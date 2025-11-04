Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From USHL Forward Alex Pelletier
Boston College men’s hockey has landed a commitment from left winger Alex Pelletier.
Pelletier made the announcement on Monday night via social media.
“I’m proud and honored to announce my commitment to play division 1 hockey at Boston College,” said Pelletier via Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way.”
The 20-year-old plays for the United States Hockey League’s Lincoln Stars. So far in the 2025-26 season, he has seen time in 14 games and has tallied 13 goals and five assists for 18 points as well as has a +8 rating.
Currently, he leads the USHL in goals, is tied for the most points, and is tied for the third-most points per game with 1.29.
So far this season, the Stars are 6-8 overall with wins over the Madison Capitols, Tri-City Storm, Sioux City Musketeers, Omaha Lancers, and a pair over the Waterloo Black Hawks as well as losses to the USA Hockey NTDP, Sioux Falls Stampede, Tri-City Storm, Sioux City Musketeers, and two losses to the Madison Capitols and Cedar Rapids RoughRiders.
Last season, Pelletier played in 60 games for Lincoln and recorded 16 goals and 21 assists for 37 points en route to a 48-18-3 campaign. The Stars made it to the Western Conference Finals where they lost to the Waterloo Black Hawks 3-0.
The Granby, Conn., native has also played for the NV River Rats 14U AAA, Connecticut Jr. Huskies 14U AAA, Avon Old Farms School, Yale Jr. Bulldogs 16U and 18U AAA, and had a small stint with the USHL’s Green Bay Gamblers during his hockey career.
Pelletier is one of multiple prospects that have committed to the Eagles program in recent months. He joins five-star ‘09 center Rocco Pelosi, five-star ‘09 forward Finn Sears, and 3.5-star ‘09 defenseman Jake Boguniecki who all committed in August.
Pelletier joins a Boston College team that is currently 2-4-1 on the young season and 0-2 in Hockey East play.
Boston College Men’s Hockey 2025-26 Schedule:
Nov. 7-8: at Vermont
Nov. 14: vs. UMass
Nov. 15: at UMass
Nov. 21-22: vs. Maine
Nov. 28: vs. Notre Dame
Dec. 5: at UMass Lowell
Dec. 6: vs. UMass Lowell
Dec. 28-29: at Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off
Jan. 9: vs. Stonehill (exhibition)
Jan. 16: vs. Providence
Jan. 17: at Providence
Jan. 23: vs. New Hampshire
Jan. 24: at New Hampshire
Jan. 30: at Boston University
Feb. 2: vs. Harvard (Beanpot)
Feb. 6: vs. Vermont
Feb. 9: vs. Boston University or Northeastern (Beanpot)
Feb. 13: at Merrimack
Feb. 14: vs. Merrimack
Feb. 20: vs. UConn
Feb. 21: at UConn
Feb. 27: at Boston University
Feb. 28: vs. Boston University
March 5: at UMass
March 7: vs. Northeastern