Why Are There New College Hockey Rankings During the NCAA Tournament? Puck Drop

There were rankings last week. To be honest, we're not sure why.

There were rankings this week too, but only by USA Hockey. USCHO held off. Maybe they had the same thought that we did, what's the point of doing a poll in the middle of the NCAA Tournament?

It's understandable at the end of the postseason, everyone likes a sense of finality for a season, but even the women's rankings are leaving us wondering about one thing: The National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index that was used to to select the at-large teams and seed the tournaments continued to be updated through the national championship game.

Shouldn't we just let the tournament speak for itself? Wisconsin has the trophy and is probably still celebrating with it all around Madison. But on the men's side the Badgers are only up to to No. 7, up from No. 12, after winning the Worcester Regional.

Granted, this is nitpicking, and one of those times we're just going to lay things out and get out of the way. But first, a final thought: College football's equivalent, the College Playoff Rankings don't get updated after the brackets are set.

Like usual, we start with the NPI top 20.

National Collegiate Percentage (NPI) Index 1. Michigan

2. North Dakota

3. Michigan State

4. Denver

5. Western Michigan

6. Minnesota Duluth

7. Wisconsin

8. Dartmouth

9. Providence

10. Quinnipiac

11. Penn State

12. Cornell

13. Minnesota State

14. Augustana

15. St. Thomas

16. Connecticut

17. Massachusetts

18. Boston College

19. Ohio State

20. Michigan Tech

Made Biggest Jump: Wisonsin. That's what happens when you win your regional as a third-tier seed.

Had Biggest Fall: Nah, we're not going to kick any teams when they're down. There shouldn't be any negatives from making the NCAA Tournament

Most underrated ranked team per NPI: Still Augustana.

Most overrated ranked team per NPI: Still Bentley.

USCHO Men's Poll

March 23, 2026

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 29-7-1 1,000 (50) 1 2 North Dakota 27-9-1 913 2 3 Michigan State 25-8-2 894 3 4 Denver 25-11-3 861 4 5 Western Michigan 26-10-1 819 5 6 Minnesota Duluth 23-14-1 710 6 7 Providence 23-10-2 692 7 8 Darmouth 22-7-4 671 9 9 Cornell 22-10-1 546 8 10 Penn State 21-13-2 542 10 11 Quinnipiac 26-9-3 529 10 12 Wisconsin 21-12-2 448 12 13 Connecticut 20-12-5 406 13 14 Minnesota State 22-10-7 381 16 15 Massachusetts 22-13-1 223 14 16 Merrimack 21-15-2 198 NR 17 St. Thomas 21-12-5 181 15 18 Augustana 22-11-4 174 18 19 Boston College 20-15-1 139 17 20 Bentley 23-11-5 106 20

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 32, Princeton 27, Michigan Tech 12, Sacred Heart 3, Union 2, Miami 1

USA Hockey Men's Poll

March 30, 2026

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Michigan 674 (28) 1 2 North Dakota 646 (6) 2 3 Denver 618 4 4 Wisconsin 551 12 5 Michigan State 547 3 6 Western Michigan 510 5 7 Minnesota Duluth 497 6 8 Quinnipiac 424 10 9 Providence 374 7 10 Dartmouth 354 8 11 Penn State 349 9 12 Cornell 313 11 13 Connecticut 290 13 14 Minnesota State 254 14 15 Massachusetts 182 15 16 Merrimack 142 16 17 Augustana 122 18 18 Boston College 106 18 19 St. Thomas 96 17 20 Bentley 43 20

Others receiving votes: Ohio State 24; Princeton 15; Michigan Tech 9.

Final USCHO Women's Poll

Rank Team Record Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 35-4-2 300 (20) 2 2 Ohio State 36-5 280 1 3 Penn State 33-6 260 3 4 Northeastern 29-9-1 235 5 5 Minnesota 26-12-1 221 4 6 Connecticut 28-9-2 194 6 7 Quinnipiac 29-9-3 182 7 8 Yale 26-10 166 8 9 Princeton 23-11 134 9 10 Minnesota Duluth 20-15-3 126 10 11 Cornell 20-11-2 100 11 12 Mercyhurst 23-11-3 72 12 13 Minnesota State 17-19-2 53 13 14 Clarkson 20-12-3 35 15 15 Colgate 19-16-1 33 14

