Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 20

The Denver Nuggets have a quick back-to-back after the All-Star break. They couldn’t close out the Clippers last night, and are now in Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The Blazers won four of five games before the break, with the lone loss coming as road underdogs in Minnesota. They’ll have the rest advantage tonight, but their rust could play a factor as well.

Portland won the first meeting against Denver, winning 109-107 as home favorites back on Halloween.

The oddsmakers have the Trail Blazers as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nuggets -1.5 (-110)

Trail Blazers +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Nuggets: -122

Trail Blazers: +102

Total

241.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 20

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): ALT, KUNP

Nuggets record: 35-20

Trail Blazers record: 27-29

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Injury Reports

Nuggets Injury Report

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Trail Blazers Injury Report

Damian Lillard – out

Kris Murray – questionable

Shaedon Sharpe – out

Matisse Thybulle – questionable

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Christian Braun UNDER 0.5 Three Pointers (+120)

Christian Braun isn’t exactly known for his shooting from beyond the arc. Despite playing over 30 minutes per game, he takes just 2.3 three pointers per game, making only 0.6 of them.

Braun only attempted one three-pointer in Thursday night’s loss to the Clippers, and had no attempts from deep in his last game before the break. The shooting guard has been dealing with an ankle injury, and I’ll take plus odds that he doesn’t make a three-pointer tonight.

Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers Prediction and Pick

Deni Avdija is healthy and ready to help the Trail Blazers in the playoff hunt. They have a chance to keep rolling against a tired team at home on Friday night, even if that squad is as formidable as the Nuggets.

However, Denver is 7-4 against the spread in the second game of a back-to-back this season, and this small spread doesn’t allow much room for error for the Blazers.

I would back the Blazers as home underdogs, but I like the OVER even more.

Denver is 33-21-1 to the OVER this season, including 19-10 on the road and 8-3 on the second half of a back-to-back. Portland trends that way as well, going 29-27 to the OVER, and 17-12 at home.

Portland is a high-scoring team that will push the pace tonight against a tired Denver team.

Pick: OVER 241.5 (-105)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.