2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Aidan Hreschuk
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is defenseman Aidan Hreschuk.
Hreschuk is entering his fourth season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in 113 games and tallied four goals and 25 assists for 29 points, and 162 blocked shots.
During his junior campaign, he recorded a +21 rating which tied for the sixth-highest among the team and 88 blocked shots which led the team.
Prior to joining Boston College, Hreschuk spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program where he appeared in 99 games and tallied ten goals and 51 assists for 61 points.
Other stints the 21-year-old made include the Los Angeles Jr. Kings 13U, 14U, and 16U AAA, the USNTDP Juniors (USHL), USA U17, and USA U18 A teams.
Hreschuk is a part of the Columbus Blue Jackets organization. He was originally drafted as the No. 94 overall pick (third round) in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes, however, he had his rights traded to the Blue Jackets in 2022.
Quick Facts
Name: Aidan Hreschuk
Hometown: Long Beach, Calif.
Year: Senior
Position: Defenseman
Number: 7
Shoots: L
Measurements: 5’11” 191 lbs
Scouting Report: “Hreschuk looks to jump into the rush, takes passes in motion from the point, and brings some defensive value,” wrote EliteProspects. “He’s a strong single variable defender, thanks to his mobility and physicality. He drives the play to the perimeter and throws the odd hit. Physicality translates across the defensive end.”