Others receiving votes: Brown 7, Holy Cross 1, St. Cloud State 1

Final USA Hockey Women's Poll

Rank Team Points (1st) Prv. 1 Wisconsin 285 (19) 2 2 Ohio State 266 1 3 Penn State 246 3 4 Northeastern 227 4 5 Minnesota 199 5 T6 Connecticut 177 6 T6 Quinnipiac 177 7 8 Yale 167 8 9 Princeton 124 9 10 Minnesota Duluth 118 10 11 Cornell 93 11 12 Mercyhurst 62 12 13 Minnesota State 52 13 14 Clarkson 36 14 15 Colgate 28 15

Others receiving votes: Brown 11; St. Cloud State 7; St. Thomas, 4; Franklin Pierce 1.

Puck Drop: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

• Former Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini had two goals and an assist while becoming the sixth teenager in NHL history to record at least 100 points (38 goals, 63 assists) in a season, joining Sidney Crosby (120 in 2006-07 and 102 in 2005-06), Wayne Gretzky (137, 1979-80), Jimmy Carson (107, 1987-88), Mario Lemieux (100, 1984-85) and Dale Hawerchuk (103, 1981-82). The Sharks defeated the visiting Blues 5-4 as former Northeastern center Adam Gaudette scored the game-winning goal with 22 seconds remaining.

MAKE THAT 101 POINTS FOR MACKLIN!



He's on hat trick watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/kuopA9YGtA — NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2026

• The first shoe has dropped in Toronto, Brad Treliving was fired as general manager. In addition to Auston Matthews (U.S. National Developmental Program) there are numerous former college players on the roster including F Dakota Joshua (Ohio State); F Matthew Knies (Minnesota); D Jake McCabe (Wisconsin); F Bobby McMann (Colgate); F Jacobs Quillan (Quinnipiac); D Chris Tanev (RIT); and G Josheph Woll (Boston College).

• Penn State forward Matt DiMarsico has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Colorado Avalanche to begin with the 2026-27 season. Goaltender Kevin Reidler has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Ottawa Senator, and is getting ready to join the AHL's Belleville Senators. ... The Florida Panthers have signed Connecticut goaltender Tyler Muszelik to a two-year ELC. ... Calgary signed former Cornell forward Jonathan Castagna to a three-year entry-level deal.

• Porter Martone gave a huge plug to Michigan State during his introductory press conference with the Philadelphia Flyers. "I think from when I went into Michigan State to now, I think I matured a lot as a person. I've grown up a lot and that's something that needed to happen." He added: "I look back and I think that's the best decision I've ever made, to go in there to Michigan State. I give a ton of thanks to Adam Nightingale and the whole staff there. They did a tremendous job developing me. I think I learned so much as a player, in the gym, created pro habits. I really learned what it's like to be part of a winning culture and winning team there. I think that's something I can bring here." Matrone is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday night against Washington and wear No. 94.

• In the women's transfer portal, junior forward Grace Sadura is heading from Minnesota Duluth to Northeastern. Meanwhile, her former teammate Ellie Zakrajsheck has enter the transfer portal. Of note, her sister is committed to play at St. Cloud State.

• The push/test for Oklahoma State to add a Division I program is on ... we think:

BREAKING: @NewsOn6 has learned that @okstatehockey will host an outdoor event at Boone Pickens Stadium in January of 2027. There's been no word yet from OSU officials, but the event will feature multiple teams and will cover four days. Oklahoma State will play two games on two… pic.twitter.com/wNgng6xvDs — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) March 30, 2026

2026 Frozen Four At Las Vegas

T-Mobile Arena

All times Eastern

Thursday, April 9

No. 2 North Dakota vs. Wisconsin, 5 p.m., ESPN2

No. 1 Michigan vs. Denver, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2



Championship

Saturday, April 11

Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Hockey Quote of the Day

“The guy that left, he’s a damn good coach.” John Tortorella on Bruce Cassidy

We'll Leave You With This ...

This Wednesday, April 1st, we celebrate the first birthday of Carter Gaudreau - a little boy who looks just like the father he will never meet. I cannot thank Meredith Gaudreau enough for opening up her life to share this powerful story. @wsyx6 pic.twitter.com/PRoXMdBfMi — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmesTV) March 30, 2026

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