Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Morgan Rielly, Brandon Hagel, Patrick Kane)

The NHL starts off the week with a five-game slate on Monday night.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Morgan Reilly, Brandon Hagel, and Patrick Kane.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Dec. 8.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 8
- Morgan Rielly OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-130) vs. Lightning
- Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+165) at Maple Leafs
- Patrick Kane OVER 0.5 Points (-140) at Canucks
Morgan Rielly OVER 1.5 Shots on Goal (-130) vs. Lightning
Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is averaging just a hair under two shots per game this season with 53 SOG in 27 contests. He had a lull in terms of shots on goal to begin November, but has been firing the puck over the last few weeks.
Since November 15, Rielly has 25 shots on goal in 10 games, with multiple SOG in eight of those contests.
The Lightning have allowed multiple shots on goal to top defensemen as of late, with Matthew Schaefer, Erik Karlsson, and Kris Letang all racking up the SOG against Tampa Bay in the last two games.
Brandon Hagel Anytime Goalscorer (+165) at Maple Leafs
Through all of Tampa Bay’s injuries, Brandon Hagel has been a constant. The forward broke out last season with 90 points (35 goals), and is on pace for another great campaign with 29 points (17 goals) through 27 games thus far.
It’s an impressive statline for Hagel when you consider the fact that he started the season with just one assist in his first seven games. That means that he has 17 goals and 28 points all in his last 20 contests.
Hagel has been especially strong as of late, scoring 10 goals in his last eight games. With both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll injured for the Leafs, Hagel will look to keep that up against third-string goaltender Dennis Hildeby on Monday night.
Patrick Kane OVER 0.5 Points (-140) at Canucks
Patrick Kane is turning back the clock in Detroit this season. After a modest 59 points in 72 games last year, he’s at nearly a point-per-game pace with 19 points in 20 games this season.
Kane has been pretty consistent for the Red Wings this year with a point in 13 of 20 games thus far. He’s riding a four-game point streak and had a three-game point streak prior to that with just one egg in between.
The Canucks are allowing a league-high 3.59 goals per game, so Kane should be able to stretch his point streak to five tonight in Vancouver.
