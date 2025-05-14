Boston College Men's Hockey to Play Three Games Against UMass in 2025-26
While college hockey is currently in the offseason, multiple teams are starting to release their slates for the 2025-26 season.
The latest program to announce their upcoming schedule is the UMass Minutemen, who shared it on Wednesday afternoon and has games against the Eagles.
UMass will play three games against Boston College. The first two will be a home-and-home series in November. The opening contest will be at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill on Nov. 14 while the finale will be played at Mullins Center in Amherst on Nov. 15.
The third and final game between the two will be a standalone game on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Mullins Center. The matchup marks the home finale for UMass and is the second-to-last game on the team’s regular season slate.
This past season, the Eagles and Minutemen played twice in a home-and-home series from Feb. 14-15. Boston College lost the opening contest 3-2 at Conte Forum and won the finale 4-1 at Mullins Center. The pair did not meet in the Hockey East or NCAA Tournaments.
The trio of games is just a handful of multiple that have been announced during the offseason that will be on the Eagles’ schedule.
Earlier in the month, Minnesota announced a series against Boston College from Oct. 9-10 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis, Minn.
Denver also announced its entire 2025-26 schedule in late April which features a game at Boston College on Oct. 24 which will be a rematch of the Manchester Regional Final.
The Eagles will announce their full slate at a later date.