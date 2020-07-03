Boston College Hockey Announces Recruiting Class for 2020-21 Season
A.J. Black
Boston College men's hockey announced their Class of 2020-21 recruiting class this week. The class consists of 10 freshman, and one transfer.
Per a press release from the school here are the bios of the students coming in.
Jack Agnew
Defenseman • Oakville, Ontario • Chilliwack (BCHL)
• Collected 19 assists and 22 points in 52 games last season in Chilliwack
• Spent two seasons at St. Andrew's College prep in Ontario, serving as an assistant captain in 2018-19
• Older sister Lindsey was a captain for the BC women's hockey team last season; she graduated with 62 points in 150 career NCAA games
Colby Ambrosio
Forward • Welland, Ontario • Tri-City (USHL)
• Led Tri-City with 26 goals and 50 points in 48 games last season
• Had three assists in five games for Canada White at the 2019 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge
• Recorded 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points in 105 career USHL games with the Storm
Stephen Davis
Defenseman • Hingham, Mass. • Madison (USHL)
• Finished with 57 penalty minutes and seven points in 45 games with Madison last season
• Skated in 11 games between the Capitols and the NAHL's Northeast Generals in 2018-19
• Registered 26 points in 46 contests with the Boston Advantage Under-18's earlier that season
Liam Izyk
Forward • Blackie, Alberta • Ft. McMurray (AJHL)
• Transfer who is immediately eligible as a sophomore for the 2020-21 season
• Ranked fifth on the team in scoring with 11 points in 32 games last year at Alabama Huntsville
• Spent three years with the AJHL's Ft. McMurray Oil Barons and was an assistant captain for the final two
• Posted a career-high 45 points in 50 games during his last AJHL season in 2018-19
Tim Lovell
Defenseman • Hingham, Mass. • Des Moines (USHL)
• Collected 16 points in 27 games on the Des Moines Buccaneers blue line last season
• Named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team
• Also spent four games with the USHL's Chicago Steel last year
• Won the ECEL Under-18 Championship with the Boston Advantage in 2019, playing for his father Tim
Nikita Nesterenko
Forward • Brooklyn, N.Y. • Chilliwack (BCHL)
• Drafted in the sixth round (172nd overall) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2019 NHL Draft
• Led Chilliwack in scoring with a point-per-game last season on 20 goals and 36 assists
• Named to the USHS All-USA Hockey Third Team in 2018-19 after a 30-goal, 59-point season at The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey
• Recognized as the 2019 Trentonian Prep Player of the Year
Eamon Powell
Defenseman • Marcellus, N.Y. • U.S. Under-18 Team (USHL)
• Scored 11 goals and added 14 assists in 62 total games for the U.S. Under-18 National Team last season
• Had three points in five games for Team USA at the 2019 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge
• Accumulated 34 points in 90 games for the U.S. Under-17 squad during the 2017-18 campaign
Harrison Roy
Forward • Lakeville, Mass. • Des Moines (USHL)
• Posted 11 points in 29 USHL games between the Des Moines Buccaneers and Muskegon Lumberjacks last season
• Played for the Omaha Lancers and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2018-19, collecting 24 points in 60 contests
• Spent the 2016-17 season at The Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut with 21 points in 20 games
Gentry Shamburger
Forward • Atlanta, Ga. • Avon Old Farms (PREP)
• Served as captain at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut each of the last two seasons
• Posted a career-high 17 points in 27 games during the 2019-20 campaign
• Had five points in seven games for the Mid-Fairfield Rangers Under-18 squad in 2018-19
Danny Weight
Forward • Lattingtown, N.Y. • Penticton (BCHL)
• Tied for the team lead in goals (25) and ranked third in points (60) last season with Penticton
• Added four goals and four assists in five playoff games
• Spent two seasons in the U.S. National Team Development Program at the Under-17 and Under-18 level; won gold with Team USA at the 2018 U-17 World Hockey Challenge
• Father Doug Weight played 19 seasons in the NHL with over 1,000 points and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013
Henry Wilder
Goalie • Needham, Mass. • Hotchkiss (PREP)
• Named USHS First Team All-New England last season at The Hotchkiss School in Connecticut
• Recorded a 1.69 goals against average and a .942 save percentage in 20 games between the pipes
• Had a 2.19 GAA and .923 SV% in 21 games during the 2018-19 season at Hotchkiss
