NCAA Adopts New Transfer Window in Division I Men's Hockey: Puck Drop

The NCAA Division Cabinet approved changes to the transfer windows in several sports, including men's and women's basketball, men's wrestling, men's ice hockey and men's and women's track and field.

The hockey window will be smaller, but be similar to what's being done in basketball: 15 days starting the Monday after the Frozen Four final.

This change is immediate, so that means April 13 this year.

When a head coaching change occurs, an additional 15-day period will open five days after the new head coach is announced. If a new head coach is not announced within 30 days of the previous head coach's departure — and the 31st day after the head coach's departure is after the championship game — a 15-day window will open. The additional head coach departure window is available only after the ice hockey transfer window opens through Jan. 2.

The Cabinet also directed the Women's Ice Hockey Committee to consider whether it supports similar changes to the notification-of-transfer process for Division I women's ice hockey student-athletes.

Meanwhile, Yahoo reported that a vote on permitting commercial jersey patches has been delayed, but that the idea still has a lot of support is it mean millions in sponsorship dollars to universities and athletes.

Puck Drop: Thursday, January 15, 2026

• Jane Daley, Chyna Taylor, Emily Pohl and Alaina Gnetz all had four-point performances as the U.S. Under-18 Women’s National Team defeated Finland 14-0 in the final preliminary round game of the 2026 IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship in Nova Scotia. Morgan Stickney made seven saves to get the shutout. Team USA won Group B with a 3-0 record. It'll face Hungary in the quarterfinals on Thursday, 5 p.m. ET. (NHL Network).

• Slovakian Goaltender Michal Pradel, fresh off the World Juniors and a third-round round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings, announced his commitment to Colorado College. Meanwhile, Quinnipiac landed RW Alex Kostov of the Flint Firebirds (OHL), D Charlie Morrison of the Quebec Remparts (QMJHL) is heading to Connecticut, Northern Michigan is getting D Isa Guram of the Kamloops Blazers (WHL), and F Mark Evans of the Bismark Bobcast (NAHL) will play for Robert Morris.

• If you want to check out some of the NHL's stars of tomorrow, check out the 2026 Chipotle All-American Game at USA Hockey Arena on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN). All players were selected by USA Hockey from nominations by NHL Central Scouting and NHL teams.

The 2026 @ChipotleTweets All-American Game rosters are official!



Who are you taking in tomorrow's game



Roster details & updates: https://t.co/0WNGASIExB

• Why this weekend against No. 1 Michigan could define Gophers hockey’s season

• Big Week Looms For Spartan Hockey Team

• Eagles Fall to Crimson in Women’s Beanpot Opener

• Scenes from Boston University Men's Hockey's Road Win at Harvard: Photo Gallery

Men's College Hockey Scores Tuesday/Wednesday

No Games Scheduled

Women's College Hockey Scores Tuesday's Games

Non-Conference (Beanpot)

Harvard 2, Boston College 1

Boston University 2, No. 7 Northeastern 1 (OT)



Wednesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Games between ranked opponents are bolded. All times are local to where the game is being played.

Men's College Hockey Thursday Schedule Big Ten

No. 4 Michigan State at No. 2 Wisconsin, BTen, 8 p.m. CT

Women's College Hockey Thursday Schedule Hockey East

Merrimack at No. 5 UConn, 3 p.m. ET

This Date in Hockey History: January 14-15

January 14

January 14, 1903: MIT hockey player Frank Falvey died from acute peritonitis.

January 14, 1904: Hall of Fame forward/defenseman Babe Siebert was born in Plattsville, Ontario.

January 14, 1914: Defenseman Aud Tuten, who played 39 games in the NHL with the Chicago Blackhawks, was born in Enterprise, Ala.

January 14, 1955: Mike Wong, who played 22 games for the Detroit Wings in 1975-76 and went on to be a Golden Gloves boxing champion, was born in Minneapolis.

January 14, 1965: Michigan State goaltender Bob Essensa was born in Toronto.

January 14, 1969: Boston College center David Emma was born Cranston, R.I.

January 14, 1970: Minnesota defenseman Tom Pederson was born in Bloomington, Minn.

January 14, 1980: Former Minnesota right wing Warren Miller’s goal was the third for the New York Rangers in a 28-second span to set a franchise record. Doug Sulliman and Eddie Johnstone scored the first two, 5 seconds apart, in the first period of a 6-6 tie with Colorado.

January 14, 1996: Former UMD left wing Brett Hull’s first-period assist gave him 800 career points as the St. Louis Blues tied the Rangers 3-3.

