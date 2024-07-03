Boston College Hockey Forward Ryan Leonard Confirms Return For Sophomore Season
Boston College hockey forward Ryan Leonard confirmed that he will still be returning to Chestnut Hill for his sophomore season.
The 2023 Washington Capitals first-round pick discussed his decision during media availability on Wednesday morning and shared that the Caps offered him an entry-level contract after clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
"My whole plan the whole time was two years and then come here, but I had no idea they were actually going to offer me," said Leonard. "It all happened so fast. I don't really know if I was completely prepared for it."
Leonard talked about when he was offered the contract and that he stayed up for most of the night weighing the decision and discussing it with his brother John before coming to a conclusion.
"It was whatever I wanted to do," said Leonard. "Made a big spreadsheet, notes, whatever you want to call it. Pros and cons of both, but ultimately, I think I made the right decision."
The Amherst, Mass., native also said that fellow teammate Will Smith’s decision to sign an entry-level contract with the San Jose Sharks did not impact his choice.
"No. I'm myself,” said Leonard. “He's him. You want the best for him, and it's not about individuals. It's about the team, and I want to be a part of the team that wins Boston College another national championship. Not really ready to leave yet."
Leonard had a stellar freshman campaign. In his 41 games played, he tallied 31 goals and 29 assists for 60 points, 168 shot attempts for a .185 percentage, and six game-winning goals.
The 19-year-old is the second Eagles hockey player to announce his return to Boston College for his sophomore season. Gabe Perreault shared his decision to return during Rangers media availability on Tuesday.