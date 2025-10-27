The W in Wisconsin Women's Hockey Continues to Mean Winning: Puck Drop
While the men's game has seen all sorts of turbulence and upheaval in the rankings, with upsets happening on a pretty regualr basis, the exact opposite has occurred in women's college hockey this season.
The preseason polls had Wisconsin and Ohio State set at 1-2 — which have played for the last three national titles and combined have won the last six — and Minnesota a solid No. 3. All three have passed their early tests with the Buckeyes and Gophers splitting their series. But even beyond them most of the teams in the initial top 15 were still there in the most recent rankings, even Boston University despite its 0-5 start.
Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin crushed Minnesota State, 8-0. The Badgers outscored the visiting team 12-0 in pulling off the sweep. Ten different UW players scored overall, including eight in the finale when the line of Kelly Gorbatenko, Casie Hall and Maggie Scannell combined for three goals and three assists.
"I think that just shows our ceiling and I think those goals were a glimpse of it," said Gorbatenko, one of four players to have a goal and two assists. "We just have so much potential, climbing everyday to get there. We've been practicing since the beginning of the summer together and we're just starting to really get there."
Wisconsin (10-0) has only let in one goal over its last five games, while scoring 28, and allowed six goals all season.
Next up will be a top-three showdown when the Badgers host the Gophers at La Bahn Arena for a Halloween series Friday and Saturday.
Puck Drop: Monday, October 27, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on in college hockey, everything from the assists on the ice to the Zamboni.
Sunday's Scores
MEN
Exhibition
Dartmouth 6, Norwich 0
WOMEN
Holy Cross 5, Post 0
No. 1 Wisconsin 8, Minnesota State 0
Monday's Games
MEN
Exhibition
Simon Fraser at Long Island, 2 p.m.
Did You Notice?
• Cole Reschny on his decision to leave the WHL for North Dakota: “That was a long process and something I didn’t take lightly,” he said to The Hockey News. “I felt like going to North Dakota, it gives me the right time for my mind and my body to develop. Yeah, we’re playing less games than in the WHL, but I think that’s good for me. I’m not the biggest guy, so it’s more time in the gym, more time to work on my body and get the right nutrition – and recovery is huge.”
• Remember a couple of days ago how we mentioned that former US National Developmental Team defenseman Caleb Jones was played against his brother Seth Jones for just the second time in the NFL? He was placed on injured reserve and is expected to miss eight weeks with a lower-body injury after his feet went into the boards while mixing it up with Brad Marchand going for the puck.
• Gophers off to worst start in years after being swept at home by UMD
• Declan Farmer scored two goals and goaltender Griffin LaMarre earned the shutout as the U.S. National Sled Hockey Team captured the 2025 IPH Cup championship with a 3-0 victory over Canada at Ostravar Arena in Czechia. Team USA has won all four IPH Cup championships since the inaugural tournament in 2022. “From the goaltending, to all the way up front, we played a really solid game and hopefully that’s a start to a really strong season," head coach David Hoff said.
This Date in Hockey History:
October 27, 1885: Hall of Fame goaltender High Lehman was born in Pembroke, Ontario
October 27, 1918: Gonzaga goaltender Frank McColl was born in Calgary.
October 27, 1965: Minnesota right wing Paul Broten was born in Roseau, Minn.
October 27, 1958: Bowling Green left wing Brian MacLellan was both in Guelph, Ontation.
October 27, 1986: Denver defenseman Chris Butler was born in St. Louis.
October 27, 1978: Colorado College center Toby Petersen was born in Minneapolis.
October 27, 1991: Penn State right wing Casey Bailey was born in Anchorage, Ak.
October 27, 1992: Brandon Saad, who was in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, was born in Pittsburgh.
October 27, 1996: Former Wisconsin right wing Scott Mellanby scored his 20tth goal as the Florida Panthers won 3-2 at Philadelphia.
October 27, 1996: Former Boston University right wing Tony Amonte scored the only goal of a 1-0 Chicago victory over Montreal, No. 250 of his NHL career.
October 27, 1998: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter dueled Dominik Hasek to a 0-0 tie, with the Rangers and Sabres going a combined 0-for-11 on the power play.
October 27, 2000: Former Boston University forward Keith Tkachuk scored the 300th NHL goal as the Phoenix Coyotes won at Dallas, 4-2.
October 27, 2006: Former Lake Superior State center Brian Rolston set a Minnesota Wild record with 11 shots during a 3-2 victory over visiting Anaheim.
October 27, 2013: Former UMD goaltender Alex Stalock made 38 saves during his first NHL start to lead San Jose to a 5-2 win at Ottawa.
October 27, 2020: Former Boston College center Ken Hodge Jr. made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins, the same team his father had two 100-point seasons.
October 27, 2022: Patrick Kane out of the United States National Team Development Program notched two assists to surpass former Lake Superior State center Doug Weight for fifth on the all-time list among U.S.-born players.
Hockey Quote of the Day
“I love this game. It’s been such a huge part of my life for most of my life and this is the best way I can finally find to end this chapter of my life,”- Jeremy Roenick
We'll Leave You With This ...
