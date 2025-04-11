Former Boston College Men's Hockey Goalie Jacob Fowler Wins 2025 Mike Richter Award
Former Boston College Eagles men’s hockey goalie Jacob Fowler has won the 2025 Mike Richter Award.
Fowler received the honor at the Frozen Four at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo.
During his sophomore season with the Eagles, Fowler allowed 56 goals and tallied 875 saves, a 1.63 goals against average, a .940 save percentage, a 25-7-2 record, and seven shutouts.
The Melbourne, Fla., native had the second-lowest goals against average in the nation as well as the third-highest save percentage and tied for the third-highest goalie winning percentage (.765).
Fowler’s performance in conference play also impressed. In Hockey East, he boasted a 16-3-2 record, allowed 34 goals, had a 1.58 goals against average, .945 save percentage, tallied 582 saves, and was credited with five shutouts.
He led the conference in wins and shutouts, had the fourth-most saves, and lowest goals against average.
The award is just one of multiple that Fowler won this season. He also won the 2024-25 Hockey East Goaltender of the Year Award and was named to the All-Hockey East First-Team.
Since Boston College’s season ended on March 30 in the Manchester Regional Final, Fowler has signed his professional contract and joined the Montreal Canadiens.
Fowler is the first Boston College player to win the award since Thatcher Demko in 2016. He was a finalist during the 2023-24 season, but fell short to Wisconsin’s Kyle McClellan.
This year, he earned the honor over Michigan State’s Trey Augustine, Maine’s Albin Boija, and Minnesota State’s Alex Tracy.