How to Watch: No. 11 Boston College Men's Hockey vs. Alaska
In just a couple of days, No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey will host Alaska for its 2026-27 season opener.
The Eagles played two exhibition games this past weekend, in which they fell to No. 3 Michigan State on Friday, 5-2, before defeating the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) on Saturday, 10-1.
In the first contest, freshman Alex Pelletier notched both of BC’s goals, while sophomores Oscar Hemming and Luka Radivojevic tallied a pair of assists each.
Sophomore Louka Cloutier and freshman Leo Henriquez split time between the pipes, combining for 26 saves — 17 of which were made by Henriquez, including 15 in the third quarter.
The two also split time in the Eagles’ bruising of the USNTDP, posting seven saves apiece. Henriquez allowed the sole USNTDP goal 3:03 into the first period.
Junior Dean Letourneau, a 2025-26 Hockey East Third Team All-Star, led BC to the triumph with a hat trick, while Hemming and freshman Teddy Mutryn posted two goals apiece. Freshmen Casey Mutryn and Quinn Beauchesne, along with senior captain Jake Sondreal, scored the other goals.
Alaska, meanwhile, enters the road matchup after dropping its first two games of the season, both to No. 14 Boston University at home.
In the first game, which happened last Friday, the Nanooks dropped a 2-1 overtime loss to the Terriers, who then came out on top in Saturday’s affair, 4-0.
Freshman Linden Burrett scored Alaska’s only goal of the weekend series, while sophomore Misha Danylov and junior Joel Lehtinen collected the assists.
Below is all the key information for the game.
How to Watch: No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey vs. Alaska
Who: Boston College Eagles and Alaska Nanooks
When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Series: BC leads the all-time series with Alaska 1-0.
The two teams last played on March 27, 2010, in the NCAA Northeast Regional semifinals. BC won the game 3-1 to advance to the Regional final, and would later go on to win a national championship.
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz