Statement Game for the East? BU Gets Blowout Win at No. 3 Michigan State: Puck Drop

The East has been in need of a big win against their Western counterparts this season and finally might have seen it Friday night when No. 13 Boston University silenced the fans at Munn Ice Arena with a 6-2 win over No. 3 Michigan State.

Sophomore Carter Amico had two goals to lead the offense, while freshman Xavier Villeneuve had two assists. Freshman Caleb Malhotra and sophomore Tynan Lawrence both had a goal and an assist, and junior Kamil Bednarik notched the final goal.

The Terriers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, and extended the lead to 4-0 in the second before Michigan State replaced freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen.

Cayden Lindstrom and sophomore forward Ryker Lee scored for Michigan State, and the Spartans finished with a 35-24 edge in shots, although BU only put four shots on net in the third period (and scored two goals). Junior goaltender Mikhail Yegorov made 33 saves to get the win.

"Tough one for sure," Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale was quoted as saying in a release. "I thought, give them credit; they're a good team. I thought they deserved the outcome of the game today. But this is what it's about. It's about getting better, right? We say we want to play good teams, and we obviously got exposed in some areas. And the first place you look in the mirror as a coach is yourself. And I have to do a better job of helping these guys understand what it takes to be consistently good. And we're not there yet."

BU has won four straight, all against ranked opponents. If it can get the sweep on Saturday, the Terriers could make a major jump in the national rankings that this week had eight Western teams in the top 10.

Friday Night One-Timers

The top team in the East, No. 6 Quinnipiac, enjoyed a 4-1 victory at No. 14 Cornell. Junior forward Chris Pelosi had his second career hat trick, although this one included a shorthanded goal after the Big Red goalie has been pulled.

Matouš Kucharcík had a goal and an assist and Kocha Delic also had two points as Miami won at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 3-2, albeit barley. Matteo Drobac made his 23rd save as time expired, and the follow-up shot crossed the line after the horn sounded.

Five games went to a shootout, including two of the marquee matchups between ranked teams, No. 8 Augustana at No. 14 Michigan Tech and No. 5 Western Michigan at No. 10 North Dakota, with a sixth settled in overtime. The most dramatic ending was at Boston College, where Vermont scored two goals in the final 2:24 to earn a 4-4 tie and then earned the extra league point as Michael Hagens continued to torture his former team but scoring in the shootout for the unconventional series sweep.

HAGENS with the NSFW move to seal the extra point!#802Hockey pic.twitter.com/k0muH0QbSI — UVM Men's Hockey (@UVMmhockey) November 7, 2026

Puck Drop: Saturday, November 7, 2026

The U.S. Women’s National Team had an impressive start at the World Championships, opening with a 7-0 victory against Switzerland. Hannah Bilka and Laila Edwards both had two goals, while Casey O’Brien, Kirsten Simms and Hilary Knight all had one. The U.S had a 38-8 edge in shots. Caroline Harvey was named U.S. Player of the Game. The U.S. next faces Germany on Sunday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit reversed and vacated the nationwide preliminary injunction in the five-for-five eligibility case … The Protect College Sports Act won’t be on the House’s agenda when it returns to session next week, per Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) stayed hot and had the game-winning goal during Anaheim’s 5-3 victory at Calgary. He has 10 goals over his last five games. … Josh Norris (Michigan) had two goals and Owen Power (also Michigan) had three assists as Buffalo won at home 5-2 against Columbus. Kent Johnson and Zach Werenski (yes, both Michigan) each scored for the Blue Jackets.

