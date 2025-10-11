Bowling Green Seals Win vs. Hated Rival With Butt Interception
Saturday marked the 90th meeting between MAC rivals Bowling Green and Toledo.
The two schools, separated by just 25 miles of highway, compete every year for the Battle of I-75 Trophy, and local bragging rights over the next 12 months.
This year, it looked as though Toledo was going to leave with the trophy, with the Rockets taking a 21–7 lead into halftime. But Bowling Green came out firing in the second half, scoring 21 straight points to take a 28–21 lead before ending the game by running the clock out on an intentional safety.
While the Falcons offense was able to storm back into the lead, it was really a defensive play that sealed the win.
Down seven with just a minute to play, Toledo was driving towards the red zone for a potential game-tying score. But on third down, quarterback Tucker Gleason attempted to connect with wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph. Rudolph dove for the ball, but was unable to secure the catch, instead deflecting it into the air, where Bowling Green cornerback MJ Cannon was able to pin the ball against Rudolph’s rear end.
Folks, we got a butt interception.
With the help of the butt interception (not as catchy as “butt fumble,” but will do until we nail down a better moniker), the Falcons went on to win 28–23. With the victory, the all-time series between Bowling Green and Toledo moved to 43-43-4.
Who doesn’t love a rivalry game?
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.