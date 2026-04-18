Report: BC Men's Hockey Defenseman Michael Hagens Entering Transfer Portal

Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Michael Hagens has entered the transfer portal, according to Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal.

Boston College D Michael Hagens enters the portal — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) April 18, 2026

Hagens spent the last two years in Chestnut Hill, Mass., alongside his brother James as both a forward and a defenseman, but primarily playing on the blue line.

As a freshman, the Hauppauge, N.Y., native skated in 37 games for the Eagles, posting eight points with a goal and seven assists. He finished the season with a plus-5 rating.

This past year, Hagens registered five assists in 33 games played, helping BC win the 2026 Beanpot for the first time in a decade.

The 6-foot, 198-pound lefty was recruited to the Heights from the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel, where he played for two years (2022-24).

In 2022-23, he collected nine goals and 17 assists in 60 appearances. The following season, he manufactured 32 points with seven goals and 25 assists in 59 games played.

The Eagles’ defensive unit will be totally different in 2026-27, as former D-men Lukas Gustafsson, Aram Minnetian, Drew Fortescue, and Will Skahan left the program this offseason as well.

Gustafsson signed an amateur tryout agreement with the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg’s AHL affiliate, while Minnetian signed an entry-level contract with the Dallas Stars and Fortescue did so with the New York Rangers. Skahan transferred to Minnesota State.

The only incoming transfer defenseman BC has picked up so far this offseason is former St. Lawrence blueliner Teddy Mallgrave, who signed with the program on Tuesday.

On April 11, BC head coach Greg Brown flipped 2007-born Sioux Falls Stampede defenseman Matthew Grimes from Minnesota as well.

While Michael will continue his collegiate career somewhere other than Chestnut Hill, Mass., his brother stay close by, as he signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins, who drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

James made his National Hockey League debut on April 12 in Columbus, which Michael attended along with the rest of the Hagens' clan.

Finished the night with some family time 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/B41m1sF28m — x - Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 13, 2026

Boston College Men's Hockey Outgoing Players:

Will Skahan - Defenseman - 6'5", 223 lbs. - Junior - New School: Minnesota State Michael Hagens - Defenseman - 6'0", 198 lbs. - Junior - New School: N/A

Boston College Men's Hockey Incoming Transfers:

Teddy Mallgrave - Defenseman - 6'3", 200 lbs. - Sophomore - Former Program: St. Lawrence

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest news.