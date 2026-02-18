Live Updates From No. 1 Canada vs. Czechia in Olympic Quarterfinals: Canada Enters Third Period in Trouble

Just three games separate Team USA from its first gold medal in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” squad.

The U.S., which earned the No. 2 seed heading into the knockout round, will start the men’s hockey tournament at the 2026 Winter Olympics with a matchup Wednesday against No. 7 Sweden in the quarterfinals.

It will be the fourth and final men’s hockey quarterfinal of the day. Earlier Wednesday, No. 3 Slovakia defeated No. 6 Germany 6–2. Elsewhere in the bracket, No. 1 Canada is locked in a tight matchup against No. 8 Czechia, and No. 4 Finland will take on No. 5 Switzerland.

Follow along here for live updates from men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics:

