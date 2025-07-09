Four Boston College Men's Hockey Players Invited to 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase
Four Boston College men’s hockey players have been invited to compete in the 2025 World Junior Summer Showcase later in the month.
Forwards James Hagens, Teddy Stiga, and incoming freshman Will Moore as well as defenseman Will Skahan were all named to the roster that consisted of 42 players.
The multi-day event will take place from July 25-Aug. 2 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis, Minn. Other countries set to compete include Finland, Sweden, and Canada.
Team USA will have two teams, White and Blue, that will play. USA White will kick things off with a contest against Finland on July 27 at 2 p.m. ET followed by USA Blue taking on Sweden at 5:30.
The next day, USA Blue will play Finland at 2 p.m. while USA White will take on Sweden at 5:30 p.m. Only one game is slated for July 29, Canada White versus Canada Red at 5:30 p.m.
On July 30, Sweden plays Team USA at 2 p.m., and Canada takes on Finland at 5:30 p.m.
Canada and Sweden open up the month of Aug., with a contest on the 1st at 2 p.m., while Finland and the U.S., play the final game of the day.
On the last day of the event on Aug. 2, Sweden will play Finland at 2 p.m., and Team USA and Canada will close things out at 5:30 p.m.
In total, five goalies, 14 defensemen, and 23 forwards were invited to participate in the WJSS.
