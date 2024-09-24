2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Ryan Leonard
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Ryan Leonard.
Leonard is entering his second season with the Eagles after having a stellar freshman campaign. During the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 41 games and tallied 31 goals and 29 goals for 60 points and recorded a +36 rating which led the team.
Nationally, Leonard had the third-most goals per game (.76), sixth-most points per game (1.46), and tied for second-most power play goals (13). According to Boston College Athletics, he also scored the third-most goals and fourth-most points in the nation.
The Amherst, Mass., native made Eagles history last season as he scored the most goals by a freshman in program history.
Although early in his career, Leonard is already highly decorated. He was named a CCM/AHCA Second Team All-American, Hockey East Second-Team All-Star, and was an unanimous pick to the Hockey East Pro Ambitions All-Rookie Team as well as won Most Outstanding Player in the Providence Regional.
Prior to joining the Eagles, the 19-year-old spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program where he saw time in 119 games and tallied 77 goals and 60 assists for 137 points.
Leonard is a part of the Washington Capitals organization. He was selected as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
Quick Facts
Name: Ryan Leonard
Hometown: Amherst, Mass.
Year: Sophomore
Position: Forward
Number: 9
Shoots: R
Measurements: 6’ 192 lbs
Scouting Report: “Leonard is dangerous with the puck in the offensive zone, possessing a pro-calibre shot and hands,” wrote EliteProspects. “He is incredibly deceptive, using his upper body and eyes to turn defenders’ feet and sticks before walking around them or getting a shot on net. Leonard is a great facilitator, as well. After making a move, he can find guys in stride in dangerous spots. An above-average skater, Leonard can employ all of these tools off the rush too, making him even more versatile.”