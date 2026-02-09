Boston College Forward Wins First Hockey East Weekly Award

Boston College men’s hockey players continue to rack up the accolades this season.

Eagles forward Oscar Hemming was tabbed Hockey East Rookie of the Week on Monday afternoon.

The freshman earned the honor for his performance in last week’s 5-1 Beanpot semifinals win over Harvard.

In the outing, Hemming had two assists for two points. He did not have a goal or assists in Boston College’s 6-1 loss to Vermont on Friday night.

The Vaasa, Finland native was a midseason acquisition for the Eagles. The program officially signed him on Dec. 26, 2025, days after speculation that he was joining the program and made his BC debut on Dec. 28 during the team’s 5-3 loss to No. 4 Western Michigan in the first round of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee, Wis.

Since joining the team, he has played in nine games for Boston College and recorded six assists for six points. He has yet to score a goal for the Eagles.

“It’s just the way he thinks [about] the game,” said Boston College men’s hockey forward James Hagens of Hemming. “He plays that heavy style, so he creates ice for you. You know when he has the puck, something good is always going to happen. He's a trusted player out there, and just to be able to be around him off the ice as well, he's an awesome guy. So he's made a huge impact for us.”

Hemming is one of five Boston College players to win a weekly award from the conference this season. Eagles goalie Louka Cloutier has won the most with five, ranging from Goaltender of the Week, Rookie of the Week, and Defender of the Week.

Forward Dean Letourneau picked up Hockey East Player of the Week, defenseman Lukas Gustafsson earned Defender of the Week, and Hagens was named Hockey East Co-Player of the Week, all in December.

The award marks Hemming’s first as an Eagle.

Hemming joins Providence’s Tanner Adams (Player of the Week), Boston University’s Sascha Boumedienne (Defender of the Week), and Providence’s Jack Parsons (Goaltender of the Week) in receiving weekly honors from the conference.

Boston College takes on Boston University in the Beanpot championship on Monday night at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NESN, ESPN+, and NHL Network.