Mason Martin (Michigan State commitment) made 44 saves to lead Team USA to a 5-2 win over Canada White in the semifinals of the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Joey Cullen (Minnesota commitment) and Carter Morris both had a goal and an assist. Team USA will face-off with Team Czechia, which edged Canada Red 4-3 in the other semifinal, for the championship Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

College Hockey Scores AHA

Sacred Heart 3, Canisius 2

Bentley 4, RIT 3 (OT)

No. 19 Army 4, Air Force 1



Big Ten

Penn State 5, Notre Dame 4 (OT)



CCHA

Bowling Green 5, Bemidji State a2

No. 8 Augustana 2, No. 14 Michigan Tech 2 (SO, Michigan Tech won shootout, 2-1 )

Northern Michigan 2, Minnesota State 1



ECAC

Clarkson 6, No. 17 Union 2

Colgate 5, Princeton 2

No. 6 Quinnipiac 4, No. 16 Cornell 1

No. 12 Dartmouth 3, Yale 2

Harvard 4, Brown 1

RPI 2, St. Lawrence 2 (SO, St. Lawrence won shootout, 2-1)



Hockey East

Massachusetts 2, Maine 1

Vermont 4, Boston College 4 (SO, Vermont won shootout, 1-0)

New Hampshire 3, UMass Lowell 0



NCHC

St. Cloud State 2, Omaha 2 (SO, Omaha won shootout, 1-0)

No. 4 Denver 6, Arizona State 3

Miami 1, No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 1

No. 5 Western Michigan 2, No. 10 North Dakota 2 (SO, Western Michigan won shootout, 1-0)



Non-Conference

No. 13 Boston University 6, No. 3 Michigan State 2

No. 11 Colorado College 4, Lindenwood 2

No. 25 Merrimack 6, Holy Cross 2

Alaska 2, Stonehill 1

St, Thomas 5, Alaska-Anchorage 2

Robert Morris 5, Long Island 2



Exhibition

Lake Superior 6, Maryville 0

Women's Hockey Scores AHA

Syracuse 4, Lindenwood 1

Mercyhurst 1, Delaware 0

RIT 4, Robert Morris 1



ECAC

Brown 5, Harvard 3

No. 5 Princeton 5, No. 8 Colgate 1

No. 6 Quinnipiac 4, No. 14 Cornell 0

Rensselaer 3, No. 9 Clarkson 1

Union 5, St. Lawrence 4

No. 11 Yale 2, Dartmouth 1



Hockey East

Maine 1, Boston University 1 (SO, Boston University won shootout, 2-0)

No. 13 Connecticut 2, No. 15 Boston College 1

New Hampshire 3, Providence 1

No. 4 Northeastern 3, Vermont 3 (SO, Vermont won shootout, 1-0)

