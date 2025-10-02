Who's Good This Season? Preseason Rankings, Predicted Finish in All Conferences
The season is finally here and the average college hockey fan will have only one major question heading into opening weekend: Who's good this year?
So here's a full listing of the preseason men's polls and the predicted order of finish for each conference, which is usually selected by coaches, media, or a combination of bioth. However, with that in mind note this disclaimer: Last year's eventual national champion Western Michigan, began the season barely ranked, at No. 17 in one poll, and No. 15 in the other.
The preseason top five for 2024-25 was Denver, Boston College, Boston University, Michigan State and North Dakota. The Frozen Four ended up being Western Michigan, Boston University, Denver and Penn State. It was the first appearance in the semifinals for both Western Michigan and Penn State, capping a wild tournament that saw five games go into overtime including two regional finals and the first game of the Frozen Four in St. Louis.
In other words, take this all for what it's worth.
USCHO Preseason
Rnk Team (First Place) Record Points Last Poll
1 Western Michigan (29) 0-0-0 921 1
2 Boston University (3) 0-0-0 907 2
3 Michigan State (14) 0-0-0 877 6
4 Denver 0-0-0 840 3
5 Penn State (3) 0-0-0 820 5
6 Boston College 0-0-0 647 4
7 Maine 0-0-0 619 8
8 Minnesota 0-0-0 592 9
9 Providence 0-0-0 559 13
10 UConn 0-0-0 542 7
11 North Dakota 0-0-0 536 18
12 Michigan (1) 0-0-0 434 17
13 Quinnipiac 0-0-0 373 15
14 Arizona State 0-0-0 358 16
15 UMass 0-0-0 311 10
16 Ohio State 0-0-0 280 11
17 Cornell 0-0-0 228 12
18 Minnesota State 0-0-0 169 14
19 St. Thomas 0-0-0 92 NR
20 Wisconsin 0-0-0 78 NR
Others receiving votes: Colorado College 68, Clarkson 64, Northeastern 23, UMass Lowell 23, Omaha 20, Minnesota Duluth 19, Sacred Heart 19, Bentley 16, St. Cloud State 15, Notre Dame 12, Dartmouth 10, Bowling Green 5, Colgate 5, Brown 4, Harvard 4, Holy Cross 4, Michigan Tech 3, Augustana 1, Bemidji State 1, Union 1
USA Hockey
Rnk Team Points (First Place) Last Poll
1 Western Michigan 642 (22) 1
2 Boston University 617 (4) 2
3 Michigan State 612 (6) 6
4 Denver 562 3
5 Penn State 546 (1) 5
6 Boston College 465 4
7 Minnesota 445 8
T-8 Maine 392 7
T-8 Providence 392 14
T-10 Connecticut 350 9
T-10 North Dakota 350 18
12 Michigan 318 (1) 17
13 Quinnipiac 278 13
14 Arizona State 215 16
15 Massachusetts 182 10
16 Cornell 181 11
17 Ohio State 140 12
18 Minnesota State 127 15
19 Wisconsin 60 NR
T-20 Clarkson 55 19
T-20 St. Thomas 55 NR
Others Receiving Votes: Colorado College, 31; Northeastern University, 29; University of Massachusetts Lowell, 27; University of Minnesota Duluth, 24; University of Notre Dame, 13; Bentley University, 7; Sacred Heart University, 6; Harvard University, 5; St. Cloud State University, 4; Brown University, 3; University of Nebraska Omaha, 3; Bemidji State University, 1; Bowling Green University, 1; Dartmouth College, 1; Union College, 1.
Predicted Order of Finish in All Hockey Conferences
(Leagues are listed alphabetically)
1. Atlantic Hockey America
Preseason Coaches' Poll
Team (First Place Votes)
Sacred Heart (7)
Holy Cross (2)
Bentley (1)
Niagara
Army
Air Force
Canisius
RIT
Robert Morris
Mercyhurst
2. Big Ten
Big Ten Hockey Coaches Preseason Poll
1. Michigan State
2. Penn State
3. Minnesota
4. Michigan
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
3. CCHA
2025-26 CCHA Preseason Media Poll:
Minnesota State: 127 (8 first-place votes)
St. Thomas: 115 (2)
Bowling Green: 108 (4)
Michigan Tech: 100
Augustana: 95
Bemidji State: 75
Ferris State: 54
Lake Superior State 49
Northern Michigan – 33
4. ECAC
2025-26 ECAC Men's Hockey Preseason Poll
1. Quinnipiac: 129 points (9)
2. Clarkson: 118 (2)
3. Cornell: 111 (1)
4. Dartmouth: 97
5. Union: 93
6. Harvard: 79
7. Colgate: 77
8. Princeton: 55
9. St. Lawrence: 48
10. Brown: 47
11. RPI: 42
12. Yale: 27
5. Hockey East
Hockey East 2025-26 Men's Preseason Coaches' Poll
Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Pts.
1. Boston University (7) 105
2. Providence (3) 91
3. UConn 90
4. Maine (1) 87
5. Boston Colege 85
6. Massachusetts 64
T-7. UMass Lowell 53
T-7. Northeastern 53
9. Merrimack 33
10. New Hampshire 31
11. Vermont 23
6. NCHC
2025-26 NCHC Preseason Media Poll
Rank Team (1st Place Votes) Pts.
Western Michigan, 252 points (19 first-place votes)
Denver, 225 (4)
North Dakota, 220 (5)
Arizona State, 180 (2)
Colorado College, 128
Minnesota Duluth, 120
Omaha, 110
St. Cloud State, 80
Miami, 35
SEE ALSO: Women's College Hockey Preseason Rankings, Predicted Order of Finish