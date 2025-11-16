Quinnipiac Sticks it to BU, While Penn State Bounces Back : Puck Drop
Junior Mason Marcellus, senior Victor Czerneckianair and freshman defenseman Nate Tivey all scored in the first period as the Quinnipiac men's hockey team jumped all over Boston University in their East Coast showdown, winning at home 6-2 on Saturday.
The No. 9 Bobcats outshot the No. 12 Terriers 25-8 in the opening frame, and 49-33 for the game at sold out M&T Bank Arena.
When BU 5-6-1, 3-3 Hockey East) finally got on the board with a shorthanded goal by sophomore Jack Harvey in the second period, the Bobcats answered with a pair of goals in 69 seconds, by Antonin Verreault and Ethan Wyttenbacht, to put the game out of reach.
Junior Matej Marinov made 31 saves for the win, the most by a Quinnipiac goaltender this season. Marcellus and Verreault both had a pair of assists, while Tivey's goal was the first of his career.
The Bobcats improved to 7-3-2 (1-1-0 ECAC), but are 4-1 against Hockey East teams.
• No. 5 Penn State had four different goal scorers and 12 separate players registering a point to bounce back against No. 2 Michigan with a 4-2 victory. Freshman goaltender Josh Fleming was working on a shutout well into the third period and finished with 32 saves. The Nittany Lions improved to 10-4-0 (3-3 Big Ten), while the Wolverines slide to 11-3-0 (4-2).
• Junior Boston Buckberger, sophomore Jake Fisher and freshman Eric Jamieson all scored for Denver, which won another close showdown in the Gold Pan rivalry with No. 17 Colorado College, 3-2. Because Friday's game went to overtime, No. 4 Denver has yet to clinch the trophy as the teams will meet again Feb. 6-7.
• Freshman Porter Martone scored his third goal of the series, and freshman Ryker Lee got his second in as many games as No. 1 Michigan State completed the sweep at Notre Dame 3-1. Junior goaltender Trey Augustine notched his 50th career win and finished the series with 52 saves and a .963 save percentage.
But check out the following two plays by the Spartans (9-1, 4-0 Big Ten), which were the talk of college hockey this weekend even though the first one on Friday night didn't result in a goal:
... and then this was Saturday:
Puck Drop: Sunday, November 16, 2025
• The Toronto Maple Leafs claimed former North Dakota defenseman Troy Stecher off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers..
• From the The New Jersey Devils: "Jack Hughes underwent successful surgery on his finger.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. The expected return to play timeline is eight weeks and he will be re-evaluated at the six-week mark.” Hughes, from the U.S. National Development Team Program, is believed to have accidentally cut his hand during a team dinner this past week.
• Former Michigan forward Zach Hyman made his season debut for Edmonton against Carolina. He hadn't played since dislocating his wrist during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Dallas in late May. Former Minnesota defenseman Nick Leddy also returned for San Jose after missing 11 games (upper-body injury).
• Interesting article on Breakaway On SI about how every game in the NHL Friday went to overtime, which had never happened before, and the league is on pace to easily shatter the record for most OT sessions in a season.