January 14, 1998: Hall of Fame center Jeremy Roenick notched his 700th NHL point with a goal during the Phoenix Coyotes’ 3-2 win over the visiting Panthers.

January 14, 1998: Former RPI center Adam Oates became the eighth player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career assists as the Capitals edged the Bruins 1-0.

January 14, 2004: Michigan center Frank Nazar was born in Detroit.

January 14, 2009: Former Michigan Tech defenseman Clay Wilson and a sixth-round draft pick were traded by Columbus to Atlanta in exchange for Jason Williams.

January 14, 2018: Former Michigan forward Andrew Cogliano’s consecutive games streak was snapped at 830 due to a two-game suspension for an interference penalty against Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe during a 4-2 victory for Anaheim the night before. At the time, it was the fourth-longest streak of consecutive games played in NHL history

January 14, 1994: New Hampshire center Andrew Poturalski was born in Williamsville, N.Y.

January 14, 2002: Former Michigan State goaltender Ryan Miller notched his first NHL shutout as a rookie, leading the Sabres to a 1-0 victory in Minnesota.

January 14, 2023: Jack Hughes, out of the U.S. Developmental Team Program, notched his 54th point to set a Devils franchise record for the most points through 43 games. New Jersey topped the Kings, 5-2.

January 14, 2023: Alex Ovechkin tied the NHL record for most 30-goal seasons with his 17th.

January 15

January 15, 1841: British politician Frederick Stanley, the Governor General of Canada who donated the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup as the trophy to be given out to the country’s best amateur team, and was later became the Stanley Cup, was born London.

January 15, 1892: Hobart Amery Hare “Hobey” Baker was born in Bala-Cynwyd, Penn.

January 15, 1957: Boston University left wing John Bethel was born in Montreal.

January 15, 1968: Former Denver forward Bill Masterton of the Minnesota North Stars died two days after suffering a head injury in a game against the Oakland Seals. It’s still the only death from a game injury in the history of the National Hockey League.

January 15, 1969: Defenseman Adam Burt, who played for the U.S. in two world championships, was born in Detroit.

January 15, 1970: Bobby Orr had two assists against the visiting Kings to give him 51 on the season to set the league single-season record by a defenseman (Pat Stapleton, Blackhawks). The Bruins won 6-3.

January 15, 1980: Providence goaltender Nolan Schaefer was born in Regina, Saskatchewan.

January 15, 1982: Notre Dame defenseman Brett Lebda was born in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

January 15, 1984: Former Michigan Tech goaltender Tony Espoito made 35 saves for his final win, giving him 423 NHL career victories, as Chicago shut out the visiting Penguins 2-0. It was his 76th shutout.

January 15, 1987: Former Minnesota defenseman Reed Larson scored two power-play goals to become the first American-born player in NHL history to score 200 career goals, as Boston defeated Harford 6-4. Ray Bourque also career assist No. 400.

January 15, 1989: Minesota defenseman Cade Fairchild was born in Duluth, Minn.

January 15, 1996: Michigan State center Mason Appleton was born in Green Bay, Wisc.

January 15, 2002: The 1960 U.S. Olympic Men's Team was honored with the Lester Patrick Award. The other recipients were Herb Brooks and Larry Pleau.

January 15, 2004: Former Vermont right wing Martin St. Louis had a first-period hat trick and Dave Andreychuk became the 25th NHL player to score 1,300 career points, as Tampa Bay defeated Carolina 5-4.

January 15, 2009: Former North Dakota and Ferris State left wing Jason Blake had a hat trick and two assists for a career-high points as Toronto defeated Carolina 6-4.

January 15, 2014: Jamie Langenbrunner, who played with Team USA in the 1998 and 2010 Winter Olympics, announced his retirement after 16 NHL seasons.

January 15, 2014: The Nashville Predators traded former St. Cloud State left wing Matt Hendricks to Edmonton for goaltender Devan Dubnyk.

January 15, 2016: Patrick Kane, out of the U.S National Team Development Program, had his first regular-season hat trick in 623 games, to go with two in the playoffs. The Black Hawks won in Toronto, 4-1, for their 10-straight W.

Hockey Quote of the Day

“We'd lose 4-1, and the guy who scored the goal would be happy. Those of us who had come down from Montreal had never seen that before and it ticked us off. You play not to be scored on. It took a while to turn that attitude around (in Washington)." Rod Langway (New Hampshire)

We'll Leave You With This ...