In just a couple of days, No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey will host Alaska for its 2026-27 season opener.

The Eagles played two exhibition games this past weekend, in which they fell to No. 3 Michigan State on Friday, 5-2, before defeating the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) on Saturday, 10-1.

In the first contest, freshman Alex Pelletier notched both of BC’s goals, while sophomores Oscar Hemming and Luka Radivojevic tallied a pair of assists each.

Sophomore Louka Cloutier and freshman Leo Henriquez split time between the pipes, combining for 26 saves — 17 of which were made by Henriquez, including 15 in the third quarter.

The two also split time in the Eagles’ bruising of the USNTDP, posting seven saves apiece. Henriquez allowed the sole USNTDP goal 3:03 into the first period.

Locked in for Friday 🔒 pic.twitter.com/wOB7ImDPrs — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) October 6, 2026

Junior Dean Letourneau, a 2025-26 Hockey East Third Team All-Star, led BC to the triumph with a hat trick, while Hemming and freshman Teddy Mutryn posted two goals apiece. Freshmen Casey Mutryn and Quinn Beauchesne, along with senior captain Jake Sondreal, scored the other goals.

Alaska, meanwhile, enters the road matchup after dropping its first two games of the season, both to No. 14 Boston University at home.

In the first game, which happened last Friday, the Nanooks dropped a 2-1 overtime loss to the Terriers, who then came out on top in Saturday’s affair, 4-0.

Freshman Linden Burrett scored Alaska’s only goal of the weekend series, while sophomore Misha Danylov and junior Joel Lehtinen collected the assists.

Below is all the key information for the game.

How to Watch: No. 11 Boston College men’s hockey vs. Alaska

Who: Boston College Eagles and Alaska Nanooks

When: Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Series: BC leads the all-time series with Alaska 1-0.

The two teams last played on March 27, 2010, in the NCAA Northeast Regional semifinals. BC won the game 3-1 to advance to the Regional final, and would later go on to win a national championship.

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