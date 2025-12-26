Boston College Men's Hockey Announces Addition of Oscar Hemming to Roster

Boston College men’s hockey has officially announced the addition of freshman forward Oscar Hemming to the team’s roster.

The program shared the news in an official press release on Friday afternoon.

𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙨, 𝙊𝙨𝙘𝙖𝙧!



We're excited to announce the addition of Oscar Hemming to the team!



The 17-year-old spent the past three seasons playing for Kiekko-Espoo on the U16, U18, and U20 teams.

In total, the Vaasa, Finland native skated in 87 games for Kiekko-Espoo and has tallied 59 goals and 56 assists for 115 points.

His best season was with the U18 team where he scored 35 goals and 28 assists for 63 points in 31 games in 2024-25. He led the team in goals and points and had the fifth-most assists.

Hemming was a first-round pick (No. 56 overall) for the Kitchener Rangers in the 2025 OHL Import Draft and signed with the program on Aug. 25, however never played for the team.

In October, he signed with the BCHL’s Sherwood Park Crusaders but did not play for that team either.

According to Waterloo Region Record reporter Josh Brown, Kiekko-Espo would not release Hemming to play in the OHL and he faced a three-year ban from international play by the IIHF if he played in the BCHL.

Hemming is an eligible prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Last week, rumors circulated that he was joining the program and was made official on Friday.

Hemming will wear No. 9 for the Eagles which was last worn by former BC forward Ryan Leonard from 2023-25.

So far this season, Boston College is 10-5-1 overall and 7-3-0 in Hockey East play.

During the 2025-26 campaign, the team has lost to No. 10 Quinnipiac 4-3 and No. 6 Denver 7-3, defeated RPI 5-1 and Notre Dame 5-3, went unbeaten against Minnesota 3-1 and 2-2, got swept by No. 13 Northeastern 4-1 and 3-0, earned series sweeps over Vermont 2-1 and 5-0, UMass 7-3 and 4-0, and UMass Lowell 3-1 and 3-1, and split its series with No. 14 Maine 7-3 (W) and 3-0 (L).

Boston College is currently No. 12 in the nation.

The Eagles will take the ice again on Sunday night as they take on the No. 7 Western Michigan Broncos in the opening round of the 2025 Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. Puck drop is set for 8:30 p.m. ET on BIG+.

Hemming will make his Conte Forum debut on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, against Stonehill in an exhibition game.

