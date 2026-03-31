Why Are There New College Hockey Rankings During the NCAA Tournament? Puck Drop
- National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
- USCHO Men's Poll
- USA Hockey Men's Poll
- Final USCHO Women's Poll
- Final USA Hockey Women's Poll
- Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
- 2026 Frozen Four
- Hockey Quote of the Day
- We'll Leave You With This ...
There were rankings last week. To be honest, we're not sure why.
There were rankings this week too, but only by USA Hockey. USCHO held off. Maybe they had the same thought that we did, what's the point of doing a poll in the middle of the NCAA Tournament?
It's understandable at the end of the postseason, everyone likes a sense of finality for a season, but even the women's rankings are leaving us wondering about one thing: The National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that was used to to select the at-large teams and seed the tournaments continued to be updated through the national championship game.
Shouldn't we just let the tournament speak for itself? Wisconsin has the trophy and is probably still celebrating with it all around Madison. But on the men's side the Badgers are only up to to No. 7, up from No. 12, after winning the Worcester Regional.
Granted, this is nitpicking, and one of those times we're just going to lay things out and get out of the way. But first, a final thought: College football's equivalent, the College Playoff Rankings don't get updated after the brackets are set.
Like usual, we start with the NPI top 20.
National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
1. Michigan
2. North Dakota
3. Michigan State
4. Denver
5. Western Michigan
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Wisconsin
8. Dartmouth
9. Providence
10. Quinnipiac
11. Penn State
12. Cornell
13. Minnesota State
14. Augustana
15. St. Thomas
16. Connecticut
17. Massachusetts
18. Boston College
19. Ohio State
20. Michigan Tech
Made Biggest Jump: Wisonsin. That's what happens when you win your regional as a third-tier seed.
Had Biggest Fall: Nah, we're not going to kick any teams when they're down. There shouldn't be any negatives from making the NCAA Tournament
Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Still Augustana.
Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Still Bentley.
USCHO Men's Poll
March 23, 2026
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
29-7-1
1,000 (50)
1
2
North Dakota
27-9-1
913
2
3
Michigan State
25-8-2
894
3
4
Denver
25-11-3
861
4
5
Western Michigan
26-10-1
819
5
6
Minnesota Duluth
23-14-1
710
6
7
Providence
23-10-2
692
7
8
Darmouth
22-7-4
671
9
9
Cornell
22-10-1
546
8
10
Penn State
21-13-2
542
10
11
Quinnipiac
26-9-3
529
10
12
Wisconsin
21-12-2
448
12
13
Connecticut
20-12-5
406
13
14
Minnesota State
22-10-7
381
16
15
Massachusetts
22-13-1
223
14
16
Merrimack
21-15-2
198
NR
17
St. Thomas
21-12-5
181
15
18
Augustana
22-11-4
174
18
19
Boston College
20-15-1
139
17
20
Bentley
23-11-5
106
20
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 32, Princeton 27, Michigan Tech 12, Sacred Heart 3, Union 2, Miami 1
USA Hockey Men's Poll
March 30, 2026
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Michigan
674 (28)
1
2
North Dakota
646 (6)
2
3
Denver
618
4
4
Wisconsin
551
12
5
Michigan State
547
3
6
Western Michigan
510
5
7
Minnesota Duluth
497
6
8
Quinnipiac
424
10
9
Providence
374
7
10
Dartmouth
354
8
11
Penn State
349
9
12
Cornell
313
11
13
Connecticut
290
13
14
Minnesota State
254
14
15
Massachusetts
182
15
16
Merrimack
142
16
17
Augustana
122
18
18
Boston College
106
18
19
St. Thomas
96
17
20
Bentley
43
20
Others receiving votes: Ohio State 24; Princeton 15; Michigan Tech 9.
