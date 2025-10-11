Best College Football Bets Today for Week 7 (Predictions for Alabama-Missouri, Ohio State-Illinois, And More)
We have plenty of intriguing college football matchups set to take place today, and we'll learn about which unexpected contenders can legitimately compete with the best the sport has to offer.
If you're looking to place a few bets for today's action, you're in the right spot. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three plays for today's slate. Let's dive into them.
College Football Best Bets Today for Week 7
- Ohio State -14.5 (-108) vs. Illinois via DraftKings
- Missouri +140 vs. Alabama via Caesars
- UMass +2.5 (-114) vs. Kent State via FanDuel
Ohio State vs. Illinois Prediction
Both Ohio State and Illinois run the ball on over 53% of their plays, but it's the Buckeyes who do a much better job of defending the run. Ohio State allows just 2.9 yards per carry, and Illinois allows 4.7 yards per rush. Ohio State also far outranks the Fighting Illini in adjusted EPA per play at +0.4 compared to +0.11.
Pick: Ohio State -14.5 (-105)
Alabama vs. Missouri Prediction
Every week, I write an article breaking down my top three upset picks. The Missouri Tigers are one of them in Week 7:
The advanced metrics love this Missouri Tigers team. They enter Week 7 ranking fourth in the country in adjusted EPA per play behind only USC, Oregon, and Ohio State. They also have a Net Success Rate of +19.9% and a Net Yards per Play of +2.27. Alabama ranks below them in all key advanced metrics, including having a Net Yards per Play of just +1.31 with a Net Success Rate of +8%. I'm going to trust the advanced metrics in this one and take Missouri.
Pick: Missouri +140
UMass vs. Kent State Prediction
In a game between arguably the two worst teams that college football has to offer, I'm going to back the side that's not only getting points but also has the stylistic advantage as well. UMass throws the ball on 61.32% of its plays, the seventh-highest rate in the country. Now, they get to take on a Kent State team that's 112th in opponent dropback EPA while allowing 7.87 yards per dropback. I wouldn't be surprised if the Minutemen win this game outright.
Pick: UMass +2.5 (-114)
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!