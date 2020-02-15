Boston College Sneaks By Merrimack 3-2 As Eagles Get Much Needed Win

Photo courtesy of BCeagles.com

The weekend kicked off on the right foot as the Eagles defeated Merrimack 3-2 in a close battle at Lawler Arena. Goalie Spencer Knight made 29 saves and held off a late barrage by the Warriors to seal the win. Merrimack struck first in the first period when Patrick Holway wristed a shot on goal from and Chase Gresick tipped it past Knight.

But the second period was all Boston College as they hit the equalizer and took the lead. Luke McInnis knocked down a pass with his stick and rocketed it past Jere Huhtamaa four minutes into the period. The second goal came four minutes later when Connor Greico won a physical battle behind the net and jammed it past Huhtamaa for the lead.

The third period was much closer battle. Boston College built their lead to 3-1 when Jack McBain wrapped around the net and hit Alex Newhook in front who rifled it home. But Merrimack roared back, after a BC penalty Regan Kimens hit the second goal of the game. The Warriors pulled the goalie, and pelted Knight who made a huge save with two seconds left to win it for the Eagles.

This was a big win for the Eagles, as Lawler has been historically a tough place for the Eagles. Last season the Warriors defended their home ice defeating BC 2-1 on November 2nd, 2018. BC and Merrimack will battle again tonight at Conte Forum.

With the win Boston College is now tied with UMass Lowell for second place in the conference. Last night the Riverhawks lost to Northeastern 3-0 in Lowell. UMass still has a two point lead over the Eagles as the Minutemen defeated Providence 5-1.