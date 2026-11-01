Every Hockey East Matchup Goes OT; Michigan, Providence Both Take First L: Puck Drop

Defenseman Sascha Boumedienne’s first goal with Ohio State couldn’t have come at a better time, 9:46 of the third period, as it held up as the game-winner in a 5-2 victory over No. 1 Michigan at Schottenstein Center.

The 2025 first-round draft selection by the Winnipeg Jets at No. 28 overall, had three assists after transferring during the offseason from Boston University. Jake Karabela and Evan Jardine and opened scoring with second-period goals, and the Buckeyes netted two open-net goals to secure the win.

Coming in, the Wolverines had outscored opponents 42-13 while winning their first seven games, including three against top-five opponents. Henry Mews scored to keep Michigan in it, and Cole McKinney pulled it to within 3-2 with the extra attacker at 16:51.

Jayden Perron, who led the nation in scoring, saw his point (13 games) and goal (nine games) streaks snapped. It was the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Another look at the Boumedienne score 👀 https://t.co/ghT82bWvmW pic.twitter.com/AQDrOmuQ4M — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) October 31, 2026

No. 4 Michigan State Wins First College Game in Texas

Just 19 seconds after North Dakota had managed to tie the first college game ever played in Texas, Cayden Lindstrom scored with 3:33 remaining keyed No. 4 Michigan State’s win over No. 8 North Dakota 5-3 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game from H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in Austin, Texas.

Although both teams were ranked in the top five until last week, the game still featured 13 first-round draft selections to set an NCAA record. Anthony Romani scored twice for the Spartans, while Cooper Simpson did the same for North Dakota, including on the power play just before Lindstrom’s game-winner.

Freshman goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen made 32 saves on 35 shots faced while getting the win. Freshman netminder Caleb Heil finished with a career-high 28 saves while taking his first loss.

SPARTANS WITH THE LEAD ‼️



Cayden Lindstrom answers right back to put Michigan State back in front. 🚨#NCAAMHockey x 🎥 https://t.co/QWRlh7Fvag / @MSU_Hockey pic.twitter.com/uoVXsMuA4D — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 1, 2026

St. Thomas Gets First NCHC Win

Nathan Pilling's natural hat trick led St. Thomas to it's first NCHC league win, 4-1 at Miami. The Tommies began play in Division I in 2021-22 and were in the CCHA last season, but completed the move during the offseason. Sophomore Will Ingemann made 35 saves for his first win of the season, and Justin Kipkie assisted on all three Pilling goals.

The win was also No. 469 for Rico Blasi, ranking him 20th all-time and fourth among active head coaches. Ironically, it came again the team he used to coach, the RedHawks.

Saturday Night One-Timers

All four Hockey East conference games went to overtime. … Michigan wasn’t the only undefeated team to take its first loss. Andon Cerbone had a hat trick as No. 10 Quinnipiac topped No. 5 Providence 5-1 … Will Wisconsin move up to No. 1? The Badgers are 6-0 and outscored Notre Dame over the weekend 16-2. They also had a combined 87-43 edge in shots. Bruno Idzan had a natural hat trick on Saturday. … No. 17 UConn came back five times from a deficit to tie Merrimack 5-5, and then notched the extra shootout point. …No. 14 Boston University came back from trailing by two goals in the third period to defeat No. 19 Maine 3-2 in OT on a goal by Caleb Malhotra. … Boston College couldn’t complete the sweep against Northeastern.

Puck Drop: Sunday, November 1, 2026

Only one active college player was named to the Women’s National Team that will compete at the IIHF Women’s World Championship, Nov. 6-16 in Denmark, Joy Dunne (Ohio State). The final 25-person roster announced Saturday included 20 players from the 2026 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team that won the gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan this past February: Cayla Barnes, Hannah Bilka, Alex Carpenter, Laila Edwards, Taylor Fox, Aerin Frankel, Rory Guilday, Caroline Harvey, Tessa Janecke, Hilary Knight, Megan Keller, Abbey Murphy, Kelly Pannek, Gwyneth Philips, Hayley Scamurra, Kirsten Simms, Lee Stecklein, Haley Winn and Grace Zumwinkle. The other five include two returning players, Jesse Compher and Lacey Eden, along with newcomers Casey O’Brien, Emma Peschel and Callie Shanahan.

Sportsnet reported that Dylan Larkin (Michigan) might adjust the list of teams that he is willing to waive his no-movement clause for in a potential trade. The center’s list had reportedly only included American destinations like Florida, Minnesota and Vegas. What will be interesting to see is if reigning MVP Nikita Kucherov’s recent request out of Tampa Bay, and his 10-team list of teams he’s willing to be traded, could somehow influence’s Larkin’s status.

Jacob Fowler (Boston College) made 25 saves for his seventh consecutive victory as Montreal defeated Pittsburgh 5-4 at Bell Centre. Lane Hutson (Boston University) had two assists as the Canadiens improved to 6-0-1 over their last seven games. The only other rookie goaltenders to have a streak of at least seven games for Montreal in the past 40 years are Carey Price (2007-08) and Jakub Dobes (2025-26).

