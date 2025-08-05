Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From Defenseman Jake Boguniecki
Boston College men’s hockey has landed a commitment from '09 defenseman Jake Boguniecki.
The 16-year-old made the announcement via a social media post on Tuesday morning.
“Court is adjourned,” said Boguniecki via Instagram. “I am extremely proud and humbled to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at Boston College. I would like to thank my family, teammates, all of my coaches, and @mid_fairfield_hockey for all of their support.”
Boguniecki is a native of Orange, Conn., and spent last season playing for the Mid Fairfield Rangers 15U AAA team. He also had stints with the Mid Fairfield Rangers’ 13U and 14U AAA teams.
In April, Boguniecki earned a spot on the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-17 team and will start with the organization this season.
He is rated as a 3.5 star recruit, according to PuckPreps.
Boguniecki is the son of former NHL forward Eric Boguniecki, who played in the league from 1999-07. During his NHL career, he saw time in 178 games and tallied 34 goals and 42 assists for 76 points and a +14 rating.
Eric had stints with the Florida Panthers, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New York Islanders. He is also a Hockey East alum as he spent four seasons with New Hampshire from 1993-97 and recorded 78 goals and 91 assists for 169 points in 142 games.
Jake is a two-sport athlete and also played baseball.
He will begin his time with the USNDTP on Friday, Sept. 26 against the Aberdeen Wings on the road.