Final USCHO Women's Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
35-4-2
300 (20)
2
2
Ohio State
36-5
280
1
3
Penn State
33-6
260
3
4
Northeastern
29-9-1
235
5
5
Minnesota
26-12-1
221
4
6
Connecticut
28-9-2
194
6
7
Quinnipiac
29-9-3
182
7
8
Yale
26-10
166
8
9
Princeton
23-11
134
9
10
Minnesota Duluth
20-15-3
126
10
11
Cornell
20-11-2
100
11
12
Mercyhurst
23-11-3
72
12
13
Minnesota State
17-19-2
53
13
14
Clarkson
20-12-3
35
15
15
Colgate
19-16-1
33
14
Others receiving votes: Brown 7, Holy Cross 1, St. Cloud State 1
Final USA Hockey Women's Poll
Rank
Team
Points (1st)
Prv.
1
Wisconsin
285 (19)
2
2
Ohio State
266
1
3
Penn State
246
3
4
Northeastern
227
4
5
Minnesota
199
5
T6
Connecticut
177
6
T6
Quinnipiac
177
7
8
Yale
167
8
9
Princeton
124
9
10
Minnesota Duluth
118
10
11
Cornell
93
11
12
Mercyhurst
62
12
13
Minnesota State
52
13
14
Clarkson
36
14
15
Colgate
28
15
Others receiving votes: Brown 11; St. Cloud State 7; St. Thomas, 4; Franklin Pierce 1.
Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
• Former Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini had two goals and an assist while becoming the sixth teenager in NHL history to record at least 100 points (38 goals, 63 assists) in a season, joining Sidney Crosby (120 in 2006-07 and 102 in 2005-06), Wayne Gretzky (137, 1979-80), Jimmy Carson (107, 1987-88), Mario Lemieux (100, 1984-85) and Dale Hawerchuk (103, 1981-82). The Sharks defeated the visiting Blues 5-4 as former Northeastern center Adam Gaudette scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds remaining.
• The first shoe has dropped in Toronto, Brad Treliving was fired as general manager. In addition to Auston Matthews (U.S. National Developmental Program) there are numerous former college players on the roster including F Dakota Joshua (Ohio State); F Matthew Knies (Minnesota); D Jake McCabe (Wisconsin); F Bobby McMann (Colgate); F Jacobs Quillan (Quinnipiac); D Chris Tanev (RIT); and G Josheph Woll (Boston College).
• Penn State forward Matt DiMarsico has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche to begin with the 2026-27 season. Goaltender Kevin Reidler has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Ottawa Senator, and is getting ready to join the AHL's Belleville Senators. ... The Florida Panthers have signed Connecticut goaltender Tyler Muszelik to a two-year ELC. ... Calgary signed former Cornell forward Jonathan Castagna to a three-year entry-level deal.
• Porter Martone gave a huge plug to Michigan State during his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. "I think from when I went into Michigan State to now, I think I matured a lot as a person. I've grown up a lot and that's something that needed to happen." He added: "I look back and I think that's the best decision I've ever made, to go in there to Michigan State. I give a ton of thanks to Adam Nightingale and the whole staff there. They did a tremendous job developing me. I think I learned so much as a player, in the gym, created pro habits. I really learned what it's like to be part of a winning culture and winning team there. I think that's something I can bring here." Matrone is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday night against Washington and wear No. 94.
• In the women's transfer portal, junior forward Grace Sadura is heading from Minnesota Duluth to Northeastern. Meanwhile, her former teammate Ellie Zakrajsheck has enter the transfer portal. Of note, her sister is committed to play at St. Cloud State.
• The push/test for Oklahoma State to add a Division I program is on ... we think:
2026 Frozen Four
At Las Vegas
T-Mobile Arena
All times Eastern
Thursday, April 9
No. 2 North Dakota vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m., ESPN2
No. 1 Michigan vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
Championship
Saturday, April 11
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
Hockey Quote of the Day
“The guy that left, he’s a damn good coach.”John Tortorella on Bruce Cassidy
We'll Leave You With This ...
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Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.Follow BamaCentral