR, Penn State
Defenseman: Kendall Butze, SR, Penn State
Goaltender: Sophia Bellina, SR, RIT
Rookie: Riley Gramlich (D), RIT
ECAC Women
Forward: Monique Lyons, So., Brown
Defender: Kate Manness, Fr., Clarkson
Rookie: Morgan McGathey, Fr., Harvard
Goaltender: Anya Zupkofska, So., Brown
Hockey East Women
Player: Emma Conner, Gr., F, Boston College
Rookie: Stryker Zablocki, Fr., F, Northeastern
Defender: Zoe Cliché, Fr., G., Vermont
Goaltender: Grace Campbell, Sr., G, Boston College
NEWHA
Players: Kayla McGaffigan, Jr., F, Assumption and Brooklyn Schneiderhan, Sr., F, Saint Anselm
Defender: Justina Valentini, Jr., D, Assumption
Goaltender: Kayla Czukoski, Fr., G, Saint Anselm
Rookie: Abby Broz, Fr., F, Franklin Pierce
WCHA
Forward: Kirsten Simms, Wisconsin
Defender: Sara Swiderski, Ohio State
Goaltender: Ève Gascon, Minnesota Duluth
Rookie: Hilda Svensson, Ohio State
This Date in Hockey History:
November 21, 1927: North Dakota legend Gordy Christian was born in Warroad, Minn.
November 21, 1942: The NHL eliminated overtime due to wartime restrictions that influenced the train schedules. It didn’t reinstate it until the 1983-84 season. It took 40 years for it to be reinstated.
November 21, 1959: Lowell right wing Dean Jenkins was born in Billerica, Mass.
November 21, 1979: In preparation for the upcoming Olympics the Miracle on Ice Team opened a four-game series against the Canadian National Team. Team USA went winless, although three of the losses were by one goal.
November 21, 1979: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Esposito notched his 70th career shutout with a 4-0 win over the Washington Capitals.
November 21, 1982: St. Lawrence right wing John Zeiler was born in Jefferson Hills, Penn.
November 21, 1982: Former UMD and Miracle Ice center Mark Pavelich scored the first natural hat tricks and had an assist to lead the New York Rangers over the Islanders, 7-3.
November 21, 1986: Maine goaltender Ben Bishop was born in Denver.
November 21, 1987: Merrimack defenseman Karl Stollery was born in Camrose, Alberta.
November 21, 1989: Boston College right wing Jimmy Hayes was born in Dorchester, Mass.
November 21, 1994: Union defenseman Nick DeSimone was born in East Amherst, N.Y.
November 21, 2008: Former St. Cloud State defenseman Bret Hedican played in his 1,000th NHL game as Anaheim lost at St. Louis.
November 21, 2021: Former Colorado College left wing Jaden Schwartz became the first player in Seattle Kraken history to have a four-point game with a goal and three assists during a 5-2 win against Washinton.
November 21, 2021: Former Minnesota player Ryan Lindgren became just the fourth defenseman, and 24th player overall, in NHL history to score a go-ahead goal in the final second of regulation. He scored with 0.7 seconds remaining as the New York Rangers defeated Buffalo 5-4.
Hockey Quote of the Day
"If you don't have confidence, you'll always find a way not to win.”- Cammi Granato