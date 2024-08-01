Boston College Hockey 2024 Commitment Tracker
With the calendar turning to August, Division I recruiting has officially opened and rising juniors are given the opportunity to verbally commit to colleges.
For hockey, that means some of the top prospects born in 2007-08 will be announcing where they intend to play in the next chapter of their careers.
Below is a list of the prospects that have committed to play at Boston College during the recruitment cycle.
Casey Mutryn
Mutryn announced his verbal commitment to Boston College on Thursday afternoon. The forward is a Norwell, Mass., native and a 4.5 star recruit according to PuckPreps. He currently plays on the U.S. National U17 National Team and has previously competed with the Boston Advantage 14U AAA and Boston Jr. Eagles 16U AAA teams. Mutryn has spent the past two seasons at St. Sebastian’s School where he has appeared in 54 games and tallied 19 goals and 44 assists for 63 points.
Callum Croskery
Croskery announced his commitment to Boston College on Thursday. The defenseman is an Oakville, Ontario native and is rated as a 4.5 star recruit according to PuckPreps. Croskery has spent the last three seasons with the Oakville Rangers organization in the U14, U15, and U16 teams. Last season, he appeared in 29 games and tallied 12 goals and 40 assists for 52 points during the regular-season and appeared in eight games and tallied one goal and 13 assists for 14 points in the playoffs. Croskery will spend the 2024-25 season with the USHL’s Chicago Steel. EliteProspects has listed Croskery to start at Boston College during the 2027-28 season.
Rudolfs Berzkalns
Berzkalns announced his verbal commitment to Boston College on Thursday. The forward is a Cesis, Latvia native and has spent the past two seasons with the Bishop Kearney Selects organization on the 14U, 15U, and 18U teams. During that time frame, Berzkalns has appeared in 152 games and tallied 68 goals and 79 assists for 147 points. He will spend the 2024-25 season with the USHL’s Muskegon Lumberjacks.