Red Wings Bring Back Patrick Kane on New One-Year Deal

Karl Rasmussen

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane
Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Patrick Kane has been a great fit throughout his two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, and it looks as if the two sides are set to run it back for another year.

The Red Wings announced Monday evening that Kane would be staying put with the organization after agreeing to a new one-year contract worth $3 million.

Kane has spent the past two seasons in Detroit after signing with the franchise in 2023 following a brief stint with the New York Rangers and 16 years with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had 47 points in 50 games in 2023-24 and 59 points in 72 games last year for the Red Wings.

Still productive at the age of 36, Kane is set for another go-around in Detroit as the team looks to make a playoff push and snap its current nine-year drought.

The former Hart Trophy winner remains a power play ace, having scored 12 of his 21 goals with a man advantage last year, helping to make the Red Wings one of the best special teams units in the NHL.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

