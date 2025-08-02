Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Scores in USA’s Loss to Finland in WJSS
Team USA hockey fell to Finland 6-3 in the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase on Friday evening.
Incoming Boston College men’s hockey forward Will Moore scored one of Team USA’s goals at the 5:32 mark of the second period. The score was assisted by EJ Emery and Mac Swanson.
Finland came out of the gate strong as the team took the early lead in the opening frame with a goal by Aatos Koivu at the 12:54 mark with an assist from Joona Saarelainen.
After heading into the first intermission with the one-goal advantge, Finland extended its lead in the second with two unanswered goals. The first came at 8:26 on a power-play by Jasper Kuhta, assisted by Matias Vanhanen and Daniel Nieminen while the second came at 14:06 by Koivu with help from Mitja Jokinen and Joona Saarelainen to make the score 3-0.
Moore scored his first goal of the event 22 seconds later to put Team USA on the board 3-1, however Finland regained the three-goal lead shortly after with power-play score by Saarelainen at 16:56, assisted by Nieminen and Vanhanen.
Finland entered the second intermission with the 4-1 lead, but Team USA got within two in the first minute of the third on a power-play goal by LJ Mooney at 0:36 which was assisted by Logan Hensler and Cole Eiserman.
After the USA cut it to 4-2, Finlad scored two straight goals to ice the game, the first at 2:48 by Vanhanen with help from Kasper Pikkaranen and Nieminen, and the second at 11:18 by Kuhta on a power-play. Finland’s final goal had asissts by Vanhanen and Nieminen.
USA’s Will Zellers added one last goal to the board at 16:40 to cement the 6-3 loss with help from Cole McKinney.
Team USA will play one more game in the WJSS on Saturday against Canada. Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. ET.