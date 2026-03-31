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Why Are There New College Hockey Rankings During the NCAA Tournament? Puck Drop

Your daily briefing on what's going on in college hockey, everything from the assists on the ice to the Zamboni.
Christopher Walsh|
Ben Dexheimer places the Wisconsin sticker on the Frozen Four ticket at DCU Center on March 28, 2026.
Ben Dexheimer places the Wisconsin sticker on the Frozen Four ticket at DCU Center on March 28, 2026. | John Sexton / Boston College Eagles On SI
  1. National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index
  2. USCHO Men's Poll
  3. USA Hockey Men's Poll
  4. Final USCHO Women's Poll
  5. Final USA Hockey Women's Poll
  6. Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
  7. 2026 Frozen Four
  8. Hockey Quote of the Day
  9. We'll Leave You With This ...

There were rankings last week. To be honest, we're not sure why.

There were rankings this week too, but only by USA Hockey. USCHO held off. Maybe they had the same thought that we did, what's the point of doing a poll in the middle of the NCAA Tournament?

It's understandable at the end of the postseason, everyone likes a sense of finality for a season, but even the women's rankings are leaving us wondering about one thing: The National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that was used to to select the at-large teams and seed the tournaments continued to be updated through the national championship game.

Shouldn't we just let the tournament speak for itself? Wisconsin has the trophy and is probably still celebrating with it all around Madison. But on the men's side the Badgers are only up to to No. 7, up from No. 12, after winning the Worcester Regional.

Granted, this is nitpicking, and one of those times we're just going to lay things out and get out of the way. But first, a final thought: College football's equivalent, the College Playoff Rankings don't get updated after the brackets are set.

Like usual, we start with the NPI top 20.

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index

1. Michigan
2. North Dakota
3. Michigan State
4. Denver
5. Western Michigan
6. Minnesota Duluth
7. Wisconsin
8. Dartmouth
9. Providence
10. Quinnipiac
11. Penn State
12. Cornell
13. Minnesota State
14. Augustana
15. St. Thomas
16. Connecticut
17. Massachusetts
18. Boston College
19. Ohio State
20. Michigan Tech

Made Biggest Jump: Wisonsin. That's what happens when you win your regional as a third-tier seed.

Had Biggest Fall: Nah, we're not going to kick any teams when they're down. There shouldn't be any negatives from making the NCAA Tournament

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Still Augustana.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Still Bentley.

USCHO Men's Poll

March 23, 2026

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

29-7-1

1,000 (50)

1

2

North Dakota

27-9-1

913

2

3

Michigan State

25-8-2

894

3

4

Denver

25-11-3

861

4

5

Western Michigan

26-10-1

819

5

6

Minnesota Duluth

23-14-1

710

6

7

Providence

23-10-2

692

7

8

Darmouth

22-7-4

671

9

9

Cornell

22-10-1

546

8

10

Penn State

21-13-2

542

10

11

Quinnipiac

26-9-3

529

10

12

Wisconsin

21-12-2

448

12

13

Connecticut

20-12-5

406

13

14

Minnesota State

22-10-7

381

16

15

Massachusetts

22-13-1

223

14

16

Merrimack

21-15-2

198

NR

17

St. Thomas

21-12-5

181

15

18

Augustana

22-11-4

174

18

19

Boston College

20-15-1

139

17

20

Bentley

23-11-5

106

20

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 32, Princeton 27, Michigan Tech 12, Sacred Heart 3, Union 2, Miami 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

March 30, 2026

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Michigan

674 (28)

1

2

North Dakota

646 (6)

2

3

Denver

618

4

4

Wisconsin

551

12

5

Michigan State

547

3

6

Western Michigan

510

5

7

Minnesota Duluth

497

6

8

Quinnipiac

424

10

9

Providence

374

7

10

Dartmouth

354

8

11

Penn State

349

9

12

Cornell

313

11

13

Connecticut

290

13

14

Minnesota State

254

14

15

Massachusetts

182

15

16

Merrimack

142

16

17

Augustana

122

18

18

Boston College

106

18

19

St. Thomas

96

17

20

Bentley

43

20

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 24; Princeton 15; Michigan Tech 9.

