Who's Good This Season? Preseason Rankings, Predicted Finish in All Conferences

A snapshot of what's expected at both the league and national level in college hockey for the 2025-26 season.

Christopher Walsh

Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri — Western Michigan Broncos hoist the national championship trophy after defeating the Boston University Terriers to win the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center.
Apr 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri — Western Michigan Broncos hoist the national championship trophy after defeating the Boston University Terriers to win the Frozen Four college ice hockey national championship at Enterprise Center. / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The season is finally here and the average college hockey fan will have only one major question heading into opening weekend: Who's good this year?

So here's a full listing of the preseason men's polls and the predicted order of finish for each conference, which is usually selected by coaches, media, or a combination of bioth. However, with that in mind note this disclaimer: Last year's eventual national champion Western Michigan, began the season barely ranked, at No. 17 in one poll, and No. 15 in the other.

The preseason top five for 2024-25 was Denver, Boston College, Boston University, Michigan State and North Dakota. The Frozen Four ended up being Western Michigan, Boston University, Denver and Penn State. It was the first appearance in the semifinals for both Western Michigan and Penn State, capping a wild tournament that saw five games go into overtime including two regional finals and the first game of the Frozen Four in St. Louis.

In other words, take this all for what it's worth.

USCHO Preseason

Rnk Team (First Place) Record Points Last Poll
1 Western Michigan (29) 0-0-0 921 1
2 Boston University (3) 0-0-0 907 2
3 Michigan State (14) 0-0-0 877 6
4 Denver 0-0-0 840 3
5 Penn State (3) 0-0-0 820 5
6 Boston College 0-0-0 647 4
7 Maine 0-0-0 619 8
8 Minnesota 0-0-0 592 9
9 Providence 0-0-0 559 13
10 UConn 0-0-0 542 7
11 North Dakota 0-0-0 536 18
12 Michigan (1) 0-0-0 434 17
13 Quinnipiac 0-0-0 373 15
14 Arizona State 0-0-0 358 16
15 UMass 0-0-0 311 10
16 Ohio State 0-0-0 280 11
17 Cornell 0-0-0 228 12
18 Minnesota State 0-0-0 169 14
19 St. Thomas 0-0-0 92 NR
20 Wisconsin 0-0-0 78 NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado College 68, Clarkson 64, Northeastern 23, UMass Lowell 23, Omaha 20, Minnesota Duluth 19, Sacred Heart 19, Bentley 16, St. Cloud State 15, Notre Dame 12, Dartmouth 10, Bowling Green 5, Colgate 5, Brown 4, Harvard 4, Holy Cross 4, Michigan Tech 3, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Union 1

USA Hockey

Rnk Team Points (First Place) Last Poll
1          Western Michigan       642 (22) 1         
2          Boston University       617 (4) 2         
3          Michigan State            612 (6) 6         
4          Denver 562      3         
5          Penn State       546 (1) 5         
6          Boston College            465      4         
7          Minnesota       445      8         
T-8       Maine  392      7         
T-8       Providence      392      14       
T-10     Connecticut     350      9         
T-10     North Dakota  350      18       
12        Michigan         318 (1) 17       
13        Quinnipiac       278      13       
14        Arizona State   215      16       
15        Massachusetts 182      10       
16        Cornell 181      11       
17        Ohio State 140 12       
18        Minnesota State        127      15       
19        Wisconsin       60        NR      
T-20     Clarkson          55        19       
T-20     St. Thomas      55        NR      

Others Receiving Votes: Colorado College, 31; Northeastern University, 29; University of Massachusetts Lowell, 27; University of Minnesota Duluth, 24; University of Notre Dame, 13; Bentley University, 7; Sacred Heart University, 6; Harvard University, 5; St. Cloud State University, 4; Brown University, 3; University of Nebraska Omaha, 3; Bemidji State University, 1; Bowling Green University, 1; Dartmouth College, 1; Union College, 1.

Predicted Order of Finish in All Hockey Conferences

(Leagues are listed alphabetically)

1. Atlantic Hockey America

Atlantic Hockey America
Atlantic Hockey America / AHA

Preseason Coaches' Poll

Team (First Place Votes)
Sacred Heart (7)
Holy Cross (2)
Bentley (1)
Niagara
Army
Air Force
Canisius
RIT
Robert Morris
Mercyhurst

2. Big Ten

Big Ten Hockey
Big Ten / BIg Ten

Big Ten Hockey Coaches Preseason Poll
1. Michigan State
2. Penn State
3. Minnesota
4. Michigan
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame

3. CCHA

CCHA
CCHA Hockey / CCHA

2025-26 CCHA Preseason Media Poll:
Minnesota State: 127 (8 first-place votes)
St. Thomas: 115 (2)
Bowling Green: 108 (4)
Michigan Tech: 100
Augustana: 95
Bemidji State: 75
Ferris State: 54
Lake Superior State 49
Northern Michigan – 33

4. ECAC

ECAC
ECAC Hockey / ECAC

2025-26 ECAC Men's Hockey Preseason Poll
 1. Quinnipiac: 129 points (9)
2. Clarkson: 118 (2)
3. Cornell: 111 (1)
4. Dartmouth: 97
5. Union: 93
6. Harvard: 79
7. Colgate: 77
8. Princeton: 55
9. St. Lawrence: 48
10. Brown: 47
11. RPI: 42
12. Yale: 27

5. Hockey East

Hockey East
Hockey East / Hockey East

Hockey East 2025-26 Men's Preseason Coaches' Poll

Rank    Team (1st Place Votes)          Pts.
1. Boston University (7) 105
2.         Providence (3) 91
3.         UConn 90
4.         Maine (1)        87
5.         Boston Colege 85
6.         Massachusetts 64
T-7.     UMass Lowell 53
T-7.     Northeastern   53
9.         Merrimack      33
10.       New Hampshire          31
11.       Vermont          23

6. NCHC

NCHC
NCHC / NCHC

2025-26 NCHC Preseason Media Poll
Rank    Team (1st Place Votes)          Pts.
Western Michigan, 252 points (19 first-place votes)
Denver, 225 (4)
North Dakota, 220 (5)
Arizona State, 180 (2)
Colorado College, 128
Minnesota Duluth, 120
Omaha, 110
St. Cloud State, 80
Miami, 35

