Eagles Clinch 17th Hockey East Regular Season Title After Beating BU 4-1

Boston College continued their hot play on the road today, taking down their rivals, Boston University Terriers 4-1 at Agganis Arena. With the win the Eagles (23-8-1), clinched their 17th Hockey East Conference title, a huge accomplishment on a team with a lot of young talent.

In front of a raucous BU crowd, the Eagles got the first points of the game, when Alex Newhook took a beautiful pass from Matthew Boldy and buried it past BU goalie Sam Tucker. Newhook, only a freshman has been incredible of late, taking the team lead in points with 40. The Eagles added to their lead in the second period on a shot from the right point from Connor Moore, his second goal of the week. Marshall Warren and Jack McBain assisted on the goal.

David Cotton joined in the fun in the third period with his 15th goal of the season (assisted by Julius Mattila and Logan Hustko). The Terriers got their lone goal of the game three minutes later when Patrick Curry found the back of the net. Boston College goalie Spencer Knight had an incredible game making 29 saves including a big one in the final two minutes that preserved the two goal lead. Graham McPhee finished off the Terriers with an empty net goal with eight seconds left.

Winning the Hockey East regular season title is a huge accomplishment for the Eagles, who went from 7th in the conference to winning the conference title in just a year. Jerry York did a fantastic job of mixing talented freshmen like Boldy and Newhook with experienced upper classmen like Mattila, Cotton and Hustko. On top of all that, goalie Spencer Knight has been as good as advertised.

With the win, BC is now riding a six game winning streak, with the start of the Hockey East tournament beginning in two weekends. Next weekend they have a home and home against UNH, who currently look to be the team the Eagles will face in the tournament. However if the Wildcats can take a game against BC next weekend, and Northeastern gets swept by BU, BC could be paired off against the Huskies.