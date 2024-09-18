2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Nolan Joyce
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is defenseman Nolan Joyce.
Joyce is entering his second season with the Eagles. During his freshman campaign, he made an appearance in four games and recorded a +2 rating which was tied for the 15th-highest on the team.
Prior to joining Boston College, the 20-year-old spent one season (2022-23) with the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel where he appeared in 57 games and tallied three goals and seven assists for ten points.
Joyce also played three seasons at St. Sebastian’s School (2019-22) where he appeared in 53 games and tallied 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points. During the 2021-22 season, he was tied for the second-most goals (14) and had the second-most assists (24) and third-most points (38) on the team. During his first season with the program (2019-20), he had the sixth-most goals (7) and points (18) as well as tied for sixth-most assists (11).
Other stints of his include the Boston Jr. Eagles 14U, 16U, and 18U AAA teams.
Quick Facts
Name: Nolan Joyce
Hometown: Westwood, Mass.
Year: Sophomore
Position: Defenseman
Shoots: R
Number: 3
Measurements: 6’1” 192 lbs
