Boston College Hockey Announces Recruiting Class for 2020-21 Season

Image courtesy of BCEagles.com

Boston College men's hockey announced their Class of 2020-21 recruiting class this week. The class consists of 10 freshman, and one transfer.

Per a press release from the school here are the bios of the students coming in. If you want a more detailed bio, please check out JD Biagoni's recruiting recaps he has done on BC Bulletin

Jack Agnew

Defenseman • Oakville, Ontario • Chilliwack (BCHL)



• Collected 19 assists and 22 points in 52 games last season in Chilliwack

• Spent two seasons at St. Andrew's College prep in Ontario, serving as an assistant captain in 2018-19

• Older sister Lindsey was a captain for the BC women's hockey team last season; she graduated with 62 points in 150 career NCAA games



Colby Ambrosio

Forward • Welland, Ontario • Tri-City (USHL)



• Led Tri-City with 26 goals and 50 points in 48 games last season

• Had three assists in five games for Canada White at the 2019 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge

• Recorded 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points in 105 career USHL games with the Storm



Stephen Davis

Defenseman • Hingham, Mass. • Madison (USHL)



• Finished with 57 penalty minutes and seven points in 45 games with Madison last season

• Skated in 11 games between the Capitols and the NAHL's Northeast Generals in 2018-19

• Registered 26 points in 46 contests with the Boston Advantage Under-18's earlier that season



Liam Izyk

Forward • Blackie, Alberta • Ft. McMurray (AJHL)



• Transfer who is immediately eligible as a sophomore for the 2020-21 season

• Ranked fifth on the team in scoring with 11 points in 32 games last year at Alabama Huntsville

• Spent three years with the AJHL's Ft. McMurray Oil Barons and was an assistant captain for the final two

• Posted a career-high 45 points in 50 games during his last AJHL season in 2018-19



Tim Lovell

Defenseman • Hingham, Mass. • Des Moines (USHL)



• Collected 16 points in 27 games on the Des Moines Buccaneers blue line last season

• Named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team

• Also spent four games with the USHL's Chicago Steel last year

• Won the ECEL Under-18 Championship with the Boston Advantage in 2019, playing for his father Tim



Nikita Nesterenko

Forward • Brooklyn, N.Y. • Chilliwack (BCHL)



• Drafted in the sixth round (172nd overall) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2019 NHL Draft

• Led Chilliwack in scoring with a point-per-game last season on 20 goals and 36 assists

• Named to the USHS All-USA Hockey Third Team in 2018-19 after a 30-goal, 59-point season at The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey

• Recognized as the 2019 Trentonian Prep Player of the Year



Eamon Powell

Defenseman • Marcellus, N.Y. • U.S. Under-18 Team (USHL)



• Scored 11 goals and added 14 assists in 62 total games for the U.S. Under-18 National Team last season

• Had three points in five games for Team USA at the 2019 Under-17 World Hockey Challenge

• Accumulated 34 points in 90 games for the U.S. Under-17 squad during the 2017-18 campaign



Harrison Roy

Forward • Lakeville, Mass. • Des Moines (USHL)



• Posted 11 points in 29 USHL games between the Des Moines Buccaneers and Muskegon Lumberjacks last season

• Played for the Omaha Lancers and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2018-19, collecting 24 points in 60 contests

• Spent the 2016-17 season at The Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut with 21 points in 20 games



Gentry Shamburger

Forward • Atlanta, Ga. • Avon Old Farms (PREP)



• Served as captain at Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut each of the last two seasons

• Posted a career-high 17 points in 27 games during the 2019-20 campaign

• Had five points in seven games for the Mid-Fairfield Rangers Under-18 squad in 2018-19



Danny Weight

Forward • Lattingtown, N.Y. • Penticton (BCHL)



• Tied for the team lead in goals (25) and ranked third in points (60) last season with Penticton

• Added four goals and four assists in five playoff games

• Spent two seasons in the U.S. National Team Development Program at the Under-17 and Under-18 level; won gold with Team USA at the 2018 U-17 World Hockey Challenge

• Father Doug Weight played 19 seasons in the NHL with over 1,000 points and was inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame in 2013



Henry Wilder

Goalie • Needham, Mass. • Hotchkiss (PREP)



• Named USHS First Team All-New England last season at The Hotchkiss School in Connecticut

• Recorded a 1.69 goals against average and a .942 save percentage in 20 games between the pipes

• Had a 2.19 GAA and .923 SV% in 21 games during the 2018-19 season at Hotchkiss

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.