Sidney Crosby Won’t Play in Canada’s Olympic Semifinal vs. Finland

Sidney Crosby will not play in Canada's semifinal matchup against Finland, according to SportsNet's Elliotte Friedman. Crosby, the team's captain, suffered a leg injury after taking a big hit in Canada's quarterfinal victory over Czechia.

After the game, coach Jon Cooper told his team that this would not be Crosby's last game at the Milan Cortina Games, which means he believes Crosby will suit up in either the gold medal game if Canada beats Finland or the bronze medal game if they lose. In the spirit of hockey's next-man-up mentality, Connor McDavid will act as captain while Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon will put A's on their sweaters.

McDavid, in his first Olympic games, tallied three points in each of Canada's first three games in Milan Cortina. He then had two assists in the quarterfinals. He also currently leads the NHL in points. Not bad for a backup captain. Not to mention MacKinnon is the NHL's leading goal-scorer.

This is Crosby's third Olympics representing Canada. He previously helped his country bring home gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games and the 2014 Sochi Games.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.