Red Wings Bring Back Patrick Kane on New One-Year Deal
Patrick Kane has been a great fit throughout his two seasons with the Detroit Red Wings, and it looks as if the two sides are set to run it back for another year.
The Red Wings announced Monday evening that Kane would be staying put with the organization after agreeing to a new one-year contract worth $3 million.
Kane has spent the past two seasons in Detroit after signing with the franchise in 2023 following a brief stint with the New York Rangers and 16 years with the Chicago Blackhawks. He had 47 points in 50 games in 2023-24 and 59 points in 72 games last year for the Red Wings.
Still productive at the age of 36, Kane is set for another go-around in Detroit as the team looks to make a playoff push and snap its current nine-year drought.
The former Hart Trophy winner remains a power play ace, having scored 12 of his 21 goals with a man advantage last year, helping to make the Red Wings one of the best special teams units in the NHL.