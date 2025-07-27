Boston College Men’s Hockey Forward Scores Two Goals in 2025 WJSS Opener
The 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase kicked off at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sunday afternoon and Team USA started the event with a victory.
Team USA White, one of two USA teams in WJSS, defeated Finland 5-2 after scoring five unanswered goals.
Boston College men’s hockey forward Teddy Stiga recorded two of the scores for the USA, the first at the 13:11 mark in the middle frame and the second came at 0:41 in the third.
His first score was assisted by fellow Eagles teammate James Hagens as well as Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen while the other was assisted by Ryker Lee and Tanner Henricks.
Finland scored its two goals in the first period, the first an unassisted score by Jasper Kuhta at 5:19 and the other by Roope Vesterinen at 10:15 with help from Heikki Ruohonen and Veikka Mononen.
Team USA also got on the board in the first with a score by Lee which was assisted by Hagens to make the score 2-1.
After going into the first intermission with a one-goal deficit, Stiga’s second period goal knotted things up at 2. The sophomore’s goal was the only score in the period and the two teams went into the second intermission tied.
Coming out of the break, Stiga broke up the tie to make it 3-2 with his second goal of the day. Lee gave Team USA some support with a goal at 16:22 in the third with assists by Jack Murtagh and Henricks while Shane Vansaghi iced the 5-2 victory with a late goal at 17:59. The score was assisted by Brodie Ziemer and Cullen Potter.
The next game for Team USA White will be against Sweden on Monday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. ET.
Team USA Blue, the other USA team in the WJSS, starts its run on Sunday evening with a game against Sweden at 5:30 p.m.