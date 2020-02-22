BCBulletin
Boston College Thrashes 10-1 Northeastern In Rout.

A.J. Black

On Thursday night the Eagles and Huskies battled, on Friday night it was all Boston College who thumped Northeastern 10-1 at Conte Forum. "Stars aligned, crazy to think of a 10-1 score" said Jerry York after the game". "Everything went our way, and nothing went right for Jim (Madigan)" Eight different players scored goals for the Eagles, scoring 10 or more goals for the first time since 2013 against Army. 

The game actually started off rather slow, as BC jumped out on a goal from Graham McPhee to give them a 1-0 lead after the first period. The second period was all Boston College, as BC scored six goals to bury Northeastern. Alex Newhook, Logan Hustko, Mike Hardmna all lit the lamp while Marc McLaughlin scored twice. Northeastern scored their lone goal of the game on a Matt Thomson goal.

The third period was more of the same, as Boston College added three more to their total. Boldy added his second goal of the game, while Ben Finkelstein and Aapeli Räsänen got in on the fun with goals of their own. Spencer Knight was removed with nine minutes to go and Jack Moffatt made his debut with four saves. Jack played hard in practice all year, did a nice job" York told reporters after the game "It was a good opportunity for him"

It is important to remember this Northeastern team that BC dismantled tonight is a good team. They beat Lowell twice last weekend, and won the Beanpot in the past month. This is a team that will be in the hunt for Hockey East Title and an NCAA Tournament berth.

BC is playing extremely well winning winning five in a row. York said that the team got a wake up call a few weeks ago. "Lose to BU in Beanpot was a hard loss, we learned a lot from that loss. We've made terrific strides over the past few weeks." The lessons they have learned have translated on to the ice York and his Eagles know they need to "Not just to win games, but what prevents from winning games. Unnecessary penalties certainly we have eliminated them." He describes the team's energy as much improved as of late. 

Every game is now huge for Boston College who lead Hockey East by four points. "(It's a) scramble to see who is going to finish where in the league" York said after the game. Now the team will get a few days of rest as they prepare for next Thursday's matchup against Merrimack at Kelley Rink.

(Photo courtesy of Mike Morgan)

No. 1-1
Riderbc20
Riderbc20

Good to see Boldy maturing before our eyes and becoming a real threat.