College Hockey Scores MEN

U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Austin, Texas

No. 4 Michigan State 5, No. 8 North Dakota 3



AHA

Army 3, RIT 0

Bentley 4, Holy Cross 3

Robert Morris 3, Air Force 2



Big Ten

No. 18 Minnesota 4, Penn State 3 (OT)

Ohio State 5, No. 1 Michigan 2

No.2 Wisconsin 9, Notre Dame 1



CCHA

Lake Superior 2, Minnesota State 2 (SO)

No. 11 Augustana 4, Northern Michigan 1

Ferris State 4, Bemidji State 4 (SO)



ECAC

Union 5, RPI 3



Hockey East

Vermont 3, New Hampshire 2 (OT)

No. 14 Boston University 3, No. 19 Maine 2 (OT)

No. 17 Connecticut 5, No. 16 Merrimack 5 (SO)

Northeastern 4, Boston College 3 (OT)



NCHC

No. 3 Denver 4, Omaha 1

St. Cloud State 2, Arizona State 1

No. 9 Colorado College 5, No. 7 Minnesota Duluth 3

St. Thomas 4, Miami 1



Non-Conference

No. 10 Quinnipiac 5, No. 5 Providence 1

Niagara 6, Clarkson 2

Sacred Heart 3, Cornell 2

No. 12 Dartmouth 6, Alaska 0

Princeton 3, Stonehill 2

Colgate 4, UMass Lowell 3 (OT)



Exhibition

Maryville 5, Trine (Division III) 2

Women's College Hokey Scores AHA

No. 7 Penn State 6, RIT 0



ECAC

No. 8 Colgate 3, Union 1

No. 12 Cornell 4, RPI 1

No. 10 Clarkson 4, Dartmouth 1

St. Lawrence 4, Harvard 0

No. 6 Princeton 2, No. 14 Yale 1

No. 5 Quinnipiac 8, Brown 2



Hockey East

Maine 3, Providence 1

Merrimack 3, New Hampshire 2

No. 15 Boston College 3, Vermont 1

No. 4 Northeastern 4, Boston University 2



NEWHA

Saint Anselm 7, Stonehill 3

LIU 7, Saint Michael's 1

Franklin Pierce 2, Sacred Heart 1



WCHA

No. 3 Wisconsin 7, St. Cloud State 2

Minnesota State 2, St. Thomas 1

No. 2 Minnesota 3, No. 13 Minnesota Duluth 2

No. 1 Ohio State 5, Bemidji State 1



Non-Conference

Mercyhurst 3, Assumption 0

THREE GOALS IN 11:46! 🤯



Nela Lopušanová with the hat trick in just one period! 👏#NCAAWHockey x 🎥 B1G+ / @BadgerWHockey pic.twitter.com/QWjtrhCQxW — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 31, 2026

Today's College Hockey Schedule MEN

Big Ten

No. 1 Michigan at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET



Non-Conference

No. 18 Minnesota at Michigan Tech, 2 p.m. CT

Alaska at No. 12 Dartmouth, 3 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History November 1, 1932: Hall of Fame coach Al Arbour was born in Sudbury, Ontario. Long before winning four straight Stanley Cups with the New York Islanders, Arbour began his coaching career with the Iowa Hawkeyes hockey team in 1967.



November 1, 1924: The Boston Bruins officially joined the NHL, becoming the first American-based team to enter the league.



November 1, 1947: The” Production Line” of Gordie Howe, Ted Linsay and Sid Abel played together for the first time with the Detroit Red Wings, The nickname was a nod to the city’s automotive industry.



November 1, 1952: The host Maple Leafs defeated the Bruins on the first nationally-televised game on CBC, 3-2.



November 1, 1969: Tommy Williams, who played for the U.S. National Team and won a gold medal in the 1960 Winter Olympics, became the first Minnesota-born player to score a goal for the Minnesota North Stars. The Pittsburgh Penguins still home at home, 6-3. Former Michigan defenseman Tom Polanic set franchise records for most penalty minutes in a period (34 during the second period) and in a game (34).



November 1, 1969: Minnesota State, then known as Mankato State, held its first practice after having previously been a club team. Don Brose was the coach. The team went 5-8-1 as an independent, but came back and went 15-2-1 in its second official season.



November 1, 1975: Vermont center Eric Perrin was born in Laval, Quebec.



November 1, 1981: Val James became the African-American player to skate in an NHL game as the Buffalo Sabres defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 6-2. He played just seven games for the Sabers. He had a brief four-game stint with Toronto in 1986-87.



November 1, 1983: Cornell left wing Matt Moulson was born in North York, Ontario.



November 1, 1989: Ohio State right wing Zac Dalpe was born in Paris … Ontario.



November 1, 1991: Union left wing Daniel Carr was born in Sherwood Park, Alberta.



November 1, 1991: Minnesota State center Tyler Pitlick was born in Minneapolis.



November 1, 1992: Brown right wing Nick Lappin was born in Geneva, Ill.



November 1: 1996: Mankato State played its first Division I game, hosting Ferris State. The game ended in a 5-5 tie, but the Mavericks won the next night 5-3. The team finished 17-14-3 and then joined the WCHA conference.



November 1, 2002: UMass defenseman Scott Morrow was born in Darien, Conn.



November 1, 2021: Patrick Kane, who in the United States National Team Development Program had a hat trick and assist to pass Denis Savard and move into third on the Chicago Blackhawks all-time points list with 1,097.



November 1, 2023: Former Denver right wing Tory Terry completed a hat trick with an overtime goal, the fourth player in Anaheim Ducks history to do so (Lubomir Visnovsky, Hampus Lindholm, and USA Hockey National Team Development Program product Cam Fowler). On the other side, former Minnesota center Logann Cooley, 19 at the time, scored his first NHL goal with the Phoenix Coyotes.

Hockey Quote of the Day

[After serving in a submarine in World War I] “My legs and nerves were shot.” Frank Brimsek (St. Cloud State)

We'll Leave You With This ...

The only thing that hadn’t happened yet in this game just occurred: More fighting in Madison



5 game misconducts issued, 14 total game misconduct have happened in the last two games#Badgers #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4BrWD1SlOh — Carter Lowe (@ncaacarter) November 1, 2026

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