Saturday's Scores
MEN
AHA
Niagara 4, Army 1
Sacred Heart 3, Canisius 2
RIT 3, Robert Morris 2
Holy Cross 4, Air Force 1
Big Ten
No. 1 Michigan State 3, Notre Dame 1
No. 5 Penn State 4, No. 2 Michigan 2
No. 7 Wisconsin 6, Ohio State 5 (OT)
CCHA
Bowling Green 5, Ferris State 2
No. 16 Minnesota State 4, Lake Superior 2
Michigan Tech 2, Bemidji State 1
St. Thomas 4, Augustana, 4 (OT)
ECAC
No. 19 Dartmouth 3, Clarkson 1
Colgate 4, Brown 0
No. 19 Cornell 5, Yale 2
Harvard 4, St. Lawrence 3
Hockey East
Merrimack 3, No. 15 Providence 2
No. 18 Boston College 4, No. 12 Massachusetts 0
Vermont 2, No. 8 Maine 1
No. 14 Connecticut 4, No. 11 Northeastern 3 (OT)
NCHC
No. 9 Western Michigan 6, Miami 2
Omaha 2, No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 0
Arizona State 4, No. 6 North Dakota 2
No. 4 Denver 3, No. 17 Colorado College 2
Non-Conference
No. 10 Quinnipiac 6, No. 13 Boston University 2
RPI 2, UMass Lowell 0
Union 6, New Hampshire 0
Minnesota 6, Long Island 3
Alaska-Anchorage 3, Bentley 2
Princeton 3, Stonehill 2
Exhibition
Lindenwood 10, Grand Canyon 0
WOMEN
AHA
No. 6 Penn State 11, Syracuse 2
RIT 1, Mercyhurst 0
Lindenwood 5, Delaware 0
ECAC
No. 13 Brown 4, Harvard 3
No. 4 Cornell 4, No. 14 Colgate 3 (OT)
No. 11 Yale, 5, Dartmouth 0
Hockey East
No. 8 Northeastern 5, Merrimack 0
Vermont 4, New Hampshire 0
Holy Cross 3, Maine 1
NEWHA
Saint Anselm 8, Long Island 2
Assumption 5, Saint Michael's 0
Franklin Pierce 4, Stonehill 2
WCHA
No. 2 Minnesota 9, Bemidji State 2
No. 1 Wisconsin 4, No. 10 St. Cloud State 4 (SO)
No. 5 Minnesota Duluth 4, No. 15 St. Thomas 2
No. 3 Ohio State 7, Minnesota State 3
Non-Conference
Princeton 3, Providence 1
Rensselaer 3, Robert Morris 2
Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.
Sunday's Schedule
No Games Scheduled
This Date in Hockey History:
November 16, 1925: The New York Rangers made their debut at Madison Square Garden and defeated the defending Stanley Cup champions Montreal Maroons 1-0.
November 16, 1948: American International left wing Dave Forbes was born in Montreal.
November 16, 1965: Wisconsin-Stevens Point center Ralph Barahona was born in Long Beach Calif.
November 16, 1957: Minnesota defenseman Peter Hayak was born in Minneapolis.
November 16, 1977: Former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson had two goals and two assists as Detroit destroyed St. Louis, 10-1.
November 16, 1977: Former Cornell Goaltender Ken Dryden notched NHL win No. 200 with a 4-1 victory at the Colorado Rockies.
November 16, 1983: Former Minnesota and Miracle on Ice defenseman Mike Ramsey scored the Buffalo Sabres' first regular season overtime goal for a 6-5 win at Winnipeg. The goal came just 17 seconds into overtime.
November 16, 1990: Providence left wing Tim Schaller was born in Merrimack, N.H.
November 16, 1990: Former Boston College standout Brian Leetch notched five assists to tie the New York Rangers record for defensemen during a 6-4 victory at Winnipeg.
November 16, 1993: The Hockey Hall of Fame inducted Billy Smith, Steve Shutt, Guy Lapointe and Edgar Laprade.
November 16, 1998: Peter Stastny, Michel Goulet and Roy Conacher were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
November 16, 1999: Western Michigan center Paul Cotter was born in Canton, Mich.
November 16, 2004: UMass left wing Aydar Suniev was born in Kazan, Russia.
November 16, 2007: Former Alaska Fairbanks forward Aaron Voros scored his first NHL goal during the Minnesota Wild’s 6-2 loss at Vancouver.
November 16, 2013: Former Vermont goaltender Tim Thomas notched NHL career win No. 200. Former Wisconsin defenseman Tom Gilbert had three assists as Florida won in Colorado for the first time in a decade, 4-1.
November 16, 2014: Former Minnesota center Nick Bjugstad set a career high for points in an NHL game with two goals and two assists as Florida won at Anaheim 6-2.
November 16, 2021: Former Wisconsin forward Joe Pavelski played in his 1,100th NHL game, a 5-2 win for Dallas against Detroit.
November 16, 2022: When former Denver left wing Trevor Moore notched his first NHL hat trick he also became the first California-born player to get one for a California-based team. The Los Angeles Kings won at Edmonton 3-1.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“Sometimes guys need to cry. Some hockey players think they're too tough to cry.”- Brett Hull