Holy Cross 2, Merrimack 1



NEWHA

Long Island 3, Assumption 2

Sacred Heart 3, Stonehill 2

Franklin Pierce 2, Post 1

Saint Anselm 4, Saint Michael's 2

Today’s College Hockey Schedule MEN

AHA

No. 19 Army at Air Force, 5p.m. MT

Canisius at Sacred Heart, 6 p.m. ET

RIT at Bentley, 6 p.m. ET



Big Ten

No. 1 Wisconsin at No. 18 Minnesota, 7 p.m. CT

Notre Dame at Penn State, 7 p.m. ET



CCHA

Bemidji State at Bowling Green, 6 p.m. ET

Augustana at Michigan Tech, 6 p.m. ET

Minnesota State at Northern Michigan, 6 p.m. ET



ECAC

RPI at Clarkson, 7 p.m. ET

No. 6 Quinnipiac at Colgate, 7 p.m. ET

Princeton at No. 16 Cornell, 7 p.m. ET

Brown at No. 12 Dartmouth, 7 p.m. ET

Yale at Harvard, 7 p.m. ET

No. 17 Union at St. Lawrence, SNY 7 p.m. ET



Hockey East

No. 9 Providence at No. 20 Connecticut, 5 p.m. ET

Massachusetts at Maine, 7 p.m. ET

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 7 p.m. ET



NCHC

Miami at No. 6 Minnesota Duluth, 6 p.m. CT

No. 5 Western Michigan at No. 10 North Dakota, 6 p.m. CT

St. Cloud State at Omaha, 7 p.m. CT



Non-Conference

No. 13 Boston University at No. 3 Michigan State, 4:30 p.m. ET

Lindenwood at No. 11 Colorado College, 4 p.m. MT

Alaska-Anchorage at St. Thomas, 6 p.m. CT

Northeastern at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET

Alaska at Stonehill, 7 p.m. ET

Robert Morris at Long Island, 7:15 p.m. ET



Exhibition

Maryville at Ferris State, 6 p.m. ET



WOMEN

AHA

Syracuse at Lindenwood, 1 p.m. CT

Mercyhurst at Delaware, 2 p.m. ET

RIT at Robert Morris, 3 p.m. ET



ECAC

Dartmouth at Brown, 2 p.m. ET

No. 8 Colgate at No. 6 Quinnipiac, 3 p.m. ET

St. Lawrence at Rensselaer, 3 p.m. ET

No. 9 Clarkson at Union, 3 p.m. ET

Harvard at No. 11 Yale, 3 p.m. ET

No. 14 Cornell at No. 5 Princeton, 6 p.m. ET



Hockey East

Holy Cross at Merrimack, 2 p.m. ET

New Hampshire at Providence, 2 p.m. ET

No. 4 Northeastern at Vermont, 3 p.m. ET

Maine at Boston University, NESN 4:15 p.m. ET



NEWHA

Sacred Heart at Stonehill, 2 p.m. ET

Assumption at Long Island, 2 p.m. ET

Saint Anselm at Saint Michael's, 3 p.m. ET

Post at Franklin Pierce, 4 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History November 7, 1885: Hall of Fame left wing Rusty Crawford was born in Cardinals, Ontario.



November 7, 1975: Minnesota center Ryan Kraft was born in Bottineau, N.D.



November 7, 1979: North Dakota defenseman Mike Commodore was born in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.



November 7, 1990: Former Wisconsin defenseman Bruce Driver became the all-time leading goal-scorer among the New Jersey Devils’ defensemen during a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders.



November 7, 1995: UMD goaltender Hunter Shepard was born in Cohasset, Minn.



November 7, 1990: Former North Dakota left wing Doug Smail was traded by Winnipeg to the Minnesota North Stars for former Bowling Green right wing Don Barber. On the same day the North Stars also acquired former Cornell goaltender Brian Hayward for Jayson More.



November 7, 2002: Former Boston College defenseman Brian Leetch scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory for the New York Rangers against Calgary. In the process, he became the first defenseman to score seven regular-season overtime goals in NHL history.



November 7, 2007: Mike Modano surpassed Phil Housley's record for most points (1,232) by an American-born player, scoring two goals as Dallas won at San Jose, 3-1.



November 7, 2007: Peter Mueller, out of the USA Hockey Developmental Program, notched his first NHL hat trick and Shan Doan scored the game-winner with 30.3 seconds remaining in overtime as the Phoenix Coyotes defeated Anaheim 6-5.



November 7, 2008: Former St. Cloud State right wing Mark Parrish notched a hat trick in his first game with the Dallas Stars thanks to two power-play goals and breakaway. The 5-2 victory at Anaheim was the Stars’ 600th all-time victory.



November 7, 2018: Bob Naegele Jr., a Dartmouth graduate who was instrumental in bringing the NHL back to Minnesota with the expansion Wild, died due to complications from cancer in St. Paul. He was 78.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“As it turned out, my game plan in hockey was the same one we had surfing 30 years in San Diego. I caught a big wave and rode it as hard as I could for as long as I could.” Chris Chelios (Wisconsin)

We'll Leave You With This ...

HISTORY FOR OMAHA 🏒



Olympic gold medalist and Stanley Cup champion Jake Guentzel (@jakeguentz) has his jersey retired by his alma mater @UNOmaha 🐂



The @OmahaHKY alum is the first athlete in school history to have his jersey retired ‼️ @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/OVH0FKZI2W — Mason Kern (@MasonKernMedia) November 7, 2026

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