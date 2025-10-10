Top Players to Watch During the 2025-26 Hockey Season: All Things CCHA
Now that the Central Collegiate Hockey Association has everyone's attention, with Ferris State opening the regular season by defeating the reigning national champions Western Michigan on the night they were raising their banner, It seemed like a good time to profile who's expected to be among the best players in the conference this season.
(Reminder, the Bulldogs were picked to finish eighth in the 2025-26 CCHA Preseason Coaches Poll), only ahead of Northern Michigan).
We'll break it down into three different position groups: goaltenders, defense and forwards. While the latter often get the most attention, we'll start with the one who was named the CCHA Player of the year last season:
1. Goaltenders
1. Alex Tracy, Minnesota State
Last season, Tracy became one of the top goalies in all of collegiate hockey, posting a .946 save percentage, and his goals against average led everyone at 1.42. The Mavericks lost a ton of production to both graduation and the transfer portal, which may impact his surrounding cast. However, Tracy will still have teammate and defenseman Evan Murr, a unanimous pick for the Preseason All-CCHA team. Tracy will likely continue to be one of the premier goalies not just in the CCHA, but nationally as well.
2. Josh Kotai, Augustana
Kotai may have flown under the radar last season, but expect him to be a top goalie this season. During his sophomore campaign he had a .936 save percentage and was a finalist for CCHA goalie of the year. Every season, Kotai has shown significant improvement. Should that continue this season he has the frame and skills to be a nightmare for opponents.
3. Max Hildebrand, Bemidji State
After playing three seasons for the Prince Albert Raiders of the Western Hockey League, Hildebrand committed to play collegiately at Bemidji State. While in the WHL, Hildebrand was named Goaltender of the Year and a two-time team MVP. In his first collegiate start for the Beavers, he totaled 23 saves in a 5-0 shutout victory against Alaska Anchorage. There will likely be growing pains for Hildebrand, but the skills and experience already make him poised to be a top goalie.
2. Defensemen
1. Evan Murr, Minnesota State
Murr is the conference's reigning Defenseman of the Year and a unanimous pick for the Preseason All-CCHA team. The expectations are high and he will have his work cut out for him, especially with the roster turnover from last season. He will be helped by one of the best goalies in the country. With Tracy in the net, Murr should once again contend to be one of the best defenders to skate in the CCHA.
2. Isa Parekh, Bemidji State
Another Preseason All-CCHA selection, Parekh had the rare opportunity to watch his brother score his first NHL goal earlier this year. With a championship pedigree, Parekh looks to build upon a freshman season that saw him take home CCHA All-Rookie Team honors. With a freshman in the net, the Beavers will look to Parekh to relieve some of the pressure.
3. Chase Cheslock, St. Thomas
Cheslock was named CCHA Defenseman of the Week to start this season. After blocking 38 shots a year ago, he has started this season strong. Cheslock will look to improve upon his +/- rating of 16, which was second on the team a year ago. If he can continue to get better in his third season, he will be a top defenseman.
3. Forwards
1. Lucas Wahlin, St. Thomas
Wahlin is probably the frontrunner to win CCHA Player of the Year, and with a 41-point season last season it’s no surprise why. Additionally, he also tallied 141 shots while his former teammate, Liam Malmquist, tallied 138. With Malmquist now in the pros, both Whalin’s points and shots should increase. If Wahlin can step up some more from last season there's no reason he won’t maintain his status as one of the conference's top players.
2. Stiven Sardarian, Michigan Tech
Sardarian took a giant step forward last season after transferring from New Hampshire. In his first season with the Huskies he found the back of the net 11 times and totaled a team-high 35 points. The Russian showed his clutch factor last season when he scored game-winning goals in back-to-back-to-back games. With a full season under his belt, Sardarian is primed to take the next steps in development, and if he can get the right pieces around him, will likely be a CCHA Forward of the Year Finalist.
3. Caiden Gault, Northern Michigan
After a breakout season last year with Ferris State, Gault decided to take his talents to Northern Michigan. His impact was felt immediately with goals in each of the first two games. With 25 points a season ago, including 15 goals, we know Gault can find the net, but if he can grow as a distributor he could become one of the best forwards in the conference.
CCHA Players of the Week
Forward of the Week: Adam Flammang, Sr., Bemidji State. He led all CCHA skaters with five points, scoring a goal and assisting on four others in a road sweep of Alaska Anchorage.
Defenseman of the Week: Chase Cheslock, Jr., St. Thomas. He had a pair of assists, including on the game-winning goal, in a 4-3 victory for No. 19 St. Thomas at St. Cloud State.
Goaltender of the Week: William Gramme, Jr., Northern Michigan. The Swede posted a .947 save percentage, stopping 107-of-113 shots for the Wildcats in a season-opening series at No. 15 UMass. In Game 2 he made a school-record 66 stops in a 5-3 loss to the Minutemen.
Rookie of the Week: Calem Mangone, Fr., Lake Suprior State. Mangone had the most goals in the nation among rookies, scoring three times in Lake Superior State's road sweep of Stonehill.
Beyond The Blue Line
Tracy was among the first five players chosen for the United States Collegiate Select hockey team along with Aiden Fink (Penn State), Mac Gadowsky (Penn State), Jake Livanavage (North Dakota), and Joey Muldowney (Connecticut). The team will play December 26-31 in Davos, Switz. ... There's a whopping 10 games between CCHA and NCHC programs this week. ... Fresh off visiting No. 15 UMass, Northern Michigan is at No. 16 Ohio State this wekeend. It owns a narrow 38-37-3 lead in the all-time series with the Buckeyes, dating back to when both were in the original CCHA. ... Augustana is heading to Minnesota Duluth for the first time in program history, and St. Thomas will face North Dakota for the first time even though they'll both be in the NCHC next season. ... Bemidji State is looking for its first win against St. Cloud State since 2022 and first victory on the road since 2011. The Huskies are 55-46-8 against BSU dating back to 1948 and have won five straight meetings.
