Boston College Men's Hockey Lands Commitment From USNTDP Forward Sam Lee

Boston College men’s hockey has landed a commitment from U.S. National Team Development Program forward Sam Lee.

Lee made the announcement via an Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon.

“Staying home #goeagles,” said Lee.

The Woburn, Mass., native is in his first season with the USNTDP U17 Team. So far in the 2026-27 campaign, Lee has played in four games and has yet to record a goal or assist. He has posted a minus-2 rating.

Prior to his time with the USNTDP, he played the 2025-26 season at Belmont Hill School where he skated in 31 games and tallied 15 goals and 17 assists for 32 points.

The 16-year-old has also been a part of the Boston Jr. Eagles 13U and 14U teams as well as the Minutemen Flames 15U team.

Additionally, Lee is a Moncton Wildcats prospect as he was selected by the team in the third round of the 2026 QMJHL Draft.

Lee is one of 14 commitments for the Eagles over the next few seasons.

He joins forwards Rūdolfs Bērzkalns (2027), Noah Davidson (2027), Graham Jones (2027), Timothy Kazda (2027), Rocco Pelosi (2027), Finnegan Sears (2027), Jack Queally (2028), and Benjamin Veitch (2028), defensemen Jake Boguniecki (2027), Cameron Chartrand (2027), Callum Croskery (2027), and Sam Wathier (2027), and goalie Ryan Cameron (2027).

Boston College opens its season on Friday night against Alaska at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m ET on ESPN+.

Boston College Men’s Hockey 2027 Commits:

Forwards:

Rūdolfs Bērzkalns, C

Noah Davidson, F

Graham Jones, C

Timothy Kazda, F

Rocco Pelosi, C

Finnegan Sears, LW

Defensemen:

Jake Boguniecki

Cameron Chartrand

Callum Croskery

Sam Wathier

Goalies:

Ryan Cameron

Boston College Men’s Hockey 2028 Commits:

Forwards:

Jack Queally, C

Benjamin Veitch, C

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