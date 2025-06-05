BC Bulletin

Boston College Men's Hockey Schedules Series With UMass Lowell For Upcoming Season

The River Hawks released their 2025-26 schedule which features a home-and-home series against the Eagles.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men's Hockey (BC_MHockey) via X

Two more games for Boston College men’s hockey’s 2025-26 season have been released. 

The UMass Lowell River Hawks announced their full schedule for next season in a press release on Thursday afternoon. 

The slate features a home-and-home series with Boston College from Dec. 5-6. The opening game of the series will be at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Mass., at 7:15 p.m. ET while the finale will be played at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill.

The network for both games and the time for the finale will be determined at a later date. 

The series is the only time the teams will meet during the upcoming regular season. 

During the 2024-25 campaign, Boston College and UMass Lowell met three times. The Eagles went 2-0-1 against the River Hawks in the season. The pair tied the opening game 3-3 on Dec. 6, 2024, with UMass Lowell winning the shootout 2-1 to earn the extra Hockey East point. 

The Eagles won the next two 3-2 on Dec. 9, 2024, and 4-0 on Jan. 31.

On top of the pair of games against UMass Lowell, Boston College has had multiple matchups slowly be released throughout the offseason. 

Denver was the first program to announce a game with the Eagles this season on Oct. 24 in Chestnut Hill.

Shortly after, Minnesota announced its two-game set against Boston College from Oct. 9-10 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.

Most recently, UMass revealed its schedule which features three games with the Eagles, a home-and-home series from Nov. 14-15 and a Thursday standalone game on March 5, 2026, at Mullins Center in Amherst. 


Boston College will release its full schedule for the 2025-26 season at a later date.