Final USCHO Women's Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

35-4-2

300 (20)

2

2

Ohio State

36-5

280

1

3

Penn State

33-6

260

3

4

Northeastern

29-9-1

235

5

5

Minnesota

26-12-1

221

4

6

Connecticut

28-9-2

194

6

7

Quinnipiac

29-9-3

182

7

8

Yale

26-10

166

8

9

Princeton

23-11

134

9

10

Minnesota Duluth

20-15-3

126

10

11

Cornell

20-11-2

100

11

12

Mercyhurst

23-11-3

72

12

13

Minnesota State

17-19-2

53

13

14

Clarkson

20-12-3

35

15

15

Colgate

19-16-1

33

14

Others receiving votes: Brown 7, Holy Cross 1, St. Cloud State 1

Final USA Hockey Women's Poll

Rank

Team

Points (1st)

Prv.

1

Wisconsin

285 (19)

2

2

Ohio State

266

1

3

Penn State

246

3

4

Northeastern

227

4

5

Minnesota

199

5

T6

Connecticut

177

6

T6

Quinnipiac

177

7

8

Yale

167

8

9

Princeton

124

9

10

Minnesota Duluth

118

10

11

Cornell

93

11

12

Mercyhurst

62

12

13

Minnesota State

52

13

14

Clarkson

36

14

15

Colgate

28

15

Others receiving votes: Brown 11; St. Cloud State 7; St. Thomas, 4; Franklin Pierce 1.

Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

• Former Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini had two goals and an assist while becoming the sixth teenager in NHL history to record at least 100 points (38 goals, 63 assists) in a season, joining Sidney Crosby (120 in 2006-07 and 102 in 2005-06), Wayne Gretzky (137, 1979-80), Jimmy Carson (107, 1987-88), Mario Lemieux (100, 1984-85) and Dale Hawerchuk (103, 1981-82). The Sharks defeated the visiting Blues 5-4 as former Northeastern center Adam Gaudette scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds remaining.

• The first shoe has dropped in Toronto, Brad Treliving was fired as general manager. In addition to Auston Matthews (U.S. National Developmental Program) there are numerous former college players on the roster including F Dakota Joshua (Ohio State); F Matthew Knies (Minnesota); D Jake McCabe (Wisconsin); F Bobby McMann (Colgate); F Jacobs Quillan (Quinnipiac); D Chris Tanev  (RIT); and G Josheph Woll (Boston College).

• Penn State forward Matt DiMarsico has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche to begin with the 2026-27 season. Goaltender Kevin Reidler has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Ottawa Senator, and is getting ready to join the AHL's Belleville Senators. ... The Florida Panthers have signed Connecticut goaltender Tyler Muszelik to a two-year ELC. ... Calgary signed former Cornell forward Jonathan Castagna to a three-year entry-level deal.

• Porter Martone gave a huge plug to Michigan State during his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. "I think from when I went into Michigan State to now, I think I matured a lot as a person. I've grown up a lot and that's something that needed to happen." He added: "I look back and I think that's the best decision I've ever made, to go in there to Michigan State. I give a ton of thanks to Adam Nightingale and the whole staff there. They did a tremendous job developing me. I think I learned so much as a player, in the gym, created pro habits. I really learned what it's like to be part of a winning culture and winning team there. I think that's something I can bring here." Matrone is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday night against Washington and wear No. 94.

• In the women's transfer portal, junior forward Grace Sadura is heading from Minnesota Duluth to Northeastern. Meanwhile, her former teammate Ellie Zakrajsheck has enter the transfer portal. Of note, her sister is committed to play at St. Cloud State.

• The push/test for Oklahoma State to add a Division I program is on ... we think:

2026 Frozen Four

At Las Vegas
T-Mobile Arena
All times Eastern
Thursday, April 9
No. 2 North Dakota vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m., ESPN2
No. 1 Michigan vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

Championship
Saturday, April 11
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Hockey Quote of the Day

“The guy that left, he’s a damn good coach.”
John Tortorella on Bruce Cassidy

We'll Leave You With This ...

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Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, which first published as BamaCentral in 2018, and is also the publisher of the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt sites . He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004 and is the author of 27 books including “100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die” and “Nick Saban vs. College Football.” He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

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