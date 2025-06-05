Boston College Men's Hockey in Mix for Forward Prospect Mason West
Boston College men’s hockey is one of two programs in the mix for prospect Mason West.
West, who plays forward, spoke to NHL.com senior draft writer Mike G. Morreale and revealed that he is down to Michigan State and Boston College.
"I would say my best asset is my shot," said West to NHL.com. "I really think I have a really good shot when I can get it off quick. I think I have really good awareness and vision on ice, whether it's in the breakout zone, neutral zone, or in the offensive zone. I'm going to make those little slip passes in the offensive zone, anticipate the next play, knowing where guys are and where they need to be for the puck."
West, a product of Edina High School in Edina, Minn., is a two-sport athlete. He also plays quarterback on the school’s football team and shared that he will play a final season on the field this fall before heading to Fargo, N.D., to join the United States Hockey League’s Fargo Force.
The 17-year-old played a handful of games for the Force this past season, notching one goal and eight assists for nine points.
"Fargo really gave me that experience of what the hockey path could look like,” said West. "Obviously, they don't have that in football, so I got to see what the next step is for a hockey career, and I want to pursue that. I think I can get way better when I really focus on one sport."
During Edina’s 2024-25 campaign, West appeared in 31 games and tallied 27 goals and 22 assists for 49 points. He led the team in goals, had the second-most points, and tied for the third-most assists.
On the football field, West went 178-of-244 for 2,592 yards, 38 touchdowns, and four interceptions last year. He is rated as a three-star, according to 247Sports.
West is projected to be selected in the 2025 NHL Draft later in the month.
See Also: Boston College Men's Hockey Schedules Series With UMass Lowell For Upcoming Season