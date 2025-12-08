UMass Hockey Gets Memorable Win to End Pretty Forgetful Part of Season: Puck Drop

Despite bing outshot 37-16, Massachusetts ended the 2025 part of its schedule on Sunday night with a 2-0 shutout over No. 12 Northeastern at Matthews Arena.

Junior goaltender Jackson Irving made all 37 saves, and sophomore Mikey DeAngelo put freshman Lukáš Klecka's feed over the shoulder of Northeastern netminder junior goaltender Lawton Zacher to score the key goal just 33 seconds into the second period. Freshman Václav Nestrašil completed the scoring with an empty-goal goal to complete the Minutemen's second shutout of the season.

"I thought we deserved better last night in the game, and I give credit to the players, we made some small adjustments, came out and played a really solid game," UMass head coach Greg Carvel said in a release. "It was a bit of a chess match. Both teams just getting the puck deep, trying to earn pucks. There wasn't a ton of offense, but when there was, Jackson Irving was phenomenal. He was difference in the game."

The win did improve UMass' overall record to 9-9, and marked its fourth win against a ranked opponent. However, the season has otherwise not gone as expected as the Minutemen were thought to be one of the teams to beat in Hockey East and preseason No. 15 in the polls.

Even though Massachusetts and Northeastern (10-5) are part of Hockey East, the game was a non-conference matchup, so the Minutemen remained in last place in the league standings at 2-6.

"We've been playing better lately, not getting the results," Carvel added. "But tonight, we did, and I'm happy for the group that they get to go into Christmas feeling good about our team."

Puck Drop: Monday, December 8, 2025

• According to NHL reporter David Pagnotta, even if the Vancouver Canucks do have a fire sale this season as many expect, they're not likely to deal former Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes. On Saturday, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night in Canada the Canucks had touched base with New Jersey about Hughes, as his brothers Jack and Luke are on the Devils, but no trade is close. The Hocley News reported that New Jersey has also enquired about Nashville Predators veterans Ryan O'Reilly and Steven Stamkos.

• Catching up on some commitments:

Bowling Green: Cooper Wilson, D, Coquitlam Express (BCHL), 2026-27

Long Island: Luc Bydal, LW, Anchorage Wolverines (NAHL), 2026-27

Northern Michigan: Salvatore Viviano, LW, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL), 2027-28

Notre Dame: Braiden Scurderi, RW, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL) 2028-29

Princeton: Jake Gudelj, C, Tri-City Americans (WHL), 2026-27

• Despite outshooting Canada East, 53-29, the U.S. Junior Select Team lost its first World Junior A Challenge game at Trois-Rivières, Quebec,, 4-1. The U.S. will take on Sweden at 3 p.m. ET Monday.

• Where Gophers hockey stands entering winter break

• The nasty hit on former Boston College forward Ryan Leonard of the Washington Capitals is getting a lot of attention in the NHL, especially since it wasn't the first of that kind by former Michigan defenseman Jacob Trouba. Leonard suffered an upper-body injury during Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks and will miss extended time. For more on it check out Break Away On SI.

Trouba with a MONSTER hit on Ryan Leonard who left the ice for repairs 😳 pic.twitter.com/7smXGucakm — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 6, 2025

Sunday's Scores MEN

Non-Conference

Massachusetts 2, No. 12 Northeastern 0

Bemidji State 4, Augustana 4 (OT)



WOMEN

ECAC

No. 15 Yale 3, Brown 2

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Monday's Games No Games Scheduled

This Date in Hockey History: December 8, 2010: Former Denver coach Murray Armstrong died in St. Augustine, Fla. He was 84.



December 8, 1938: Michigan left wing Red Berenson was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.



December 8, 1967: The expansion franchise known as the California Seals made the first of numerous name changes, to the Oakland Seals. In 1970, they changed their name to the California Golden Seals after two games as the Bay Area Seals. They eventually became known as the Cleveland Barons in 1976, merged with the Minnesota North Stars in 1978 (now known as the Dallas Stars).



December 8, 1979: Former Michigan left wing Red Berenson was named the head coach of the St. Louis Blues, a team he had played for eight seasons, on his 40th birthday. He replaced former Blues teammate Barclay Plager.



December 8, 1987: Former North Dakota forward Dave Christian scored his first hat trick with the Washington Capitals, and third in the NHL, in a 5-4 loss to visiting Calgary.



December 8, 1990: Former Cornell goaltender notched his seventh shutout as the Minnesota North Stars blanked Philadelphia 7-0.



December 8, 1991: Former Wisconsin goaltender Mike Richter notched his second career shutout with a 4-0 win. It was first by the New York Rangers against the Boston Bruins since 1969.



December 8, 1995: Boston College Thatcher Demko was born in San Diego, Calif.



December 8, 1998: Clarkson center Joshua Dunne was born in O’Fallon, Mo.



December 8, 1999: Brothers Paul and Steve Kariya, who both played at Maine, met on the ice for the first time in the NHL. Paul had a power-play goal Anaheim and Steve notched an assist for Vancouver in a 2-2 tie.



December 8, 2007: Former St. Cloud State center Matt Cullen had three assists as Carolina became just the third NHL team to win six straight at Montreal with a 5-1 victory.



December 8, 2013: Former North Dakota left wing Zach Parise scored two goals and the Minnesota Wild defeated San Jose 3-1 despite being outshot 38-13.



December 8, 2016: North Dakota All-American defenseman Terry Abrams had his jersey No. 3 retired by South St. Paul High School.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“You want to be the guy who makes an impact in every game. In this sport it's all about results — winning games and making the playoffs.” Martin St. Louis (Vermont)

